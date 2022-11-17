Cowboys News: Lawrence injured? Vikings’ star WR limited, Anthony Brown status

Wednesday’s practice report contained a surprise for Cowboys fans, and not the good kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sat out the day’s work with a foot injury. But there was also encouraging news: Anthony Brown is still in concussion protocol but trending upward, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited with a promise from Mike McCarthy that he’ll play if he’s ready to go. Minnesota got a shock of their own as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited with a toe injury just a few days after making what could end up being the catch of the season against Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are favored to beat the Vikings in their own house on Sunday, though they’re also at risk of matching a streak of bad run defense that dates back six decades. One outlet has an idea on how to give Dan Quinn’s unit a spark, and the coordinator gets one of his former players back in his fold as the Cowboys sign another former first-rounder. The math calculates Dallas’s chances of making the playoffs, this year’s Pro Bowl needs your votes, and several Cowboys stars serve up a big helping of holiday cheer. That’s all up in News and Notes.

DeMarcus Lawrence did not take part in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough; he was listed with a foot injury. No further details have been released, and it is not known how serious the injury may be.

Elliot was limited in Wednesday’s work, but Mike McCarthy won’t hold him out of Sunday’s tilt in Minnesota just because there’s another game four days later. “If he’s ready to play this week, we’re going to play him,” said the coach.

Justin Jefferson was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury; linebacker Za’Darius Smith was limited as well. Both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Akayleb Evans were still in concussion protocol and did not participate. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson also sat out with a calf injury.

CB Anthony Brown remains in concussion protocol, but he’s had no symptoms the last 2 days. He took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough on a limited basis. Those are good signs for his ability to return Sunday. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 16, 2022

“We’ve been talking about this since training camp,” Mike McCarthy said. “Pass rush is a privilege right now.” Dan Quinn believes he has the personnel to shore up one of the worst run defenses in the league; he’ll look to test that theory against Dalvin Cook. The Cowboys are at risk of allowing a third straight 200-yard rushing game, which hasn’t happened since the franchise’s inaugural season of 1960.

Before kickoff against the Packers, the rookie was PFF’s highest-graded edge rusher since Week 4. He made his presence felt on just 17 snaps in Green Bay, logging his third sack of the year. With a tough stretch of opposing running backs on the docket, maybe it’s a good time to see if more playing time equates to bigger things from Williams.

The UCLA product was a Cowboys target in the first round of 2017’s draft, until Dan Quinn’s Falcons snatched him two picks too soon. After four-plus seasons in Atlanta and a quick stint in Cleveland, McKinley will join the Dallas practice squad, where he’ll get an extended tryout that could include three call-ups to the active roster before a decision has to be made.

Everyone may be focused on the Cowboys’ porous run defense, but Justin Jefferson will also have to be dealt with on Sunday. “You turn on the tape [and] you see it,” said safety (and former Viking) Jayron Kearse. “He gets open against everybody.” Last year’s meeting saw a different story, as the Dallas secondary held him to two catches for 21 yards, but Jefferson has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a red-hot 2022.

Despite an 8-1 record and a home crowd set to fill the stands, the Vikings are a 1.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys, according to the DraftKings and FanDuel sportsbooks. The Cowboys have never lost at U.S. Bank Stadium, going 3-0 in the building since it opened in 2016.

Last Sunday’s stumble caused the Cowboys’ postseason outlook to take a minor hit. With eight games still to play, Dallas has a 70% chance to make the playoffs, according to Cynthia Frelund’s mathematical model.

There won’t be an actual game this year, but Pro Bowl honors still need to be handed out, and that requires fans’ votes. Fans can vote as often as they’d like until Thursday, December 15 on www.dallascowboys.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to cast a ballot for your favorite Cowboys. Fans’ votes count as one-third of the determining factor in who gets selected.

The Dallas Cowboys revived a holiday tradition on Tuesday, where players served early Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army centers in Dallas and Fort Worth. 🙏 📸: https://t.co/ntD0LUTxLM#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/18BFKqGKG4 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) November 16, 2022

