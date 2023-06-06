Cowboys News: Lewis PUP candidate, extension talks start with key players

Things get a little more real this week as the Cowboys get set to kick off their mandatory minicamp. We’ve got details on a last-minute changeout at wide receiver as a weekend arrest spells the end of the line for one depth pass-catcher and opens the door for a well-traveled veteran. Also, team ownership provides updates on the kicker situation, a few marquee-name free agents, and contract negotiations for a handful of the team’s biggest stars.

Meanwhile, one cornerback looks to be limited as training camp convenes, the leader of the Dallas defense takes a young up-and-comer under his wing, and Jerry Jones isn’t planning on adding any names to the stadium walls anytime soon. We’ve got news on the offense’s plans to drill down on a known sore spot, a collection of former Cowboys who are up for a major accolade, and the country’s oldest college all-star game coming to the Cowboys’ home. All that, plus where America’s Team ranks on a list of the world’s most profitable sports teams. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Jourdan Lewis expected to start camp on PUP :: The Mothership

Link

Stephen Jones said it’s looking “pretty definitive” that the veteran cornerback will still be physically unable to perform at the beginning of training camp. He is recovering from a Lisfranc fracture of the foot suffered in Week 7 last season. That may result in a new DB or two being brought on board. “We could use a little depth at corner just for numbers,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins :: NFL.com

Link

Advertisement

Take it from the man at the top: the Cowboys don’t seem inclined to go after Hopkins as an addition to their WR room, though he did warn, “Don’t dismiss any possibility.” Jones did once again say there’s a chance that the club could re-sign running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Florida :: Cowboys Wire

Link

On Saturday, Callaway was reportedly a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding in Miami. During the stop, Callaway provided his identification and was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay. He joined the Cowboys in November but has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020.

Advertisement

Cowboys release Callaway after arrest, sign journeyman WR :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Tyron Johnson will play for his ninth NFL team after signing on with Dallas Monday. He has 23 career receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns, most of them coming with the Chargers in 2020. Former first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry and Lynn Bowden were the other wide receivers who worked out for Cowboys coaches on Monday.

Cowboys starting extension talks with several stars :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Stephen Jones said the Cowboys have “touched base,” with the agents for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele in hopes of getting deals done. While hopeful, he also acknowledged players have been generally more willing to wait recently since the price seems to go up. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 5, 2023

Updates: Adding veteran kicker seems "likely" :: The Mothership

Link

Advertisement

Jones confirmed what most fans have long expected, suggesting that the team will probably add an experienced kicker to the roster by the time they hit Oxnard on July 24.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: No Ring of Honor additions planned for 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Coach Jimmy Johnson will have to wait at least another year to make it onto the walls at AT&T Stadium, as the team owner says no Ring of Honor inductions are planned for this season. DeMarcus Ware, Jason Witten, and Tony Romo are other Cowboys luminaries who are expected to be there one day… but apparently not in 2023.

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: QB dilemmas for Raiders, 49ers :: ESPN

Link

Advertisement

The team has been taking things at an easy pace at OTAs, but Mike McCarthy wants to drill down with the full team on two-minute work in minicamp. Expect that to raise the level of competitiveness as McCarthy and Dak Prescott get in sync and prep for an area that has given the offense some trouble in recent seasons.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons mentoring DE Sam Williams for 'huge jump' in Year 2 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The second-year product says he wants to join Parsons in the double-digit-sack club. “I’m like, ‘Then get 10 sacks,'” Parsons said. “‘I’m not stopping you from getting 10 sacks. The only person that can is you.’ So I’m just teaching him to get into that mindset.” The two were seen working off to the side on Williams’s pass-rush technique at OTAs.

Advertisement

Multiple ex-Cowboys on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Cornerback Terence Newman, linebacker Bradie James, tackle Flozell Adams, and quarterback Kellen Moore are among 78 players and nine coaches from major college programs up for consideration. There are also 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football on the ballot.

Cowboys hosting all-star bowl: Shrine over Super? :: SI.com

Link

The Cowboys haven’t been able to land another Super Bowl, but the 99th annual East-West Shrine Game will be played at the team’s headquarters in Frisco in February. Ford Center at The Star will host the oldest college football all-star game in the country, inviting approximately 130 college players from 100 universities to play before a national TV audience.

Advertisement

Forbes made a list of the world’s most profitable teams. Where did the Dallas Cowboys land? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The list examined which teams generated the most operating income over the past three seasons; the Dallas Cowboys topped the list by a significant margin. Jerry Jones’s team placed No. 1 on the list with an operating income of $1.17 billion over that timeframe. The Patriots came in second, with $623 million.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire