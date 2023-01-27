Cowboys News: Is Kellen okay, Quinn to stay, who’s next in line for big payday

The focus was on the coaching staff in Big D on Thursday. Before the dust had fully settled after a half-dozen assistants were shown the door, news came in regarding the Cowboys’ top two coordinators. One saw an opportunity come off his menu of options; the other told all his suitors he’s off the market. But the waiting game continues as Mike McCarthy’s staff for 2023 is still in flux.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at which star is next in line for a major payday, we’re wondering if the NFL will get another new rule named for a Cowboys player, we’re asking whether bringing back a declining playmaker is a good idea, and we’re eying a reunion between two big names from the dynasty days. We’re exploring how the “other” front offices around the league do things, we’re talking about a fresh idea in the college OC ranks, and we’re laughing about how long Jerry Jones says he wants McCarthy to be his coach. All that, in this edition of News and Notes.

Kellen Moore, more coaches "will be evaluated" :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy dodged direct questions about the future of the offensive coordinator who was already in place when he took the Cowboys job. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated,” was all McCarthy would say. “We’ll continue to work through this. We had a very difficult day yesterday. We’re in Day Two of the coaching evaluation.”

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore passed over by Panthers; Carolina hires HC :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys OC reportedly “really, really stood out in his interviews,” but the Panthers hired ex-Colts coach Frank Reich instead on Thursday. The Carolina job had been the only one Moore was in the running for.

Cowboys coach change idea: Todd Monken as Kellen Moore replacement? Here's why :: SI.com

If it turns out Kellen Moore’s OC job is in jeopardy, the next obvious question becomes: who will replace him? One name getting some buzz is the guy who just turned Stetson Bennett IV into a two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs. Todd Monken has NFL experience and can clearly do big things with a high-powered roster of playmakers. Monken doesn’t have a McCarthy connection… but maybe that makes him exactly what the Cowboys need.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn commits to remaining in Dallas in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Despite being a top candidate for the Broncos, Cardinals, and Colts, Quinn told interested clubs he was staying in Dallas. The DC feels he has unfinished business with the defensive unit he took from a historic low point and turned into one of the league’s best in just two seasons. “This is big for us,” Mike McCarthy said.

Cowboys 2023 Coaching Tracker: 6 assistants will not have contracts renewed :: Cowboys Wire

Wednesday was a busy day at The Star, with half a dozen assistants packing up their desks and turning in their key cards. Who’s coming, who’s going, and whose fate is still undecided? Here’s your one stop for keeping tabs on the Cowboys coaching staff for 2023.

Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones said he wants me to coach here as long as Tom Landry :: Yahoo Sports

McCarthy told reporters Thursday that Jones is excited about the partnership the two men share. “He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as coach [Tom] Landry did. I said, ‘Okay, that’s a long time.'” Never mind that Jones is the one who fired Landry immediately after buying the team; actually matching Landry’s tenure would leave McCarthy in place on the sideline until he’s 85 years old.

Joe Burrow headlines 10 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in the coming offseason :: NFL.com

CeeDee Lamb makes this list of players who are in line for a profitable offseason. He was tasked with being the team’s top receiving threat; he was at times the only viable option for Dak Prescott and still delivered his best season totals ever. Dallas has a lot to address this offseason, but extending Lamb should be the easiest decision of the bunch.

Would Ezekiel Elliott be a progress stopper for the 2023 Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

An outright release would cost the Cowboys $11,860,000 in dead money; a cut designated as post-June-1 would result in $5,820,000 in dead money. That leaves plenty of room for a compromise. But even if Elliott agrees to absolutely slash his salary to stay in the star, every carry he gets is a carry that doesn’t go to someone who may be younger, cheaper, and offers higher upside. (See: post-retirement Jason Witten in 2019.)

Tony Pollard Rule? NFL to consider rule change after RB injury :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL Competition Committee is expected to consider looking into the “mechanics of the tackle” that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula. The so-called “hip-drop” tackle is similar to a horse-collar tackle and presents the same sort of danger to the ballcarrier’s lower limbs. Australia’s National Rugby League has suspended players who use the technique; the NFL may now consider making it a penalty.

Cowboys re-sign TE Seth Green to futures deal :: NFL: Trade Rumors

The former Texans tight end was signed to the Cowboys practice squad, but was then released in December. Now his spot for the summer is locked up. Offensive lineman Isaac Alarçon was also inked to a reserve/futures contract.

Comparing Cowboys front office moves to other contenders :: Cowboys Wire

Most NFL teams who are current league powers made moves to improve, while Dallas made moves to save money. Not improving the roster from 2021 to 2022 led to the exact same record and startlingly similar results in the postseason. In 2023, will the front office continue its apparent primary objective of pinching pennies?

Mike Zimmer reemerges for prominent gig :: Vikings Territory

The former Cowboys assistant is joining Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado, according to Coach Prime. Sanders and Zimmer have history together on Cowboys squads of the ’90s, and Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State last season. “We have a great darn coaching staff,” Sanders said, “and I can’t wait to see the product we put on the field.”

