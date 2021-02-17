Cowboys News: Lamb to make The Jump, time to care about DT, safety

Cowboys star weapons Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott are both in the beginning of lengthy contract extensions, and the two had very different 2020 seasons. Will Elliott bounce back in 2021? And how did Cooper manage to keep his production at such a high level amongst the offensive turmoil this year in Dallas?

Xavier Woods is an unrestricted free agent, and retaining his services is one of the bigger decisions Dallas has to make. Even if Woods is re-signed, the Cowboys still desperately need secondary help. Learn more about potential Dallas draft candidate, cornerback Jaycee Horn. Plus, Adrian Peterson believes he can pass Emmitt Smith in rushing, how realistic is his claim?

Woods down season as Cowboys safety requires evaluation beyond just his play :: Cowboys Wire

Link Woods is one of the many Cowboys free agents. He had a down year, so what does that mean for his time in Dallas? Our own Lorenzo Almanza discusses Woods and the future of the Cowboys safety position.

Mailbag: Knight & Steele's Development? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link In the latest edition of Mailbag, Cowboys staff writer's David Helman and Rob Phillips do their best to answer two fan questions. This edition's question center around the impressive development of young tackles Terence Steele and Brandon Knight, as well as Reggie Robinson's potential role in the Dan Quinn-led defense.

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper quietly had a dominant 2020 season :: Blogging the Boys

Link Amari Cooper didn't let multiple quarterback changes, or serious offensive struggles, stop him from continuing to be elite in 2020. The Cowboys wide receiver continued to prove he was worth the trade, and the extension, for Dallas.

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1360265669292531715

CB Jaycee Horn is far cry from consolation prize for Cowboys in 2021 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys Wire's Ben Glassmire breaks down South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, who is widely considered to be one of the top three cornerbacks in the upcoming draft.

Story continues

Progress Report: Where Does Zeke Go From Here? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Dallas Cowboys staff writer David Helman examines Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's disappointing 2020 performance, and Helman looks forward to what we can expect from the star running back next year.

Strangest NFL offseason ever? Eight things to watch, including trades, tags, cuts, extensions and a salary-cap decrease :: ESPN+

Link (Paywall) The 2021 offseason, much like the 2020 one, is shaping up to be like no offseason NFL teams have endured before. This article from ESPN Plus goes over all the potential differences to the salary cap, trade market, pre-draft process, and more.

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1361693460848402432

Adrian Peterson thinks he can catch Cowboys' Emmitt Smith for rushing record :: Cowboys Wire

Link Few players will ever have a chance to catch Emmitt Smith's career rushing record, and Adrian Peterson is one of those few. The former Sooner told the media recently that he believes he can reach Smith's mark, but our own Todd Brock explains why basic math says Peterson has an uphill battle.

It’s time that the Cowboys finally take the defensive tackle position seriously :: Blogging the Boys

Link Just like the safety position, the Cowboys have ignored spending any real capital on the interior of their defensive line. The results are evident now though that the Cowboys need an upgrade, as no team wa worse against the run last year than the Cowboys. Terence Watson of Blogging the Boys details how the Cowboys could improve the position.

1

1