Cowboys News: Kellen Moore’s ‘safety net,’ Dan Quinn’s wishlist, Amari Cooper’s future

Tuesday started with Tom Brady making his retirement officially official, and it ended with the bombshell report of allegations of rampant racism in the NFL. One outspoken ex-Cowboy was among the first to weigh in on the Brian Flores lawsuit that will undoubtedly rock the league in the days and weeks to come.

Within Cowboys Nation, we’re still assigning blame for the disappointments of 2021. Is Mike McCarthy the problem? Or is it Jerry Jones? Jerry’s son Stephen, meanwhile, revealed why the front office isn’t too concerned about losing their offensive coordinator, and he talked about the expectations surrounding their star wideout. One outlet is predicting where that pass-catcher might land if the Cowboys release him, and the team’s secondary coach has another meeting scheduled regarding a new gig of his own. We’re looking at an unsung hero of the D-line, racking up more honors for everyone’s favorite rookie linebacker, and tipping our cap to a franchise icon for giving back to his Dallas community. That’s all up in the News and Notes.

Jones wants to keep Kellen; but has "safety net" :: The Mothership

Link

“Hopefully it works out selfishly that we can keep him,” Stephen Jones said Tuesday of the club’s offensive coordinator as he continues on the interview circuit. But if Miami (or another team) makes Moore an offer he can’t refuse, the Joneses don’t sound overly worried as long as Dak Prescott is still at the controls. “The great news is, Mike [McCarthy] is an offensive football coach. He’s called plays for Super Bowl teams and championship teams.”

Guesstimating Dan Quinn’s 2022 offseason wishlist for the Cowboys defense :: Blogging the Boys

Link

What new parts and pieces might the defensive coordinator be considering for his second season in Dallas? The Chiefs’ Jarran Reed or Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt might be a nice add at defensive tackle, while re-signing Randy Gregory or drafting Georgia’s Travon Walker would help solidify the edge. From one of the league’s best weak-side linebackers to a highly-touted safety from Michigan, there are intriguing options at every defensive position.

Story continues

‘I’m with Brian Flores!’: Dez Bryant, others react to ex-Dolphins coach suing the NFL :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The former Cowboys receiver was among the notable names weighing in with their support of the fired Dolphins coach. Flores sued the league and three teams Tuesday, alleging racist hiring practices for would-be coaches. He claims the Giants conducted a phony interview with him recently just to satisfy the Rooney Rule and maintains the Broncos did the same thing in 2019. He also says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him a $100,000 bonus for every Miami loss in order to improve the team’s draft position. On Twitter, Bryant responded in part: “this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL….” and ended his post with, “I’m with Brian Flores!”

Cowboys' secondary coach Joe Whitt to interview for Colts DC job :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Whitt has received invites from Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Seattle to interview for their defensive coordinator openings, and now Indianapolis joins the mix for his services. Raiders DC Gus Bradley and Saints DB coach Kris Richard (a former Cowboys assistant himself) are also on the Colts’ docket.

Amari Cooper landing spots: Bears, Browns, Washington, Chiefs make sense as destinations if Cowboys cut veteran WR :: Pro Football Network

Link

Releasing Cooper could free up a big chunk of change in Dallas after a down year from the receiver. Of the teams spotlighted as possible suitors, the Chiefs and Browns would likely give Cooper the best chance at immediate team success. The Bears and Dolphins are still building; going to Washington would ensure the Cowboys still see him twice a season.

Stephen Jones discusses expectations surrounding Amari Cooper :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Stephen Jones on Amari Cooper: "It sometimes not all on the receiver. It's scheme. It's getting the receiver the ball. It's the targets … But if you're going to pay somebody a lot of money, you want them to be the best at what they do … with that comes high expectations." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2022

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to represent NFC in Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition for world record attempt :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The rookie linebacker loves to compete, and now Parsons will square off against the AFC’s best- virtually- one day before doing it for real in the Pro Bowl. Parsons and the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson will man the NFC controllers for the Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition, which will be projected over the Las Vegas Strip in a bid to enter the Guinness World Book of Records for largest projected video game display.

Dick Butkus reveals Micah Parsons as namesake award winner; Parsons responds :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

Blessed 🦁🙏🏽 thank you! Mr.Butkus , I’m glad I can represent the brand and embody what it means to have dedication and work ethic! Thank you for the selection of becoming Butkus award winner which allows me to join elite company!! https://t.co/1UoOQbTKEZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2022

Cowboys should consider re-signing defensive tackle Brent Urban a priority :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The former Bear suffered a season-ending injury in October, but was a solid contributor on the defensive interior prior to that. In the five full games Urban played, four Cowboys opponents failed to reach 100 yards. In the next 12 contests, 11 opponents surpassed that mark, some by a lot. The team could be able to bring him back at a bargain price next year and get plenty of bang for their buck.

Cooper Kupp breaks 26-year-old Michael Irvin record; Micah Parsons reacts :: Inside the Star

Link

The Playmaker had 11 100-yard games in 1995 and a 12th in the playoffs. That mark stood as the most until this season, when the Rams’ Cooper Kupp tallied 13. The Cowboys’ linebacker phenom paid tribute on Twitter when he noted, “Cooper kupp has been the best player in the NFL AND IT HASN’T BEEN CLOSE!”

OT Charles Cross a top prospect who would be perfect for Cowboys if he wasn't out of reach :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The powerful Mississippi State tackle is expected to be long gone by the time Dallas makes their pick at 24, but given the team’s decline along the offensive line, he could be a target worth trading up for. He’s flexible, uses leverage well, recovers beautifully, and loves finishing people in the dirt. He could play guard next to Tyron Smith or sit behind him, waiting for the inevitable injury.

Cowboys conversation: Who deserves more blame, Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy? :: The Athletic (paywall)

Link

Bob Sturm and Jon Machota hash it out over who is at fault for the disappointment in Dallas. There’s not much yet to suggest that 2022 will be very different from 2021, and McCarthy seems to have adopted a more passive approach than he took in Green Bay. That’s problematic. But so is Jones’s habit of half-committing to a bunch of his guys while never fully committing to any one of them.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith gives back to community :: NBC DFW

Lin

The all-time rushing king is now paving the way for others to achieve their own brand of greatness. An abandoned building across from the Dallas VA Medical Center was purchased and renovated by Smith; now it’s been reopened to house Dallas College and The University of North Texas at Dallas. “Martin Luther King laid down a lot of foundation for who we are or are supposed to become as a country,” Smith said. “And I’m just doing my part as a citizen to try to make those dreams come true for others.”

1

1