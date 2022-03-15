Cowboys News: Latest on Gregory, Collins after busy Day 1; Lawrence’s deal adds cap space

And to think, Monday wasn’t even an official day for transactions. There was plenty of movement on the first day of the free agent negotiating window, though, and the Cowboys were right in the mix. They lost out on keeping one versatile playmaker but managed to lock down two other key pieces of their roster. And the new deal for DeMarcus Lawrence gives the front office a sizable chunk of change that they can use to address other needs.

One priority player for Dallas is reportedly being courted by Denver, with the Cowboys trying to convince him to stay. Another veteran, though, isn’t getting much interest on the trade block and could find himself released soon. One high-profile defender has apparently relegated Dallas to his second tier of options, and a former diamond in the rough has been snatched up by the other team in the Lone Star State. All that, plus seven rounds of mock draft madness, the Cowboys Wire free agency tracker, and the absurd thing the Cowboys told Amari Cooper before trading him away. That’s all up in the News and Notes from Pi Day 2022…

Broncos showing interest in free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory :: Broncos Wire

The Broncos are among “multiple teams showing interest” in the Cowboys’ 29-year-old edge rusher. Should Gregory end up in Denver, look for him to be reclassified as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defensive scheme. Retaining Gregory, though, is said to be high on the Cowboys’ priority list as the official start of free agency rapidly approaches.

Cowboys rework contract, keep DeMarcus Lawrence on 3-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

The biggest move the Cowboys made on the first day of this year’s negotiating window was working a new deal to keep one of their own veterans in the building. Lawrence’s new contract will add a third year to his existing pact and spread the $40 million owed him across all of them, with $30 million guaranteed. The move suddenly saves Dallas $13 million on this year’s cap figure.

Lawrence's new deal could bring back Randy Gregory, Jayron Kearse :: Kyle Youmans (Twitter)

Just for those wondering. Dallas saved nearly $13 million in cap room with the Tank signing. So don’t rule out a Randy Gregory and/or Jayron Kearse return. Both still very much so in play. — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) March 15, 2022

2022 Free agency: Former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson set to join Dolphins on 3-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

The versatile wideout showed out in 2021 in relief of Michael Gallup, and the Dolphins noticed. Wilson goes to Miami on a deal worth $22.8 million over three years, with $12.75 of it guaranteed. The Cowboys have now lost the WR1 and WR4 off last year’s depth chart.

Cowboys told Amari Cooper he didn't fit their offense before trade :: 105.3 The Fan

The station’s Zach Wolchuk and Eric Chiofalo said that, according to a team source, the Cowboys told the four-time Pro Bowler that “he doesn’t fit with their offense” before trading him to Cleveland. That comes with a considerably-sized grain of salt, as it seemed to be a much more personal matter between the Cowboys and Cooper, following his COVID vaccination status and instances of seemingly checking out of games at key moments.

Report: It is "doubtful" Cowboys can get anything for La'el Collins, release seems "probable" :: Blogging the Boys

Shortly after there were supposedly “at least six teams” vying for the rights to the right tackle, word now in Dallas is that “it’s doubtful” that the team will find a trade partner. An outright release of Collins is said to be likely, though someone could still look to avoid a bidding war for his services by making a late offer of draft collateral to the Joneses.

2022 Free Agency: Cowboys resign LS Jake McQuaide on 1-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

The two-time Pro Bowler will be sticking around in Dallas after his first season with the club. He’s the only specialist expected to be coming back in 2021; kicker Greg Zuerlein was released last week, and punter Bryan Anger will likely sign with a new team for more money than the Cowboys want to spend on the position.

Updates: Texans claim CB Reggie Robinson :: The Mothership

The Cowboys waited two seasons for the fourth-round pick to ascend. But the Houston Texans didn’t wait long to scoop him up after his release from Dallas. The 6-foot-1 defensive back can play safety as well as corner, and was a contributor on special teams.

Cowboys 2022 free-agency tracker: Who stays, who goes, who comes in :; Cowboys Wire

All the Cowboys’ moves in one convenient place, updated as development warrant following what’s already been a busy free agency period after just one day. (Just wait until the new league year actually starts.) As of this writing, 19 Dallas players are still unsigned.

Cowboys reportedly not Bobby Wagner's first choice :: Ed Werder (Twitter)

My understanding is Bobby Wagner is pursuing interest in the No. 1 team on his preferred list. He has the #Cowboys and DC Dan Quinn high on his secondary list of options. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 15, 2022

7-round Cowboys mock draft with 7 key assumptions as free agency begins :: Cowboys Wire

In this exercise, the Cowboys trade up in the first round to grab Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, and they stay on the offensive line in the second with Georgia guard Jamaree Salyer. A speedy wide receiver and big-body nose tackle follow in the third, with a linebacker, edge rusher, and safety rounding out rounds four and five. A quarterback-turned-tight end comes off the board in the sixth as a long-term project.

