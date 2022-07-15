Cowboys News: Longhorn LB replaces Hard Knocks star on roster ahead of camp

The Cowboys finally made a move to address linebacker depth. Even if it’s not a flashy signing, Dallas brought in former Texas Longhorn Malik Jefferson to boost the position. With deadline for tight end Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys to come to a long-term agreement on Friday, it seems he will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. Even then, this might not be his last season in Dallas. See where the rising tight end stacks up in ESPN’s rankings as well.

Looking at the cornerback position, can Nahshon Wright earn playing time at a position that saw little personnel change heading into 2022? Will Trevon Diggs maintain the interception numbers or will he mimic his style from the end of last season with more lockdown coverage? The answers to this and more in the latest News and Notes.

Why no deal doesn't mean Cowboys, Dalton Schultz are done after 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

After giving the young tight end the franchise tag, it appears the Cowboys won’t be signing Schultz to a long-term deal. That said, it doesn’t mean he won’t be in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

K.D. Drummond breaks down what’s next and how it may be a time for the Cowboys to test the waters with their young tight end room.

CeeDee Lamb makes ESPN's Top 20 receiver list, Amari Cooper unmentioned :: Cowboys Wire

In ESPN’s rankings for wide receivers, no Cowboys made the top ten but CeeDee Lamb made his way into the honorable mentions. Entering his third season, Lamb will take over the No. 1 receiver role in Dallas and could be in for a career year.

Cowboys sign Malik Jefferson: Dallas releases backup RB to make room for former third-round LB :: CBS Sports

With concerns about the linebacker depth, Dallas picked up a hometown talent to boost the position. Former Texas Longhorn and most recently Indianapolis Colt Malik Jefferson signed with the Cowboys and he replaced running back JaQuan Hardy on the now 91-man roster.

Ranking the NFL's top 10 tight ends for 2022 :: ESPN+

Ranking the top ten tight ends in the NFL, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz the No. 8 spot on the list.

Heralded for his versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker by coaches and executives, Schultz sees his first entry into the list entering his season under the franchise tag.

2022 Cowboys Season Preview: Weeks 4/18 vs Commanders :: Inside the Star

After sweeping Washington in 2021, Dallas will be facing a new but also familiar look on offense from the Commanders. Carson Wentz now sits at the helm for a second NFC East team and he’ll look to create offense against the Cowboys. Last season, Washington mustered 34 points total in their two matchups against Dallas last season.

What the Cowboys’ debacle vs. the 49ers should teach us: Revisiting the playoff loss :: The Athletic

Even if it hurts to do, look back at the loss to the 49ers that ended the 2021 season. Bob Sturm breaks down everything that went wrong and how Dallas can take those lessons into 2022. It all starts in the trenches for the Cowboys to take the next step this season.

How Can Trevon Diggs Have An Encore In 2022? :: The Mothership

11 interceptions is a high bar set by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs as he enters his third NFL season. Even with that number looming, a better 2022 may result in less interceptions for the Alabama product.

Dallas staff writers agree that Diggs should turn into a do-it-all corner next season and mix the timely interceptions with lockdown coverage, similar to how he played towards the tail end of the season.

Mailbag: Realistic Goals for Nahshon Wright? :: The Mothership

After earning only reserve reps as a rookie, can cornerback Nahshon Wright take a big step in 2022? Drafted for his fit in Dan Quinn’s defense with a mix of speed and size, Wright has a long road ahead of him after the Cowboys drafted DaRon Bland and returned their starting cornerbacks.

Tony Romo: Cowboys could return to 2016 philosophy and lean on run game :: Pro Football Talk

A former Cowboys quarterback believes the team could return to a hard-nosed style in 2022. Tony Romo suggests that Dallas may lean on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard instead of being a high-flying team like the last few seasons.

