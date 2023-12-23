Cowboys News: Mazi rising, inside Dolphins’ ‘cheat motion’, Jerry eyeing soccer club?

We’re getting down to the nuts and bolts of Sunday’s clash between the Cowboys and Dolphins and paying very close attention to the injury report. The Dallas O-line and Miami’s top speedster look to be the biggest questions, with the Fins’ top playmaker visibly limping and the intrigue expected to go right up until kickoff. We’ll explore how a novel technique is giving Miami receivers an almost unguardable head start just before the snap, we’ll look at why the Cowboys are still putting their faith in rookie Mazi Smith, and we’ll see why Jake Ferguson could be the key to the Dallas passing attack on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb is on the cusp of setting a Cowboys record, an AFC underachiever cuts loose a team captain who just might be able to help out a team in need (hint, hint), and is Jerry Jones kicking the tires on adding a British soccer club to his portfolio? All that and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins analysis: Huge road test (Part 2), run defense woes, predictions :: The Athletic

Link

Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf both believe the Cowboys’ road issues have become a legitimate boogeyman for the team. Given that they’ll almost certainly have to face higher seeds throughout the playoffs, that’s going to be a real problem. In San Francisco and Buffalo, the Cowboys didn’t look like they belonged on the same field; the notion of playing January ball in San Francisco, Philadelphia, or Detroit can’t have anyone in Cowboys Nation feeling good.

Despite outside noise, Cowboys have confidence in Mazi Smith :: The Mothership

Link

The rookie played 36 snaps Sunday, his most yet. And while the D-line gave up monster yardage to James Cook, Cowboys coaches are pleased with Smith’s progress. “I think there’s definitely plays he can learn from as far as pad level,” Mike McCarthy said. “But I thought he did a good job fighting, staying in his gap, fitting his gap.” Johnathan Hankins also raved about his understudy, saying, “”He’s quick when he wants to be quick. He’s definitely one of the strongest guys out there, powerful. He’s starting to understand the game a little bit more.”

Cowboys 'just don't know' about Zack Martin, Tyron Smith's status for Miami :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The linemen, with 16 Pro Bowls between them, both sat out Thursday as well as Wednesday. McCarthy said “Zack’s ahead of Tyron” in terms of being ready to go Sunday, and Jerry Jones confirmed that a Plan B is in place should Smith have to miss his fourth game of the season.

Cowboys-Dolphins Final Injury Report: Tyron doubtful, Tyreek a question for Week 16 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Smith was labeled as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Malik Hooker and Zack Martin are questionable. For the Dolphins, eight players are questionable, including offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, cornerback Cam Smith, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Friday video shows Hill still limping :: FinsXtra

Tyreek Hill the biggest wildcard in Cowboys-Dolphins Week 16 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Miami’s loaded with playmakers, but no one strikes more fear into the hearts of opponents than The Cheetah. Given his injury status this week, there’s likely one Dallas defensive game plan for if he plays and an entirely separate one for if he doesn’t.

Cowboys defense looks to tighten up on road vs. Dolphins' No. 1 offense full of 'track runners,' cheat motion :: CBS Sports

Link

Keep an eye out for Miami’s unique motion that has Hill or Jaylen Waddle sprint laterally before turning at the snap and being nearly full speed before they even start their route. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has dubbed it “cheat motion” because it’s proven almost impossible to defend. Many teams have started doing it, but “it’s a little bit different speed” when the Dolphins do it, says Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “We just have to communicate and be aggressive.”

CeeDee Lamb facing Jalen Ramsey as he closes in on Michael Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys record :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Lamb needs nine receptions to set a new Cowboys single-season record, but he’d rather get a win on Sunday. “It’s not necessarily really on my mind,” he said. “It’s good to be reminded of those things, showing all the hard work that I’ve done. I’m not really too focused on that, to be honest.” Standing in his way this weekend will be Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey. “Jalen has been doing it for awhile,” Lamb added. “He has had plenty of success. Coming in, it should be very exciting. I’m looking forward to it. We should get a lot of reps together.”

After lackluster showing and amid injury concerns, here's how Cowboys OL can bounce back :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Bills blitzed just seven times in Week 15, but Dallas’s line still struggled to keep Prescott upright. It’s not all on the big guys up front, though; well-designed quick-game plays could help Prescott get the ball out faster, and Prescott needs to be primed to run just as soon as things break down. Better play from the defense would keep the score close and the offense from turning one-dimensional. The OL faded down the stretch last season; an effort from the whole team could help keep it from happening again.

Ferguson could be key to Dallas passing success :: NFL Matchup on ESPN

6 Cowboys have one of '101 Top Skills', NFC East represented :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Prescott was named the league’s best decision maker, while Pollard got a shout-out for being the best pass-protecting back. Four other Cowboys are the best of the best at one specific thing, while eight Eagles, one Giant, and a Commander also made the list.

Chargers cut DT Sebastian Joseph-Day after 14 starts in 2023 :: ESPN

Link

Cowboys fans still smarting after getting gashed for 260-plus rushing yards by the Bills are hoping the team might take a look at the Chargers defensive tackle who was waived in a surprise move on Friday. Joseph-Day was been a team captain and had started all 14 games this season for L.A.

Rumor: Does Jerry Jones want to buy Tottenham Hotspur F.C.? :: SI.com

Link

Jones’s megayacht was docked along the south bank of the Thames in London earlier this month, around the same time the Cowboys owner’s private jet landed at Stansted, the closest airport to Tottenham. Rumors are swirling in some British circles (and at least one U.K. tabloid) that Jones may be looking to purchase a stake in Tottenham Hotspur F.C. of the Premiere League. The “Spurs” are valued at just under $3 billion; the NFL has staged a game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium each of the past three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire