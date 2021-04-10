Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

Dallas continues to do work to gain information on a number of players to be possibly drafted at number ten during the 2021 draft. Often heard is the talk of infatuation Jerry Jones has for TE Kyle Pitts. Opposite discussions ponder if it is all a smokescreen to throw the media and other teams off balance.

Speaking of the draft in itself, where does each position group line up this year? The year of wide receivers? Cornerbacks? Quarterbacks? Who takes the number one spot with the most available and athletic players. More so, which team carries the title of drafting the best players in the first round for the past ten years?

With offense not being the only side of the ball played, after the draft could a player like Richard Sherman bring veteran help to the Cowboys? Announcements may be coming that allow certain skill set players to change their jersey numbers to ones not usually opened to their position. When new players join the team (or even current players) will any jersey number be off limits?

Jerry Jones reportedly 'infatuated' with Kyle Pitts :: Pro Football Talk

Link ESPN's Chris Mortensen dropped a nugget on the Cowboys owner's significant interest level in the Florida tight end prospect. But as Michael David Smith points out for PFT, getting Pitts would likely require trading up and giving away the team's 2022 first-round pick as part of the deal. Makes you wonder, then, if Jerry's infatuation is genuine enough to pay that price... or just part of a smoke-and-mirrors effort to deflect attention away from someone else. -TB

Kyle Pitts Plus 6: Tight end prospects for Cowboys to consider throughout draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link Teams looking to add tight end talent but unwilling to pay the steep price of Kyle Pitts will have other intriguing options later in the draft. Penn State's Pat Freiermuth, Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble, and even Virginia's 6-foot-7-inch Tony Poljan make for interesting considerations. -TB

Best case for defense-heavy Cowboys draft comes in these 5 plays from 2020 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Don't be distracted by the flashy Florida tight end or the big man from Oregon. The Cowboys need to fix that atrocious defense. Just in case you need a reminder of how bad it was, sit back and marvel at the dysfunction on display in the team's five worst defensive plays by EPA of 2020. From Lamar Jackson to Kenyan Drake, these are the moments that need to be on a loop in the Cowboys war room. -TB

OL Connor Williams gets engaged to high school sweetheart :: @cwill (Instagram)

Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Get 2 First-Round Picks? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The latest Mailbag from the Dallas Cowboys staff writers. In this edition, Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips do their best to answer fan-submitted questions centering around the upcoming NFL draft, including, what would it cost the Cowboys to move back up into the first round, and how should the club feel about drafting a corner versus drafting an edge rusher?

Which side of the smokescreen are the Dallas Cowboys on? :: The Landry Hat

Link Much of what is said by NFL front offices leading up the draft shouldn't be taken at face value, as teams do their best to disguise their draft day intentions. Is that what is going on with Jerry Jones and his reported infatuation with Kyle Pitts? Angel Torres of The Landry Hat discusses if the Cowboys are using Pitts as a "smokescreen" to throw off competitors.

Cowboys 2021 free agency: Richard Sherman doesn’t think he’ll sign a contract until after the draft :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Cowboys could certainly use another cornerback or two to round out their secondary. Richard Sherman is one of the best available free-agent corners, and despite his age (33 years old), Sherman could use his veteran savvy to have a positive impact in Dallas. The former 49er and Seahawk said recently he believes he will sign with a new team sometime after the NFL draft.

Rank'Em: Cowboys’ Most Sacred Jersey Numbers :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The NFL is expected to announce players will have access to a wider range of jersey numbers and the Cowboys convo got off and running when LB Jaylon Smith posted a picture of his Notre Dame No. 9 as a Cowboys uniform. Some are for the changes, others wonder if there are numbers which should be retired, something Dallas has never officially done. -AC

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking each position group in this year's class :: NFL.com

Link Where is the 2021 draft class the most deep? Lance Zierlein goes through a series of prospects per position, ranking each group according to just how many serviceable players are available and which stock will last the longest come draft weekend. It's an offense-heavy draft with wide receiver and OL taking up the first three spots. Maybe the Cowboys have to get their CBs in the first two rounds because it ranks fifth overall. -AC

2021 NFL Draft: The best and worst NFL teams at selecting first-round picks since 2010 :: Pro Football Focus

Link Dallas doesn't make the top five but earns honorable mention here, specifically for grabbing Zach Martin, Tyron Smith and the now retired Travis Frederick. -AC

