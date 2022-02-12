Cowboys News: Lamb eyes Deebo role, Ware’s HoF snub, McCarthy trolled, secrets of Super Bowl XXVII

The Cowboys were a significant character in the NFL Honors broadcast Thursday night. While head coach Mike McCarthy served as a primetime punchline, Micah Parsons racked up a record-setting win and is already trying to parlay the award into a major-league moment. All that on a night when a Cowboys legend was shockingly left on the outside looking in.

Plenty more to discuss in Cowboys Nation, like the new position coach who spent his third day on the job interviewing somewhere else. And the revelation that our rookie phenom actually played the whole season hurt. Two Cowboys youngsters have gotten a taste of just what it truly means to play for the Team America Loves to Hate, and CeeDee Lamb talks wistfully about how a rival use their rangy wide receiver. We’ve got an analytical approach to a first-round mock pick, reflections on the Cowboys organization from a former player about to take the field for a championship, and the stories you don’t know about the last Super Bowl to be played in Los Angeles (the one where Dallas rolled to a 52-17 win). All that, plus one of the weirdest traditions in all of sports is about to go down once again. Here’s the News and Notes.

Spagnola: Don't worry, Ware's Hall time will come :: The Mothership

It felt like a dirty trick. After the first few Hall of Fame selections were announced by Hall of Famers from that same organization, Emmitt Smith came out to announce… an official, instead of DeMarcus Ware. Hall voters play notoriously stingy games with first-ballot invites to Canton (the committee denied Michael Irvin his first time so as not to put him on the same plane as Jerry Rice), but Ware sure seemed deserving of the honor. He’ll no doubt get there; it will just take a little longer than hoped.

Keegan-Michael Key roasts Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy at NFL Honors :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys coach was targeted by one of the many zingers dished out by the emcee of the league’s annual awards show. Referencing recently-retired Saints coach Sean Payton, Key then went in for the kill: “Sean will now continue his true passion, finding a way to take Mike McCarthy’s job.” And then just to pound the punchline home, Peyton and Eli interrupted with a mini-ManningCast, breaking down the joke’s effectiveness.

Micah Parsons made history with his Defensive Rookie of the Year win :: NFL Stats (Twitter)

Micah Parsons is the 1st unanimous DROY in #NFL history — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 11, 2022

Cowboys' Micah Parsons played with lingering hyperextended knee in 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

As if the Defensive Rookie of the Year’s debut season couldn’t have been more impressive, Parsons revealed that he suffered a hyperextended knee during training camp and that the injury lingered throughout his transcendent 2021 campaign. “When you hyperextend something, it needs rest,” Parsons said. “But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.'”

Micah uses his moment to ask the Texas Rangers for a favor :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb were surprised by the hatred of the Cowboys :: NBC Sports

They’re the team America loves… and the team America loves to hate. “I knew, but I didn’t really know,” said Parsons. “But I didn’t know, like, Dallas was, like, Dallas. I didn’t know we had that much hate… I didn’t know all that came with it.” Lamb agreed: “Everyone loves to see you lose. It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Updates: CeeDee eyeing a Deebo-type role? :: The Mothership

Chalk up Lamb as one of the legions of Cowboys fans who hope to see the team find new ways to get No. 88 the ball in 2022. Lamb thinks maybe they can look to San Francisco and Deebo Samuel for ideas. “We were at the Pro Bowl,” Lamb said this week, “and I said [to Samuel], ‘what position do you call yourself?’ He said, ‘I’m a wide back.’ Just his ability to catch the ball, run after catch, and run the ball … he’s phenomenal with the ball in his hands. So, get your playmakers the ball.”

New Cowboys WR coach to interview for Saints OC job 2 days after hire :: Cowboys Wire

Let’s hope the club didn’t have those new business cards printed up quite yet. Just two days after officially hiring Robert Prince as the Cowboys’ new wide receivers coach, the veteran assistant was reportedly set to interview with New Orleans for their offensive coordinator position.

CeeDee Lamb talks Cowboys offensive woes, potential Amari Cooper departure :: Cowboys Wire

If it felt like the Cowboys offense changed its identity halfway through the season, Lamb says he agrees. “When we popped out 6-1, we were very aggressive,” the two-year veteran said. “I felt like in the middle of the season, we slightly got away from it.” As for his route-running teammate, Lamb says he has “no clue” about Cooper’s future in Dallas. “They say a lot of people are leaving. … You never know, what if we get the band back together?”

Cowboys: Michael Gallup admits Jerry Jones’ hands-on relationship makes him nervous, but thankful :: FanSided

After four seasons in Dallas, Gallup is set to hit free agency. He admitted recently that his boss for that stretch can be an intimidating presence. “He’s always in the locker room,” Gallup said of Jones. “He comes in and shakes everyone’s hand before and after the games. We talk a little bit, not a whole lot. Your heart starts beating a little bit when the owner of the team comes and wants to say something to you, but I think we have a good relationship.”

Eight things about Super Bowl XXVII you did not know other than Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 :: Los Angeles Times

There was plenty of backstage drama during the last Super Bowl to be played in the showbiz capital of the world. From a bizarre standoff that had Jon Bon Jovi ready to step in for Garth Brooks in singing the national anthem right up until the last moment to a frantic in-game cleat change for the Cowboys players to Michael Irvin slipping out of the Dallas locker room to watch Michael Jackson’s halftime show, here are the stories from Super Bowl XXVII that didn’t make it into the official box score.

Chidobe Awuzie gives his view on the difference between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals mentality :: Blogging the Boys

The Bengals cornerback offered up some thoughts on how different life in Cincinnati has been to as compared to his time in Dallas. “It showed me football can be played without all the lights,” Awuzie said recently. It’s a long way from The Star to a franchise that doesn’t have an indoor practice facility, but nevertheless, Awuzie’s the one suiting up for a Super Bowl this weekend.

It’s time to fix the Super Bowl trophy presentation :: The Ringer

Sunday will mark the next chapter in one of the oddest traditions in all of sports. Only in the NFL do they present the world championship trophy not to the players who won the game or the coaches who drew up the plan… but to a (usually) pasty old guy who most casual fans wouldn’t be able to pick out of a lineup. It’s a huge letdown, in the biggest celebratory moment of the season. Owners have secured generational wealth, complete power over their leagues, total impunity to screw up, and absolute freedom from failure. They don’t need to also butt in at the most glorious moment of their players’ careers—but they do it anyway.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now :: NFL.com

Unsurprisingly, the network’s analytics expert factors in several things when doing a mock draft: free agents’ predicted market value, salary cap space for teams, and which players- free agents and draft picks- give the biggest bump to projected win totals. After crunching all the data, Frelund says the Cowboys would make the biggest improvement in 2022 by selecting Michigan’s speedy slot safety, Dax Hill.

