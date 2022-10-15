Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.

Meanwhile, Stephen Jones has set a due date of sorts for Prescott’s return, two of the defense’s stars discuss the inner workings of the unit, and Dan Quinn gets a moment in the film-study spotlight for his exceptional four-man pass rush strategies. Quinn and fellow coordinator Kellen Moore are already in the mix when it comes to the Carolina Panthers job, at least according to oddsmakers. Cowboys staff writers wonder if it’s finally Turpin Time this week for the Dallas offense, Jerry Jones responds to the Daniel Snyder “dirt” story, and Troy Aikman responds to the remarks he made on Monday Night Football that caused a stir on social media. That and more, in News and Notes.

Lamb’s name was a bit of a surprise on Friday’s practice report, as he did not practice with a hip injury. It’s worth noting that Lamb was also listed with a hip injury on Oct. 6. He didn’t practice that day either and was called questionable for Week 5; he went on to play 51 of 55 snaps versus the Rams.

Prescott is officially listed as questionable to play- meaning he could start, he could be Cooper Rush’s backup, or it could all be a late-week bit of gamesmanship by the Cowboys coaching staff. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence participated fully on Friday. Rico Dowdle is out with an ankle injury. All Eagles players except cornerback Josh Jobe and Janarius Robinson are a full go; those two are questionable.

The door hasn’t been closed on Prescott returning to the field this Sunday in Philadelphia, but the team’s executive vice president said he “feels pretty strongly that he’ll definitely play by the Bears game.” That’s the team’s Week 8 game on Oct. 30; Jones said nothing about Week 7 versus Detroit, meaning it’s likely still up in the air.

The 40-year-old has played just 35 offensive snaps since signing with Dallas and missed last week’s game with a rib injury, but Peters is trending toward a rematch against his former club on Sunday night. Mike McCarthy said Peters had his best practice as a Cowboy, and the lineman is eagerly awaiting his opportunity to play his old mates. “Philly; that’s my city,” he said. “Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

The Cowboys lead the NFL with 68 pressures on four-man rushes. Sometimes it’s Micah Parsons or DeMarcus Lawrence simply beating their man, and sometimes it’s Quinn finding non-traditional ways (like using four defensive ends at once) to put his players in advantageous positions. Either way, the film shows that winning that numbers game up front frees up the rest of the unit to wreak havoc elsewhere on the field.

The linebacker/cornerback duo joined Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder for a lengthy and lively discussion about the mental prep that both players engage in before gameday, the evolution of the team’s defense under Dan Quinn, and how everybody in the room prides themselves on stepping up to contribute.

The speedy return threat has proved himself a weapon with the ball in his hands, so why hasn’t he gotten more action with the offense? Michael Gallup’s return and Noah Brown’s involvement probably lessen Turpin’s chances, but Week 6 against a fierce Eagles defense may prove to be the perfect moment to unveil Turpin Time.

Eagles center Jason Kelce had a very thoughtful and lengthy response when he was asked today about the best thing he learned from former teammate and current Cowboys OL Jason Peters. Here’s part of it: pic.twitter.com/7ZSRvFrfJZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Cynthia Frelund’s models projects Philadelphia to top the Cowboys by a 23-21 score, giving the Eagles a 52% win probability. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite; Frelund believes Dallas has a cover probability of 54%. The over/under on the game is 42 points.

With the Panthers already shopping for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule, the Cowboys staff is getting some early attention. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are among the top names Carolina should consider, according to one professional oddsmaker. Quinn’s +450 odds to land the gig trail only Sean Payton; Moore has the fourth-best odds, at +600.

Asked about the report this week that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder claims he “has dirt” on Jones, the Cowboys owner dismissed the story’s validity. “Anything in that was news to me,” Jones said during his weekly radio appearance. “I don’t have those kinds of problems.” Jones says he has not heard about a movement among the league’s owners trying to oust Snyder.

While the Cowboys legend was quick to point out that he is “totally in favor” of rules that protect the league’s quarterbacks, he acknowledged that there’s been over-enforcement from officials, who he believes are trying to do “a thankless job.” He admits he “shouldn’t have made” the crack that caused some outrage on social media; Aikman himself called his on-air comments “dumb.”

