Cowboys News: Latest Joseph updates, including mock to protect from worst-case, Pollard pub

Shocking news broke earlier in the week that police wanted to interview Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Kelvin Joseph, in reference to his association with a murder committed on March 18 in Dallas. On Friday both Joseph’s attorney and the Cowboys released statements regarding the situation.

With less than two weeks until the NFL draft, how does that impact the Cowboys plans? Check out a 7-round Cowboys mock draft that takes the potential corner need into account, and still delivers a draft Cowboys fans should be thrilled to have. Plus, four prospects to target should Dallas trade-up in Round 1, eight players that are “sleepers” at pick 24, and a ranking of the Cowboys positional need.

Kelvin Joseph's attorney, Cowboys release statements on CBs alleged involvement in fight ending in murder :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys organization and Joseph’s attorney both released statements on Friday regarding Joseph’s involvement in an incident in Dallas that resulted in the tragic murder of Cameron Ray. Dallas acknowledged they are aware of the situation and working with law enforcement as well as the league. Joseph’s attorney claims “Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

2022 NFL Draft: Eight "Sleeper" Options For No. 24 :: The Mothership

Fans who have followed the draft process know the most commonly linked names to the Cowboys and their no. 24 selection. The shortlists of frequently mocked to Dallas prospects usually include Kenyon Green, Zion Johnson, Treylon Burks, Tyler Linderbaum, and Chris Olave. Cowboys staff writer Kyle Youmans bring you eight prospects Dallas could realistically add that aren’t mentioned as much as the names above.

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Impact of Kelvin Joseph news on plans for picking prospects :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Wire Managing Editor K.D. Drummond delivers a 7-round mock, updated with the thought that Dallas will be more likely to consider cornerback following recent Kelvin Joseph news. Featuring four trades, this mock draft allows Dallas to potentially fill a number of needs on the roster with talented prospects.

Cowboys draft mailbag: The best team-building strategy? Making best use of Round 5 picks? :: The Athletic (Paywall)

Bob Sturm of the Athletic answers 11 Cowboys related questions from fans, mostly focused on the upcoming draft. Sturm dishes on everything from the Cowboys second year players set to make a impact, top prospects who could slide to pick 24, the differences between Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy, and more.

Tony Pollard finished with the highest PFF rushing grade last season :: PFF Twitter

Highest PFF rushing grade last season (RBs) ⭐️ Tony Pollard – 90.3 (📸 @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/m3TkKkla66 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 15, 2022

Four potential Cowboys trade targets in Round 1 :: NFL.com

After Jerry Jones revealed that he would be open to moving up in the draft, NFL Network draft analysts Charles Davis, Bucky Brooks, and Lance Zierlein each give at least one prospect that the Cowboys could target should they actually choose to trade up. Tackle Ikem Ekwonu, safety Kyle Hamilton, and wide receivers Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson were the names brought up for Dallas to consider if they want to make a move.

Report: Colts brought in S Darian Thompson for free-agent visit :: Colts Wire

The free- agent safety visited with the Colts on Friday. Thompson spent the last four years with the Cowboys, playing a significant chunk of special teams snaps during that time.

Mailbag: Fair To Criticize Diggs' Coverage Skills? :: The Mothership

Dallas Cowboys staff writers Nick Eatman and David Helman do their best to answer two fan-submitted questions in the latest edition of mailbag. Today’s topics include the silly debate around Trevon Diggs’ coverage skills and what ever happened to third-string back Rico Dowdle.

Ranking every position group by need before the 2022 NFL Draft :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys have a number of clear needs entering the NFL draft, but which should take precedent over others? Aidan Davis of Blogging the Boys believes Dallas’ top two needs are both along the offensive line, left guard and tackle.

