Cowboys News: Lewis returns to fold, teams gets a facelift, replacing Andy

Major changes are underway for the Dallas Cowboys, as the team continued to revamp its special teams in the mold of their energetic and risk-taking coordinator. Is there actual fallout from some of the moves they aren’t making? Dallas’ bench will also be different, as the boys must find insurance under center. No need to worry though, the team has a plan every free agency period.

The biggest news of course was the return of cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Is it the only move Dallas will make at the position? The Cowboys might benefit from looking into a recently released corner with first-round pedigree they had previously shown interest in. How much impact the FA search for corners have on the draft? A look at three different scenarios based on various first-round selections is in order. Grades all around from multiple resources as the week reaches the backend.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis is back on new 3-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

Link The four-year veteran plots a different path than his draft counterpart Chidobe Awuzie, opting to stay in Dallas. A look at what he brings to the table that makes him an intriguing piece for Dan Quinn and the new defensive staff. - KD

Cowboys complete ST overhaul, release punter Chris Jones :: Cowboys Wire

Link Major changes are under way at Cowboys headquarters this offseason. First the team lost their long-time snapper to the Rams, then Dallas revamped their kicking squad. Now, the team lost another key special teams prospect. -LA

The Dallas Cowboys should absolutely be interested in free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson :: Blogging The Boys

Link With cornerback being a position of need for Dallas, especially after the loss of Chidobe Awuzie to the Bengals, Adoree' Jackson could be the replacement. Jackson has one of the four best coverage grades since 2018 and signing him wouldn't influence any compensatory pick plans next season. The former Titan could be a huge lift for the Cowboys defense. --CB

2021 NFL free agency grades: Buccaneers, Chiefs, Jets leading the way with smart signings

Link Everything has been pretty quite on Cowboy land. While the team has not made major progress in terms of signing players, there was still some movement over the past two days. How did Dallas fair in terms of their agreements so far? -LA

Nosebleed Seats Podcast: Cowboys fans feel assaulted by lack of FA moves :: Cowboys Wire

Link On this week's appearance, we discuss the lack of Cowboys major moves and the fanbases obsession with thinking this is the year that it finally happens. - KD

Mailbag: Options To Replace Andy Dalton? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Cornerback and quarterback have been an ongoing question during free agency. Dallas has Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown on their roster for cornerback but signing a veteran would still offer decent help. The Cowboys do not want to walk into the draft with a blazing hole on their roster noticed by all with the 10th overall pick. Dallas also has the question of the backup quarterback now that Andy Dalton has signed with the Bears. Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush are the three remaining possibilities currently on the roster. With the recent release of Alex Smith from Washington it is possible that, given the right price, Smith could join the team? --AC

With Andy Dalton gone, which way will Dallas Cowboys turn for backup QB? :: ESPN

Link With Dalton out of Dallas, the Cowboys must revisit their quarterback plans. Excluding Prescott, the team currently has three QBs under center. Dallas seemed all but dismantled without their star in control, and must how find reliable insurance in case, well just in case. It is always good to have more of something. -LA

Dallas Cowboys Offseason: Don’t Panic in Early Stages of Free Agency :: Inside the Star

The Dallas Cowboys have not been known as big spenders throughout free agency as years have passed. Dallas has enjoyed finding players that are priced just right rather than offering the large payday. The team now seeks players able to offer low rent pricing for the acquisitions. --AC

Details of Ty Nsekhe's Cowboys deal emerge as potential swing tackle :: Cowboys Wire

Link New beginnings are on the horizon, as the Dallas Cowboys finally made a major move on defense. A Dallas native is signed and making his way to his hometown this offseason. Cameron Burnett has more on the contract and what it means for the team. -LA

Breaking down 3 Cowboys 2021 mock draft scenarios :: Blogging the Boys

With the NFL draft less than a month away, analysts all over are creating their own predictions. Could the Cowboys pass up on a defensive player? Is Kyle Pitts really worth it at 10? Would Dallas consider trading their first rounder? Here are a couple of scenarios that could play out for the team. -LA

