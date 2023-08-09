Cowboys News: Mazi Smith’s MRI, Rico Dowdle’s moment, Diggs channels Deion

Training camp is starting to take a toll on the Cowboys, with several players getting dinged up on Tuesday. The team’s top rookie sat out due to knee discomfort, but test results came with a sigh of relief later in the day. An offensive lineman was forced to leave practice early, and a wide receiver trying to make the team took a hard hit while making the catch of the day.

Meanwhile, we’ve got questions after seeing the first depth chart, Rico Dowdle talks about the massive opportunity before him, the only kicker on the roster has a perfect day, and Mike McCarthy hints at his plan for KaVontae Turpin. The most important player on the defense may not be who you think, a young DB looks to be Dan Quinn’s next multitool, and Trevon Diggs goes PrimeTime with a high-stepping highlight. All that, plus that turning-point moment that DeMarcus Ware talked about for the first time while making his Hall of Fame speech: that and more is in this edition of News and Notes.

Report: MRI shows nothing of concern in Mazi Smith’s knee :: ProFootballTalk

The first-round pick missed practice on Tuesday to get an MRI on his knee. Smith has been dealing with tendonitis, but the test thankfully showed nothing of concern. It’s not immediately clear when the rookie will rejoin workouts with the team.

11 Burning questions as Cowboys release first depth chart of 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

The first depth chart may have prompted more questions than answers. About players like Osa Odighizuwa, for example. And Tyler Biadasz as a long-term anchor at center. And whether Mazi Smith will contribute as anything more than a run-stuffer. What will happen to Jourdan Lewis? And just how many wide receivers can the team sensibly carry?

WR David Durden suffers concussion in practice :: Michael Gehlken

Cowboys rookie WR David Durden suffered a concussion today when diving to make a deep touchdown catch in practice, two people familiar with his prognosis said. Durden is not expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition vs. Jaguars. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

5 observations from first Cowboys' depth chart :: Cowboys Wire

The running back pecking order may surprise some who had given up on Rico Dowdle. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks is listed behind Simi Fehoko though the rookie seems to be outperforming the third-year Stanford product. Micah Parsons is listed as a linebacker despite his obvious prowess at defensive end. Eric Scott is already penciled in as a second-stringer. And the offensive line listings get shuffled in a hurry without Zack Martin on the field.

Biadasz exits early after rolling ankle :: Todd Archer

Cowboys' Rico Dowdle making strides toward earning RB2 role: 'Biggest opportunity of my life' :: The Mothership

After losing most of 2022 to a hip injury, the fourth-year UDFA out of South Carolina has suddenly emerged as the frontrunner to land the backup role to Tony Pollard. “I’m feeling good and I’ve been working on the small things this offseason, making sure my body is right,” Dowdle said. He’s a talented runner, but Mike McCarthy also praised his pass-protection pickups as some of the best of this year’s camp.

Trevon Diggs channels PrimeTime at Tuesday's practice :: Michael Gehlken

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs does the Deion after intercepting Dak Prescott a second time in about 10 minutes. https://t.co/iANjnBFISF pic.twitter.com/nwKFY4cpBP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Mukuamu returns to Cowboys' camp, but what's his future? :: Cowboys Wire

Drafted as a cornerback, Mukuamu was supposed to be turned into a safety, but then he became the secret weapon at nickel corner late last season. Now he appears to be Dan Quinn’s latest multipositional jack-of-all-trades. From nickel to box to boundary, he’s been used all over the defense thus far in camp.

On Cowboys defense with star power, Leighton Vander Esch 'most important piece' :: ESPN

There’s a reason Vander Esch wears the green dot to relay defensive calls. He doesn’t know just his own job on the field; he knows everybody’s. “You talk about someone that knows and commands the defense inside out, making sure everyone is lined up, attention to detail,” offered Micah Parsons, of all people. “What he puts into the game can’t be replicated.” And the sixth-year star is being asked to do more than ever this season, edge rushing at times and acting as a mentor to his defensive mates on and off the field.

Micah Parsons still reflecting on finality of last year's playoff loss :: Ryan Clark

The finality of the playoff loss vs @49ers still weighs on @dallascowboys star @MicahhParsons11 “It felt like a little heart attack.” Parsons said. And #11 shares how it’s not just the end of a season or dreams dashed but also the realization of some teammates and coaches who… pic.twitter.com/13AYaROGQ9 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 8, 2023

It's Good! Cowboys' new kicker Brandon Aubrey has perfect practice :: Sports Illustrated

One day after his competition was released, the former USFL star sank every kick he tried on Tuesday. Aubrey connected three times from 33 yards, then from 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, and 43.

Turpin could see more double duty in 2023 :: Mike Leslie

Mike McCarthy says he won’t use Kavontae Turpin as a returner during preseason, but he does expect to see Turpin get several reps at WR in the Cowboys first preseason game. He says Turpin’s role on offense this year could certainly be larger, but it’s on Turpin to make it happen. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

DeMarcus Ware's Hall of Fame speech included sobering story highlighting troubled past :: Cowboys Wire

Ware shared- for the first time publicly- a story that involved him holding a knife while a gun was pointed at him in a dark parking lot while he was in college. The nine-time Pro Bowler called it “my turning point,” after which he devoted himself to football and used the memories of that close call to spark a Hall of Fame career.

Cowboys-Damon Arnette connection gets doused in cold water :: ClutchPoints

The former first-round cornerback has been out of the league since 2021, with a gun incident and an assault arrest ending his stints with the Raiders and Chiefs. Arnette had told reporters this week he was meeting with the Cowboys about a potential contract, but team insider Bryan Broaddus says there is “no truth” to that.

