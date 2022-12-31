Cowboys News: Key injury updates on Parsons, Prescott, Biadasz

If you didn’t know the final score, the chatter on social media Friday might lead you to believe the Cowboys lost to Tennessee. Dallas got no style points for their Week 17 victory, but they’re just fine with that. We’ve got full postgame coverage of the 27-13 win, including the latest updates on Micah Parsons’s bizarre club hand, a scary moment for Dak Prescott’s knee, and what the doctors had to say about Tyler Biadasz’s ankle.

Also, Prescott and Brett Maher make their marks in the franchise record book, what’s changed in the Dallas run game, and how Jason Peters figures into the offensive line’s Plan B moving forward. Jerry Jones sheds light on the recent Terrell Owens rumor, a computer simulation says Cowboys Nation should strap in for a long playoff run, and Mike McCarthy reveals when he’ll make a decision about who will take the field in Week 18. All that, plus an early look at next spring’s most attractive free agent options, all in this edition of News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys not concerned about quarterback Dak Prescott’s ‘hyperextended’ knee :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Cowboys Nation held its collective breath when Prescott came up limping after a sack in Nashville. But both Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones said Friday they have no concerns about their passer’s knee; he didn’t miss a play and showed no ill effects after the game. “He’s in good shape,” the owner said on Dallas radio. “He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline, and we knew he was going to be good.”

Cowboys sideline exclusive: Why was Micah Parsons’ hand bandaged up vs. Titans? :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Parsons was limited all week with a hand issue, but seeing that massive club on the end of his left arm Thursday night was a surprise. Kristi Scales reports that Parsons had a laceration that he was protecting. The laceration apparently did not occur during the Christmas Eve win versus Philadelphia.

Report: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz believed to have high ankle sprain; MRI to come :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link

The center had been the team’s offensive snap count leader heading into Week 17. But he exited early with what was believed to be a high ankle sprain. Dallas instituted Plan B along the line for the fourth quarter: veteran Jason Peters entered to take over at left tackle so that rookie Tyler Smith could slide to left guard; Connor McGovern moved from left guard to center.

Updates: 'Real chance' Biadasz back for playoffs :: The Mothership

Link

The results of Biadasz’s MRI were encouraging. It appears he suffered no structural damage, and the team says he could be back as early as the opening round of the postseason. “He’s had that high ankle before,” Stephen Jones said Friday, “and believe it or not, when it’s the second time around, those guys tend to recover a little faster, a little quicker than the time before. We’ll just have to see.”

40-year-old Jason Peters has green light for full game if needed :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said there are no current snap-count restrictions on Jason Peters. His season high is 21 snaps this year, and he finished Thursday's game at left tackle. "I think he's ready to go a full game." Team been "very conscientious" about workload capacity. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

Cowboys dismiss lack of style points in notching 12th win: 'That's for y'all' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Reaching 12 wins is a rare thing; the Cowboys hadn’t done it in consecutive seasons since Troy Aikman was the quarterback. Even though the wins haven’t been by enough for some outside the locker room, Dak Prescott disagreed. “A road win on a short week? You’ve got to take them all. And the style points and all that? That’s for y’all that think games are won on paper.”

Why Cowboys’ decline in rushing productivity shouldn’t be seen as a fatal flaw :: Dallas Morning News

Link

2022 has seen a renewed effort by the Cowboys to pound the ball on the ground. It’s worked… until recently, it seems. “Two weeks in a row we’ve been challenged in the run game,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, people are focused on our run game and rightfully so because of the production, and it’s a starting point for us.” Expect a course correction in the regular season finale versus Washington.

Was Terence Steele the secret key to the Cowboys' run game? :: Dan Rogers (Twitter)

The Cowboys suddenly can't run block and I have a theory. pic.twitter.com/9nAoKFMwNX — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 30, 2022

Cowboys-Titans postgame coverage, awards :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott ties Troy Aikman in career TD passes :: Fox Sports: NFL (Twitter)

1️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ TDS Dak Prescott ties Troy Aikman on the @dallascowboys passing TD leaderboard 💪 pic.twitter.com/QL3yRyeCyS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 30, 2022

On resting starters in Week 18, Mike McCarthy defers answer to Monday :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The Cowboys coach wants to see how the Saints-Eagles game turns out before committing to who will play for Dallas in Week 18. If Philadelphia wins, the No. 5 seed is assured and there’s no reason to expose any starters to injury against the Commanders in the season finale. If the Eagles lose, there’s still a pathway to the NFC East crown and it will likely be all hands on deck.

Brett Maher sets franchise single-season points record :: Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (Twitter)

With that 45-yard field goal, Brett Maher has 137 points in 2022, which leads the NFL and is a franchise record for most points in a season. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 30, 2022

Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18 :: ESPN

Link

The simulation picked Dallas to beat Tennessee, but says the Eagles will win in Week 17, too. With the 13-4 Cowboys remaining the 5th seed in the NFC, they go on to beat Tampa Bay in the first round, then upset Philadelphia on divisional weekend, and even top San Francisco in the conference championship. But in this possible universe, the Cowboys eventually lose Super Bowl LVII to Buffalo.

Top 51 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Geno Smith headline early rankings :: NFL.com

Link

The spring’s free agent market will be jam-packed with veteran talent. Two of the top options are currently wearing the star. Running back Tony Pollard is ranked the 20th-most desirable pickup in this preview; tight end Dalton Schultz comes in at No. 29.

Jerry Jones squashes last week's Terrell Owens rumor :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Terrell Owens: “I’ve never talked to him or his agent. And I will not seriously consider it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire