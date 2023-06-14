Cowboys News: Malik’s moment, Alarcon credits DQ with position switch, Dat Nguyen movie coming

The 2023 offseason has already given a few Cowboys players new opportunities. Malik Davis, for example, has seen a lot of reps at running back with Tony Pollard still easing back in. He’ll look to make the most of those extra carries as he tries to impress the coaching staff and boost his own stock. Same goes for Isaac Alarcón; the ex-offensive lineman is facing a steep challenge as a defensive player but says he owes this last chance to an unlikely source.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons has been a favorite subject of Brian Baldinger’s tape breakdowns; now the linebacker joins Baldy to read the Xs and Os in real time. We’ve got leaguewide offensive line rankings, a look at the most underrated Cowboy on the roster, and a preview of where Prescott-to-Cooks falls in an early countdown of new QB-WR pairings. All that, plus Michael Gallup is taking a European vacation, Michael Irvin may have a new co-hosting gig waiting for him when he comes back to TV, and all-time fan-favorite Dat Nguyen is getting his own movie detailing his incredible life story. That’s all in this edition of News and Notes.

Malik Davis taking advantage in Pollard's absence :: The Mothership

Davis soaked up lessons from Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard last year as an undrafted rookie, but he’s been the main guy thus far in OTAs and minicamp. He knows his reps will decrease once Pollard is cleared to go, but for now, he’s impressed his coaches. “He has done an excellent job, particularly in the classroom,” Mike McCarthy said. “You can see his confidence and his understanding.”

The NFL's All-Underrated Team: One secret superstar for all 32 teams :: Touchdown Wire

Despite not even being considered the main running back on his own team, Pollard ranked third in the NFL in yards per carry after contact with 3.76, behind only Breece Hall of the Jets and Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots. And his 19 runs of 15 or more yards also ranked third in the league, behind only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley of the Giants.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons part of Von Miller's 'bigger and better' plan for Pass Rush Summit? :: Cowboys Wire

Von Miller plans to re-brand his annual Pass Rush Summit and bring in co-hosts to help elevate the status and scale of the event moving forward. Parsons could well be one of those taking a more active role in 2024; Miller also named Maxx Crosby and Cam Jordan, both of whom were heavily involved this year, as was Parsons.

Micah Parsons breaks down tape with Brian Baldinger :: NFL Network (Twitter)

Nine best new veteran QB-WR combos for 2023 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson tops board :: NFL.com

Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks come in seventh on this list of new passer-receiver tandems. He won’t be the go-to target in Dallas’s passing attack — that’s still CeeDee Lamb — but Cooks’s deep acumen will help open up the field and provide plenty of opportunities for splash plays that were lacking last year. His presence will also allow Lamb to move around the formation more.

2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10 :: PFF

Injuries caused the Cowboys to slip from the No. 6 spot one year ago. Now they’re back there again heading into 2023, “even if the specter of getting hurt is never far from Tyron Smith at this point in his career.” Philadelphia is ranked No. 1.

Cowboys’ Isaac Alarcón faces new challenge on road toward regular season roster dreams :: Dallas Morning News

Alarcón admits he didn’t ask to be moved from offensive line to defensive line. In fact, the idea may have come from an unlikely place. “Last year, when they weren’t putting me in as much as an offensive lineman,” the Mexican native said, “Dan Quinn told the offensive line coach, ‘If you don’t want Isaac, give him to me.'” He’s lost weight and increased strength as he tries to catch on in a position he’s never played before.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup one of 8 NFL players headed to Europe on business tour :: Cowboys Wire

Next week’s NFLPA Player Passport Tour will take eight current players on a one-week tour through London and Frankfurt, allowing them to better build their personal brands while also deepening the connections the league has with fans and businesses in Europe. Gallup will join Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Titans safety Kevin Byard, Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, and others.

Stephen A. Smith says he wants Hall of Famer Michael Irvin back on 'First Take' :: USA Today

The outspoken ESPN host says of Irvin, “That’s my brother. I love him to death and I think he makes great television and I would never ever, ever sit up there and tell anybody that I want anybody more than I want Michael Irvin” to come back to his show after Shannon Sharpe’s departure. Irvin has not been on either ESPN or NFL Network since being suspended in February over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

“All American : The Dat Nguyen Story” debuts on Independence Day :: 12thMan.com

The life story of one of the Cowboys’ all-time fan favorites will be available July 4 on the Texas A&M Athletics website and the 12th Man TV OTT app via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick. The original movie follows the incredible journey of Nguyen- whose family fled Vietnam while his mother was still pregnant with Dat- from his careers on the state’s high school and college gridirons to eventually becoming the first and only player of Vietnamese descent to ever be drafted into the NFL.

