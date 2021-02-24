Cowboys News: Lee mulls retirement as Prescott’s tag window opens

With the franchise tag window officially opening for NFL teams on Tuesday, Dak Prescott will continue to be the center of nearly any conversation when discussing the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Who holds more leverage in contract talks, Prescott or the Cowboys? There is some good news for Prescott’s starting tackles. but could Prescott be without one of his favorite targets sooner rather than later?

A couple vets are also in the news as one decides to return and another, Sean Lee, mulls over his options. A former defensive lineman discusses his time in Dallas The Cowboys could use depth at the linebacker position, Ohio State has two exciting prospects that could fit the bill for Dan Quinn’s defense.

Cowboys veteran L.P. Ladouceur planning on playing in the NFL in 2021, Sean Lee still undecided :: Blogging the Boys

Link Entering what would be his 18th season at Long Snapper, L.P. Ladouceur is hinting that his goal is to return for the 2021 season. Not as sure is fellow teammate, Sean Lee. Between the two athleticism is abundant but can father-time keep away from both?

2021 NFL franchise/transition tag primer: Who are the no-brainers? Debatable candidates? :: NFL.com

Link There's going to be a lot of words written about Prescott's pending franchise tag in the coming weeks. February 23 marks the first day of the franchise tag window, something NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal thinks is all but assured, though not exactly prudent.

Two deadlines, two different situations: Examining who has leverage in the Dak Prescott contract saga :: Blogging the Boys

Link A look at who holds the trump card in this never ending contract negotiation between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. Spoiler alert: Prescott has all the leverage. He's bet on himself to the point where the Cowboys need to meet his demands before he hits the open market in 2022. As Michelangelo, the turtle, not the Renaissance artist, once said, "the clock's ticking, dude."

Mailbag: Explaining The Franchise Tag Window? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Nick Eatman and David Helman break down both franchise tag options, exclusive and non-exclusive, and how it applies to Dak Prescott for 2021.

Raiders’ David Irving aims to seize fresh start: ‘Everybody thought I was crazy’ :: The Athletic

Link David Irving was never coming back to Dallas after the way his time ended, most notably, by smoking a blunt on Instagram Live after being suspended to announce his retirement. Since then, the rules around his choice of therapy have been relaxed and he's found a new home with an old coach in Las Vegas.

Dallas Cowboys Should Not Entertain a Michael Gallup Trade :: Inside The Star

Link Michael Gallup is a star. He is the type of player that not only makes plays downfield but also make high caliber defenders miss. You could trade him and most likely get decent round picks as compensation. Is it worth it? Gallup is the type of player you can trust to get open and to do so timely plus he has the compatibility with Dak Prescott on his side. Is that that worth a trade?

What's Next For D-Line: 5 Free Agent Decisions :: Dallas Cowboys

Link There are a few big decisions that need to be made on the Dallas defensive line this offseason. Rob Phillips of the Dallas Cowboys breaks down the futures of five of the Cowboy's impeding free agents along the defensive line.

Baron Browning vs Pete Werner: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Link One of the keys to the offseason for the Cowboys is acquiring talent for a defense that in 2020 was one of the worst in franchise history. With injury concerns surrounding Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith's unsteady play, Dallas would be wise to look toward the draft for some depth at the linebacker position. Baron Browning and Pete Werner from The Ohio State University could be intriguing options.

Cowboys' Tyron Smith, La'el Collins progressing well after season-ending injuries :: Cowboys Wire

Link Injuries plagued the Cowboy's offensive line during the 2020 season. With both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins coming off season ending injuries, how are they progressing for next season?

