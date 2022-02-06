Cowboys News: Lawrence or Gregory? Stephen Jones talks losing veterans over money

Difficult decisions lie ahead in the Dallas front office. As free agency draws ever closer, the Cowboys ownership will have to start taking long looks at several players, knowing full well that some of them have already seen their final snap wearing the star. Among the biggest items on the to-do list is to make a call on DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory; conventional wisdom says it’s unlikely both will be back in 2022. On satellite radio, team executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that there will be several veteran players who are dismissed over financial limitations, even as he continues to depend on the draft over spending free agency dollars to re-stock the shelves.

Elsewhere, Micah Parsons wants his speed adjusted for gamers after a blistering display in Las Vegas, Trevon Diggs shows up a trio of Pro Bowl receivers with his hands, and Tony Romo is coming to your television in a very different way. We’re scouting a Day One offensive line prospect, checking out which late-rounders looked good at the Senior Bowl, and wondering what the defense really has in Jabril Cox. Finally, the Cowboys are lending their support to bringing the game of football to a new audience, and The Star gets a fresh blanket of winter white. That’s all on tap in the News and Notes.

Should the Cowboys make long-term investments in DeMarcus Lawrence or Randy Gregory? :: Dallas Morning News

The hard choices are coming soon. While fans got a taste of having two game-wrecking bookends at the edge rusher position, the cap-strapped Cowboys seem to be unlikely to pay both to return in 2022. Lawrence is reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut or a contract restructuring. But a three-to-five year deal for Gregory could be risky, given his age and lesser production.

How much should LB Jabril Cox factor into Cowboys offseason decisions? :: Inside the Star

The linebacker didn’t see much action as a rookie: just nine snaps through the first eight weeks. Then an ACL tear ended his season. But is the LSU product a fourth-round steal who’ll bloom in his second season? It’s too early to know, but the coaching staff’s instincts about Cox may help decide what happens to veteran players like Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal.

Stephen Jones lauds "value pickup" strategy, preps fans for losing veteran players :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones talking about the salary cap on @SiriusXMNFL: pic.twitter.com/LIKKW4fDJl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 4, 2022

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs beats out 3 Pro Bowl WRs for 'Best Catch' :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive back dusted off those wideout skills from his college past, topping Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and his own brother Stefon in a contest of circus catches. Trevon snared his first pass one-handed between his legs and used a trampoline on another, doing a full front flip and catching the ball while upside-down.

Micah Parsons wants his 'Madden' speed to be adjusted after 40-yard dash at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown :: NFL.com

The Cowboys rookie admitted that Tyreek Hill wasn’t going full-speed in their foot race. But the fact that the linebacker beat a running back, cornerback, and the fastest man in the NFL still warrants a bump up for Parsons in the gaming world. “I do want a Madden 95 speed, though,” he said Thursday night after his win.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green would be perfect fit alongside Cowboys' greats :: Cowboys Wire

A multipurpose weapon who can play both guard and tackle is always welcome in Dallas. This Texas A&M product has been a starter since his freshman year, so he’s got plenty of big-time game experience. He may come off the board before the Cowboys select, but his balance, power, and body control make him a prospect worth watching.

Tenn-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange wins Day 3 of Senior Bowl practices, full list of week's standouts :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas is always looking for offensive line depth late in the draft; the big man from tiny UT-Chattanooga put on a serious show in Mobile and is no doubt climbing up some teams’ boards. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin may also warrant a closer look for his route running, separation skills, and speed. He’s got a toolbox very similar to fellow Tiger Tony Pollard.

Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys wins from top to bottom :: The Mothership

Every win is worth celebrating, but which ones will fans look back on a little more fondly than others? The team’s writers rank the Cowboys’ 12 wins, from the Week 15 slugfest in the Meadowlands all the way to Cooper Rush’s dream-come-true moment in Minnesota and the thrilling overtime walk-off win over New England.

Tony Romo to develop new football drama series for Showtime :: Cowboys Wire

The former Cowboys quarterback will share executive producer credits on a new series focused on a fictional “first family” of pro football, promising a behind-the-curtain episodic look at America’s biggest sport. Actor Chace Crawford (brother of Romo’s wife) and Yellowjackets producer Drew Comins will partner with Romo on the untitled project.

‘Powder puff football’ no more, Dallas Cowboys are backing girls varsity flag football :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Cowboys are among 14 NFL teams who have committed to working with their respective states to make girls flag football a varsity sport. AT&T Stadium will host a “Girls Flag Football Jamboree” this weekend to educate prospective players on the game with drills, terminology, techniques, and a scrimmage; Fort Worth Independent School District starts their girls program this year. “Girls playing sports has advanced so much from when I was growing up,” Cowboys vice president Charlotte Jones said.

The Star in Frisco becomes winter wonderland :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

