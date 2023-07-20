Cowboys News: Martin wants a new deal, Super Bowl chances real, 3-year window sealed?

Dallas Cowboys fans who were wondering why Zack Martin had all of a sudden become active on social media the past several days got their answer. It wasn’t the one they were expecting though. Martin’s agent, through ESPN’s Adam Schefter, went public Wednesday with his frustration over his current pay. A lot of ink was rightfully spilled on the situation and more is to come.

Meanwhile, is the club going to have a strong 2023 regardless of whatever distraction this may cause? Are they primed for a Super Bowl run? What about over the next three years? How ready are they to compete over the entirety of that window?

A potential WR pickup could be on the way, who the club should focus on in the 2024 CFB season, how Tony Pollard’s career could be similar to another Dallas back and much more in the latest edition of News and Notes.

Zack Martin considering holding out? Here are all the details :: Cowboys Wire

The biggest shock across the NFL came not from potential holdout from franchise-tagged RBs, but from a future Hall of Famer who has two years left on his contract. Here’s why Martin wants a new deal and all the various angles.

If Zack Martin holds out, who replaces him as the Cowboys RG? :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas’ thinnest position on the OL is on the interior, based on having the best guard of this generation. What will the do if they don’t?

Yes, the Cowboys should call Denzel Mims as soon as he's released :: Cowboys Wire

After having interest during the 2020 draft and trying to trade for him last offseason, Dallas looks to have a chance to kick the tires on the former Baylor WR on the open market.

s the NFL RIGHT on the Running Back situation? We explore :: A to Z Dallas w/ Skywalker Steele

2023 NFL Future Power Rankings: Projections for all 32 teams :: ESPN+

The Cowboys place 10th with a score of 83.2. The drafting of star players is their reason for hope, here’s Louis Riddick’s reason for concern:

Reason for concern: Philosophically, what this team wants to be offensively and what it is equipped to be are two different things. Coach Mike McCarthy said this offseason, “I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. … Being a head coach and being a playcaller, you’re a little more in tune with [everything].” That’s sounds good in theory, but primary running back Tony Pollard is returning from a fractured left fibula, has not been signed to a long-term deal and will no longer be able to share the load with Ezekiel Elliott. And what is Dallas’ plan to help Prescott take advantage of a quality WR group and cut down on his career-high 15 interceptions last season? — Riddick

Cummings’ Summer 2024 NFL Season Predictions: Cardinals, Buccaneers Lead the Board :: Pro Football Network

A look at where teams will finish the season and what draft prospects they should focus on (at this point before the CFB season plays out).

31) Dallas Cowboys (10-7) Coming out of this season prediction, I realized I liked the Dallas Cowboys more than I’d anticipated. Their regular season wasn’t without its warts. They lost to an oft-underestimated Patriots team and fell against the Chargers, Bills, and Lions as well. But I think the Cowboys are a team that can enter its prime at the right time. It’ll take Mazi Smith some time to hit his stride, but once he does in the winter, he’s an unlocking piece for a ferocious and multifaceted rushing unit featuring Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, second-year pro Sam Williams, and the mastery of DC Dan Quinn. Dak Prescott is due for a positive turnover regression, and he has his strongest weapons corps in years, with a similarly strong line. He can reach his early 2020 and 2021 form again, and when he does, the Cowboys could be hard to beat. Prospects To Watch: Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson, Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, Ja’Tavion Sanders

Zack Martin’s Unhappiness with Contract Turns Up Heat on Cowboys :: The 33rd Team

Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini checks in with a take that the Martin contract situation could be a problem for the club.

Martin’s displeasure with his deal adds another layer to what could be an interesting few years in Big D. Several other marquee Cowboys need new contracts in the next two years, not the least of which is their starting quarterback. “It’s disruptive, and it’s also a little bit of a precedent for other guys moving forward as to how the Cowboys are going to handle this,” Mangini said. “You would like to think organizationally these discussions should have taken place a long time ago, not at the start of training camp, but here we are. This goes from a small problem to one that’s going to be talked about day in, day out every time he doesn’t show up.”

Past/Present: DeMarco Murray and Tony Pollard could have similar exits from Cowboys :: Blogging The Boys

A look at how the careers of the running backs bookending Ezekiel Elliott’s reign could be very similar.

Even if Pollard has personal bests this year, he’ll have a hard time topping what DeMarco Murray did in 2014. In the final year of his rookie contract, Murray went off for a Cowboys single-season record of 1.845 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus another 416 yards receiving. He made his second Pro Bowl, his first All-Pro Team, and even received votes for Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. In one of the more surprising moves in recent Cowboys history, they refused to reward Murray’s big year with a big new contract. They didn’t even franchise him; Murray was allowed to find a new home in free agency and ended up going to the Eagles. Dallas’ logic seemed pretty clear. After spending first-round picks on offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin from 2011-2014, plus having a strong passing game featuring Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, and Jason Witten, they felt confident that a premium running back wasn’t needed. They weren’t going to pay Murray what he deserved and lose spending power at other more critical roster positions.

1970: The Cowboys rushed toward the NFL summit in a chaotic season :: Inside the Star

A game-by-game look at Dallas’ quest to Super Bowl V and Chuck Howley’s MVP.

2023 NFL Record Predictions: The NFC East :: Touchdown Wire

Link

The Eagles are predicted to go 14-3 (they won’t) and Dallas is in line for a wild-card berth.

2. Dallas Cowboys: 11-6 The defensive unit of this Dallas Cowboys team led by Micah Parsons is truly a scary one, and it will be a big part of what makes this team a contender. On top of that dominant defense Dallas boasts a franchise quarterback and multiple explosive playmakers that are going to make this offense hard to defend. If the Cowboys are able to overcome the departure of one of the brightest young offensive minds in Kellen Moore and maintain that offensive momentum, they will be a real threat in the playoffs.

