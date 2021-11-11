Cowboys News: Lamb’s fines, Elliott’s fine, Parsons shines, no change in O-line?

Of all the genuine issues that need addressing from the National Football League these days, they’ve chosen instead to zero in on CeeDee Lamb’s untucked jerseys. Now the Cowboys receiver has finally spoken out about the out-of-whack fines that he’s been hit with this season. Wednesday also brought injury updates for Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith, and a new roster signing as kicker Greg Zuerlein looks to be a COVID scratch for Week 10.

Elsewhere, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons continues to take the league by storm, raising eyebrows of analysts and already gaining traction for year-end accolades. We’re closing the book on the Denver game and turning the page to Atlanta with a look at both the Falcons’ dangerous weapon at tight end and how Dan Quinn has reinvented himself since leaving there. We’ve also got Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware in an exclusive one-on-one interview with K.D. Drummond, an early suggestion for the new kicker’s nickname, and a fascinating exploration at how America’s Team has become more than just the most recognized sports brand on the planet. Here’s the News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb says he's confused by NFL's 'weird' fines :: ESPN

The second-year receiver has been fined nearly $50,000 by the NFL this season for uniform violations, an illegal block, and a wave. By contrast, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined only $14,650 for knowingly breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. “Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so, yes,” Lamb said. The next untucked jersey will cost Lamb an astonishing $46,350; he says he isn’t wearing his uniform any different than last year but will be talking with a uniform inspector before games moving forward.

Tyron's status; 'selected reps' for Zeke, vets :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the starting left tackle has “made progress” with the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 9, but Smith did not practice with the team in the midweek session. Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Amari Cooper (hamstring), Zack Martin, and Randy Gregory (knee) are all part of what the coach referred to as the “veteran Wednesday group,” meaning they would get a lightened practice load as the team begins a stretch of three games in 12 days.

Elliott gives update on knee injury that caused soreness vs Denver :: Brianna Dix (Twitter)

On knee contusion, RB Ezekiel Elliott says “I feel good.” Disclosed he has been dealing with the knee injury for over a month but “took a bad fall on it” against the Broncos and dealt with soreness. pic.twitter.com/pYiiIY1KLl — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 10, 2021

Greg Zuerlein still in doubt; Cowboys to re-sign Lirim Hajrullahu :: Cowboys Wire

The ex-CFL All-Star is being signed to the Cowboys organization for the third time in less than 90 days. Hajrullahu is expected to get the nod Sunday over Greg Zuerlein, who is still in COVID protocol. The Kosovo-born kicker kicked two PATs in the preseason for Dallas and then came back as a short-term practice-squad insurance policy after Zuerlein’s Week 1 misses.

Cowboys' new kicker may have a new nickname, too :: Cowboys Nation (Twitter)

To borrow from a reply by @JoshVigil, if Lirim Hajrullahu can become a Kicker we can trust, we can just pronounce it Hallelujah. https://t.co/R3PpUPlGUZ — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) November 10, 2021

3 Stars: Cowboys linebackers shine despite 190 yards allowed on ground :: Cowboys Wire

Finding three standout performances in the blowout loss wasn’t easy, but Malik Turner snared two touchdown passes and had himself an outing he can build on. Then it was the linebackers; Leighton Vander Esch had his best showing in nearly a year, and the rookie Parsons continued his extraordinary coming-out party with stellar numbers.

Even with everything around him falling apart, Cowboys' Micah Parsons shines on :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie linebacker has been a breath of fresh air in a defense that was awful last season. Last weekend, he was the lone bright spot in an awful afternoon. With back-to-back weeks of 10+ tackles and three for a loss, Parsons put himself in elite company.

Why Micah Parsons is the DROY in 2021 | Baldy's Breakdowns :: NFL.com

Brian Baldinger says the Cowboys youngster began his award-winning campaign on opening night and hasn’t let up yet. “For two straight months,” Baldinger says, “Micah Parsons has been the best defensive player on the Cowboys.” Parsons has shown “non-stop and consistent effort,” and at several moments in the video clips used for this breakdown, he moves at literally a different speed than every other human on the football field.

Cowboys' Parsons, Prescott, Diggs among top candidates for postseason awards :: Cowboys Wire

The experts at NFL.com have offered thoughts on the end-of-season awards, and several Cowboys earned a mention. Only one believes the Cowboys QB should be in the running of Offensive Player of the Year, but most feel he’s a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year. The Cowboys’ interception leader came in second for Defensive Player of the Year honors. And the team’s first-year linebacker is the runaway favorite to land Defensive Rookie of the Year accolades. One writer votes for Mike McCarthy to be named Coach of the Year for turning the Cowboys around from their dreadful 2020.

Cowboys to start same offensive line against Falcons in Week 10? :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Look for the Cowboys offensive line on Sunday against the Falcons to be same as how it ended against Broncos. Same players. Same spots#DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 10, 2021

Cowboys coaches wary of Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 'He'll definitely be a focal point for us' :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys loved the big tight end out of Florida entering the draft, but now they have to square off against him on Sunday. Pitts is proving to be a difference-maker for the Falcons; Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says the rookie’s size and versatility will pose a unique challenge for Dallas defenders. The unit has not been particularly strong against feature tight ends thus far this season.

Dan Quinn's defense has more to fix, but he's remade himself with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn didn’t revamp just the Cowboys defense; he set out to clean house with his own tendencies, too. He’s known, of course, for being the architect of the Seahawks’ famed Legion of Boom defense, but the Dallas unit he now oversees bears little resemblance to the scheme he ran in Seattle and Atlanta. From 2017 to 2020 under Quinn, the Falcons played Cover-3, a staple of the Seattle defense for years, at the second-highest rate in the league. The 2021 Cowboys, though, have the second-lowest Cover-3 rate (11.5%) in the NFL this year.

Cowboys use custom playlist to get ready for Atlanta :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Cowboys with full Atlanta-based artist play list at practice: Gucci Mane (Lemonade), Future (Stick Talk), Dem Franchise Boyz (White Tee), Waka Flocka Flame (Grove St. Party) and of course Jermaine Durpree and Ludacris (Welcome to Atlanta). — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 10, 2021

Exclusive: DeMarcus Ware talks Veterans Day, working with Micah Parsons, Cowboys SB chances :: Cowboys Wire

Our own K.D. Drummond sat down with the Cowboys legend and covered a good bit of ground in a short time. The future Hall of Famer says the 2021 Dallas crew should make the playoffs if they continue at their current pace, but acknowledges that making it through the postseason is not the same as being truly ready to rise to the challenge of a Super Bowl.

Charlotte Jones on how the Dallas Cowboys turned a sports team into a lifestyle :: D Magazine

The Cowboys’ chief brand officer admits that she actually hates the word “brand.” Instead, Jones says America’s Team has become something even bigger. “We ask ourselves all the time, ‘What do people love to do? How do we connect to them? How do we connect their enthusiasm here into this part of their life?’ We have people in our building that are a part of all of it; they can’t get enough of our lifestyle. They want to work at Formation. They want to be a part of the Cowboys Club. They want to work out at Cowboys Fit. We have built a live, work, and play lifestyle. And that was always our goal.”

