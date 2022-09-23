Cowboys News: Manufactured storylines from the big man himself

The Cowboys, like all other NFL teams, would rather the conversation not center around injury status this early in the season. But Dallas doesn’t have the power to manipulate this particular narrative. Fortunately, after spending the first two weeks as a limited participant, wide receiver Michael Gallup was a full-go on Thursday. The Cowboys may have WR2 back in the fold for Monday Night Football.

On the other side of the coin Dallas had six key players held out of practice, however the cold which kept linebacker Micah Parsons out doesn’t seem to put his availability in question for the Monday matchup with the Giants. The Cowboys have owned the matchup for years but are avoiding overlooking the opponent, especially with every win’s value increased due to quarterback Dak Prescott’s absence.

The strong performance of backup Cooper Rush presented a classic moment for team owner Jerry Jones to find another way to strike up conversation about his billion-dollar investment; inventing a potential QB controversy. Details on Jones’ comments, Parsons’ value all over the field and more in the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Parsons headlines 6 Cowboys held out, initial Week 3 injury report released :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The star linebacker missed practice Thursday with a cold but there isn’t worry about his status for Monday. Parsons is one of six Cowboys who missed practice, all key cogs in the machine for Dallas. Here’s who was also absent from the Giants side of things.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith impressive, but still learning: 'I'm nowhere near where I want to be' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys first-round pick is paying off already, just two games into the season. Smith was forced to shift out to left tackle after Tyron Smith went down with an injury.

Changing positions so quickly, the Tulsa product has improved quickly and helped keep the team afloat while having no plans of slowing down.

Cowboys vs. Giants: Dallas underrated star for Week 3 :: Blogging the Boys

Story continues

Link

While the defense has risen to the occasion, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has quietly had a strong start to the season. Heading into the divisional matchup with New York, Tony Catalina believes Vander Esch is flying under the radar for the Dallas defense.

5 reasons why the Cowboys should keep Jason Peters on the bench :: Blogging the Boys

Link

When nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters joined the roster, some believed he would take over a starting role with the injury to Tyron Smith. Tyler Smith’s stellar play has derailed that train of thought and there’s plenty of reason to believe Dallas will keep Peters as a reserve and veteran voice as the season progresses.

Craving Cowboys QB controversy is Jerry Jones at his Jerriest :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After Rush led the Cowboys to a victory over the Bengals, Jerry Jones took the opportunity to stir the pot as only he can do. Jones compared Rush’s situation to Prescott’s in 2016, opening the door for Rush to be the continued starter at least for the sake of a headline. It’s one thing to want your backup to do well; every team wants that. It’s entirely another to pretend that such quality play could or would inspire a second-guessing of the guy you pay $40 million a season for the gig.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup full practice participant, season debut appears imminent :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dallas is close to receiving a big boost on offense. Wide receiver Michael Gallup was a full participant in practice, signaling a return to the field is soon to come for the fifth-year receiver and Monday could be his 2022 debut.

Science Lab: Micah Parsons Best When Uncaged :: The Mothership

Link

With Parsons’ continued success as a pass rusher, questions about making role permanent have risen to the front. Patrik Walker breaks down how Parsons dream scenario is maintaining his success as on the edge while lining up all around the field as necessary.

Are The Cowboys Now A Defense-First Team? :: Inside the Star

Link

Since Prescott’s rise in 2016, the Cowboys have relied on their offense to dictate the team’s success but that may be changing. Dan Quinn’s influence and the rise of stars like Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs changed the narrative in Dallas and the defense may be the dictator for the future.

Not Overlooking NYG; "Every Year Is Different" :: The Mothership

Link

Over the last five years, it’s no secret that the Cowboys have manhandled the matchup with the Giants, winning nine of the last 10. In the locker room, Dallas is trying to ride the momentum without their leader and they aren’t overlooking a team they’ve had in their palm for half a decade.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire