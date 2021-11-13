Cowboys News: Managing Tyron injury, Falcons preview, staff picks

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back to their winning ways against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they could do it without left tackle Tyron Smith. After Terence Steele struggled against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, how the Cowboys handle Smith’s ankle injury if he misses time will affect the entire offense if Dak Prescott’s blind side becomes a continuous issue.

With a loaded NFC playoff picture, the Cowboys falling to the four seed may present a tough matchup in the first round with the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angles Rams, putting their season in jeopardy. A Cowboys-Falcons preview, how Mike McCarthy needs to validate his status as an elite head coach, staff picks, and more lead a busy news and notes.

Handling Tyron Smith's injury could spur Cowboys to success or disappointment :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Smith has battled an ankle injury since the Cowboys’ Week 6 win against the New England Patriots. With bone spurs in his ankle, there’s uncertainty on when Smith will be able to return. In his absence, it will be up to offensive line coach Joe Philbin to come up with a plan using Steele at left tackle after he struggled against the Broncos. Managing Smith’s injury, either the right or wrong way, will affect the entire offense.

Nightmare fuel of Pitts, Patterson among 6 things to know for Cowboys-Falcons :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have a great opportunity to bounce back from their letdown performance against the Broncos when they host the Falcons this Sunday. Ben Grimaldi dives into six things to know about this matchup which include the Falcons’ inability to run the football, their inability to stop the run, the Cowboys’ defense defending tight end Kyle Pitts, and more.

Cowboys' Tyron Smith must practice Saturday to play Sunday; Terence Steele set to repeat at LT :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Story continues

The status of Smith will all come down to what he does in practice on Saturday. If he doesn’t show any improvement from the bone spurs in his ankle, Steele will make his second consecutive start at left tackle, and he’ll need to learn quickly on the job to be serviceable in Smith’s absence after a rough outing last week.

Cowboys vs. Falcons game preview: 5 things to watch :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Tony Catalina discusses five things look for in the Cowboys’ battle with the Falcons this Sunday. He talks about if Prescott will have a bounce-back performance, whether or not the Cowboys’ defense will return to form, and if Steele will play better at left tackle as well as other intriguing factors.

The worst case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs :: The Landry Hat

Link

The Cowboys are in a great spot to make the playoffs at 6-2, but with the NFC being so loaded, drawing a four seed could mean a matchup with the Cardinals or Rams in the first round, putting their season in danger in their first postseason outing.

Cowboys Have to Prove Themselves Again vs Atlanta :: Inside The Star

Link

After having their six-game win streak ended against the Broncos last week, the Cowboys face the Falcons on Sunday, a team that hasn’t impressed on either side of the ball. The Cowboys have an opportunity to re-establish themselves as one of the NFL’s best teams by taking care of business at home or suffer a second consecutive defeat before a tough matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road next week.

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Falcons :: Dallas Cowboys

Link

The staff at The Mothership are all in on the Cowboys getting back on track with a win over the Falcons with factors like the offense performing big and the defense finding a way to get pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan as reasons why.

Mike McCarthy’s rising stock as Cowboys head coach needs to be confirmed by strong second half :: Dallas Morning News

Link

McCarthy had a rough first season in Dallas with a multitude of injuries that led to a 6-10 record in 2020. He’s bounced back with a 6-2 start in 2021. However, after a letdown against an inferior Broncos team last week, McCarthy needs to have the Cowboys focused and finish strong as one of the NFC’s top seeds.

Dallas tries to prove to us that it is a different team: Cowboys pregame riffing :: The Athletic

Link

Bob Sturm of The Athletic dives into how the Cowboys look to prove they are a serious contender in the NFC by getting a win against the Falcons this week. He explores key matchups like wide receiver Michael Gallup against the Falcons secondary and the interior of the Falcons offensive line against the Cowboys blitz.

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE :: Dallas Cowboys

Link

Nick Eatman and David Helman talk about the concern with the loss of Gregory to the Cowboys pass rush and how rookies Micah Parsons and Chauncey Golston as well as veterans Dorance Armstrong and Tarell Basham will need to step up. Also, they discuss the solid play of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and if that will lead to a new contract with the Cowboys next season.

1

1