Cowboys News: Lamb dissed as No. 1 WR, Armstrong mentioned as trade bait, Micah’s tax surprise

Assigning values to the various draft-day targets often carries over to re-evaluating a team’s existing players. We’ve got a few new perspectives on current Cowboys leading off this edition of News and Notes, including a former league exec who reveals that he doesn’t believe CeeDee Lamb is a true No. 1 receiver. We also have fresh takes on Dorance Armstrong as a possible trade-high candidate and Chauncey Golston as an under-the-radar up-and-comer.

Meanwhile, we’ll take a look at how the Jalen Hurts deal affects Dak Prescott in his future negotiations with the Dallas bean-counters and how what happened to Prescott may just influence how the Eagles treat Hurts moving forward. Tony Pollard heads home to lead a youth football camp, Micah Parsons gets a case of tax-day sticker shock, and The Star is open for players’ voluntary participation. All that, plus a new gaming platform with a Cowboys twist, and a heavy metal mini-residency will be dictating at least one weekend of the team’s preseason schedule.

Mike Lombardi: Cowboys didn’t need OBJ, but CeeDee Lamb isn’t a No. 1 WR either :: Dallas Morning News

Lamb may be the Cowboys’ top target in the pass game, but that doesn’t make him a true No. 1 receiver, says the former NFL executive. He’s “really good,” but a No. 1 is someone the opponent is “sweating” about, worried that he’ll take over the game. “There are maybe about four or five number-one receivers,” Lombardi says, “and that’s it. Everybody else is a two.” That said, he’s not sure Beckham is even a two and says the Cowboys are better off not having overpaid to land him in free agency.

Hurts' record-setting contract extension raises bar for Dak Prescott, Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Hurts’s new AAV is a 27.5% increase over the one that came with Prescott’s current deal, which was considered a whopper just two years ago. The market will likely be reset again as soon as Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, or Joe Burrow get to the front of the line. Prescott himself is up for an extension soon, according to the team itself, but it’s only going to get more expensive the longer they wait.

Hurts’ extension means Eagles facing same dilemma as the Cowboys :: Cowboys WIre

Rookie money running around in the open field is one thing. But when a franchise QB (who’s getting market-setting money) gets hurt, the loss is felt significantly more. Prescott’s role in the offense changed after he signed his extension, as the team looked to protect its sizable investment by limiting his rushes outside the pocket. Now Philadelphia will have to decide if they really want their $255 million man being the run-first quarterback he’s been up to now.

Progress Report: Golston saved his best for last :: The Mothership

Chauncey Golston’s sophomore season in Dallas came with a relatively light workload- just 237 defensive snaps- but showed promise. The former Iowa Hawkeye was on the short end of a rotation that also featured Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. But his best work came in the season finale, offering hope that he’s still trending upward entering 2023.

Cowboys draft: How a player like Dorance Armstrong could become trade-bait :: Blogging the Boys

This is a move first proposed here on Cowboys Wire back in March. Armstrong ranked second on the team last year in sacks and provides solid value for his meager $7.25 million salary cap hit. But the team could trade him now while his stock is still higher than that of Sam Williams or before he loses snaps to a highly-touted rookie edge rusher. Armstrong is on an expiring contract; even if Dallas were to get a 2025 compensatory pick for losing him in 2024, it might not be worth what they could get for him in a trade right now.

Doing It Right: 10 best NFL draft classes since 2012 :: The 33rd Team

The AP’s Barry Wilner says the Cowboys had special draft classes in both 2014 and 2016, but he puts their 2020 class among the ten best of any club in the league over the past decade. That they ended up with Lamb at 17th overall is still astonishing; that they then managed to also get Trevon Diggs at 51 defies explanation. Fourth-rounder Tyler Biadasz has started 33 games at center, and third-round pick Neville Gallimore has shown promise, too.

This just in, the Cowboys draft well :: KD Drummond (Twitter)

#Cowboys fans ARE spoiled when it comes to the draft. Haven't had a class without a Pro Bowler since 2017. Before that 2012. That's primetime drafting. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) April 17, 2023

Cowboys begin 2023 offseason workout program :: Cowboys Wire

Monday marked the start of the voluntary portion of the offseason program for 26 teams, including the Cowboys. For the next two weeks, players are allowed to work with strength and conditioning coaches, do physical rehab, and meet with position coaches.

Micah Parsons gets tax season reality check :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

Im bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 17, 2023

Tony Pollard Football Camp coming to Memphis :: FlexWork Sports

The Cowboys star running back will return home to Memphis to lead a half-day camp for kids aged six to 16. Participants are promised valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment with lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards.

Cowboys launch new official gaming platform :: The Mothership

Dallas Cowboys Game Time will feature year-round gaming programming with a team-centric twist for those wishing to connect, compete, and earn exclusive prizes. The program officially kicks off on May 20 with a Fortnite tournament that will send the winner to the 2023 Super Bowl. Other competitions could earn gamers a unique Cowboys team experience. Lenovo joins Dallas Cowboys Game Time as the program’s first partner.

Didn’t get tickets to see Metallica in Arlington this August? Head to the movie theater :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The heavy metal legends will set up shop for a two-night stint at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 18 and 20. Both shows will also be livestreamed to movie theaters worldwide. While the Cowboys’ preseason schedule hasn’t been announced yet, the concerts’ scheduling means that the team will obviously be playing in someone else’s stadium that same weekend.

