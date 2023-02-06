Cowboys News: Lamb shines in Pro Bowl, Trevon gets best of brother in Diggs Bowl

The NFC snapped a five-year losing streak against the AFC in the newly-formatted Pro Bowl Games, and the Cowboys representatives were a big reason why. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs both stepped up to make major plays in the three flag football games that brought the all-star festivities to a close; we’ve got full recaps and highlights from Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, we’re previewing what Brian Schottenheimer brings to the Cowboys offense, we’re exploring a what-if scenario that has both Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith moving on from Dallas, we’re wondering about Donovan Wilson’s future, and we’re taking a look at which Cowboys didn’t meet expectations in 2023. We’ve got evaluations on rookies Jake Ferguson, Sam Williams, and Jalen Tolbert… and we’re keeping an eye on which players at the Senior Bowl could make the Cowboys’ big board. Here’s your News and Notes to start a new work week.

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb has two touchdowns in NFC win over AFC in Pro Bowl :: Dallas Morning News

Lamb had a big day with the all-stars on Sunday, finishing with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off winner from Geno Smith in the first of three games. He also grabbed a key extra point catch from Kirk Cousins in the final game to help the NFC to an overall victory.

Trevon Diggs unexpectedly picked off his brother Stefon Diggs during the Pro Bowl Games :: For the Win

Stefon tried to put a touchdown throw past his little brother on a trick play by the AFC, but Trevon was having none of it. He nearly returned it the distance, too, only to be forced out of bounds by Stefon. The sibling rivalry lives on. (Stefon later caught a touchdown with Trevon trying to keep up in coverage.)

From Within: Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator :: Cowboys Wire

Schottenheimer began his coaching career in 1997 and has bounced around the league; his most notable years came as offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2018 through 2020. He’ll move from a consultant’s role to offensive coordinator in 2023, though Mike McCarthy will still call plays on Sundays. “This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect,” the head coach said.

What to expect from Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator :: PFF

Schottenheimer loves to lean on the run and play-action passing games to create effective offense, as he did with Seattle. And he tends to favor passing routes where his receivers are on the move rather than a stationary target. (So say goodbye to all the hitch/curl routes Kellen Moore used.) His own offenses were often criticized due to their predictability and lack of creativity, but with McCarthy calling the plays, Schottenheimer should be able to focus on intertwining the running, play-action passing, and dropback passing games at a high level.

Here are the top 5 WR Cowboys should watch at the Senior Bowl :: Cowboys Wire

With the passing game still in need of playmakers, the Cowboys could once again look to the draft. Nathaniel Dell, Trey Palmer, Xavier Hutchinson, Jonathan Mingo, and hometown hero Rashee Rice of SMU could all get a closer look at the Senior Bowl.

18 players Cowboys should watch at 2023 Senior Bowl :: Cowboys Wire

There was loads of talent on display in Mobile at every position. From running backs like Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh to Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, the offensive options are plentiful. Defensively, keep an eye on Auburn edge rusher Derrick Hall, South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, and Florida State safety Jammie Robinson.

Would Cowboys release both Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott? It’s a serious discussion :: Dallas Morning News

Despite Jerry Jones saying he wants them both back, Elliott and Smith will have their game- and their value- put under the microscope this offseason. Both are team leaders and have been brilliant over their careers. But Elliott averaged just 49.8 yards on 3.28 yards a carry in the six regular-season games after Thanksgiving. And Smith has been unavailable for two of every three games in the McCarthy era. How much are they both willing to diminish their status — and bank accounts — to stay with the Cowboys?

Here's why the Cowboys can't give up on Jalen Tolbert :: Cowboys Wire

Arguably the biggest disappointment from the team’s Class of 2023, the South Alabama star didn’t do much in his first year as a pro. But only two Day 3 receivers across the league did much of anything, proving that the NFL learning curve is steep for pass-catchers. It’s too early to call Tolbert a bust, and his second season should provide a truer sense of who he can be on the field.

4 Cowboys who were a total disappointment in 2022 :: The Landry Hat

Tolbert was far from the only underachiever in Dallas this season. Kelvin Joseph continues to leave fans unimpressed, with a knack for either giving up or erasing big plays. Michael Gallup did not look like the No. 2 option the team was counting on, either. But the biggest letdown in 2022 was Elliott, who has become a liability to the offense, even with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Cowboys free agents 2023: Dallas has a decision to make on S Donovan Wilson :: Blogging the Boys

Wilson played the most snaps- and may have been the best- of the Cowboys’ three-headed beast at safety. But can Dallas afford to bring the free agent back? Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker will already count about $10.5 million combined against the 2023 salary cap. With Wilson being the youngest of the pack and coming off a strong season, the market for him could be at least that much alone.

Sam Williams played sparingly as a rookie, but Cowboys reaped benefits :: Cowboys Wire

Williams heard his name called a full round earlier than many expected, but Dan Quinn got the man he wanted. He saw a fair amount of action as a rookie, logging 273 snaps in the defensive line rotation and an additional 245 on special teams, with Quinn not afraid to line the young man up in critical situations.

Cowboys Jake Ferguson's first season shows promising future lies ahead :: Cowboys Wire

When the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz, they knew they were likely starting the clock on his departure from Dallas and would need to find a long-term replacement. Ferguson answered the call nicely in his rookie season. His stats weren’t jaw-dropping, but he feels like a steal as a fourth-round pick. a steady option as a 2023 starter, and a player who could keep ascending well beyond.

