Cowboys News: Lamb’s monster potential in ’22, Schultz’s extension chances

Expectations are sky-high for the Cowboys offense in 2022. One analyst is predicting huge things for CeeDee Lamb in his third season, including a possible run at the receiving triple crown. Dak Prescott loves the team’s potential, despite rampant suggestions that Dallas has regressed this offseason. We’re looking at the magic scoreboard number that would all but guarantee a postseason berth, and we’re talking through the likelihood that tight end Dalton Schultz gets a new contract extension before his franchise tag locks in.

Meanwhile, debating who the best three Cowboys players are, examining whether an extra year of college ball will help a sixth-rounder make the team, getting to know an undrafted free agent who may have to fight Father Time to get a roster spot, and packing on the pounds with the Cowboys’ colorful defensive tackle from Arkansas. All that, plus a former Dallas DB gets a boost up the coaching ladder and which Cowboys star could wind up on the cover of Madden 23? That’s all up in News and Notes.

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23' :: NFL.com

If Lamb gets touches as frequently as most No. 1 receivers around the league, he should easily top the 100-catch mark and finish with somewhere around 1,500 receiving yards. It’s quite possible he could rack up double-digit touchdowns, too. Those kinds of numbers will not only put him in consideration as a top-five receiver, but he could even vie for the receiving triple crown (receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions).

Also in this column, cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons are named as potential candidates to land the cover of Madden NFL 23 (although there are strong rumors that the late coach and broadcaster himself will be celebrated on the cover this year).

After career year, will Cowboys reach extension with Dalton Schultz? :: Dallas Morning News

Following news of David Njoku’s four-year, $56.7 million dollar deal in Cleveland, eyes have turned to see if the Cowboys similarly get a deal done with their franchise-tagged tight end. The deadline is July 15, but it doesn’t seem like there is a great deal of urgency in Dallas right now. “I let my agent handle all that business and right now I’m just focused on OTAs,” Schultz said last week.

Why the Cowboys offense should average over 30 points per game in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

30 is a magic number of sorts for NFL offenses. Since realignment in 2002, 29 teams have averaged more than 30 points per game (480 points per season until 2020, 520 points since 2021), and all but one of those teams made the playoffs. The Cowboys currently rank second in the league in percentage of 2022 cap dollars allocated to the offense, so the investment is certainly there.

'Eat a couple cows': Rookie DT John Ridgeway to beef up after heat, speed of early practices :: Cowboys Wire

The Illinois native believes he lost a few pounds during a sweltering rookie minicamp, but has a plan to pack back on any bulk that melts away during summer practices in the Dallas heat. “There’s probably some cows in Texas?” he asked with a grin. “You got hogs or something here? Probably eat a couple cows a week or something.”

Dak Prescott: We definitely haven’t taken a step back :: ProFootballTalk

It sure looks like the 2022 Cowboys aren’t as good on paper as the 2021 Cowboys were on the field. But the team’s quarterback isn’t buying into that assessment. “We got young players that just haven’t had a chance to make a name for themselves,” Prescott said. “I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong.”

Role Call: Devin Harper capitalized on extra year :: The Mothership

COVID gave the Oklahoma State linebacker an extra year of eligibility, and the “super senior” took advantage with an impact season. Despite not getting a combine invite, he caught the eye of Cowboys scouts as a sixth-round draft pick. “He’s got the speed that you look for in linebackers for today’s game,” Will McClay said of Harper. “It’s a space game: run and hit. We love his special teams potential as well.”

Every NFL team's top-three players entering the 2022 season :: Pro Football Focus

Plain and simple, who’s at the top of the Cowboys roster across all positions? Maybe not who most fans would immediately think. While Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence were considered, it’s Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Micah Parsons.

Can Utah's Mika Tafua latch on with the Cowboys as UDFA edge? :: Cowboys Wire

The four-year starter spent time as an edge rusher, a 3-technique, a true linebacker, and a stand-up edge rusher for the Utes. He has an array of nice pass-rush moves and is light on his feet, but he’s an older rookie, already 26. He has his work cut out for him if he is to make the roster, but could be a practice squad candidate if he shows improvement and increases his power.

Former Cowboys DB shares insight into NFL's Accelerator program :: Cowboys Wire

Aaron Glenn, defensive back for Dallas in 2005 and 2006, is now the Lions’ defensive coordinator and one of 60-plus assistants attending the two-day networking opportunity between minority head coach candidates and league owners. (The Cowboys sent secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. and assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaugh.) Glenn spent time with Stephen Jones, among others, and was able to make solid connections and exchange personal phone numbers with several team owners. “I told my wife, ‘My phone is worth a trillion dollars now,'” he said.

Cowboys observe Memorial Day :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Forever honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/8VgGDbzPK3 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 30, 2022

