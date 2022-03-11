Cowboys News: Keeping Lawrence? Trading Collins? Jerry Jones sued

More what-ifs today out of Dallas, where the Cowboys are reportedly fielding calls from other teams about acquiring offensive tackle La’el Collins via a trade. With his pricey salary and the solid play of Terence Steele behind him, the notion of shopping Collins shouldn’t come as a total shock. But where might Collins eventually land if the Cowboys are indeed selling? We look at potential fits and, coincidentally, find fresh OL help in the latest mock draft.

Fans are reminded that the front office has a plan for free agency, even if it’s not an obvious one (not that it should be). But maybe that plan should include doing whatever it takes to keep both of the team’s starting edge rushers. Elsewhere, we have Trevon Diggs’s reaction to getting Carson Wentz twice a year again, and Troy Aikman’s surprising revelation about what Fox offered him to stay in their broadcast booth. Plus, the latest on the paternity lawsuit levied against team owner Jerry Jones, from a recap of the bombshell report to a strange twist involving his daughter Charlotte. And Deion Sanders shares the terrifying doctor’s diagnosis that put his life in jeopardy and put him on a road to recovery that he says he’s fortunate to walk. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Win-now mode: Cowboys must shift salary cap focus to keep DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory :: Dallas Morning News

Lawrence has refused to take a pay cut, but that doesn’t have to mean Dallas can’t afford to keep him. The defense is better with him than without, and releasing him only gives more leverage to Gregory as he enters free agency. The Cowboys need to stop their obsession with what the salary cap might look like in three or four years and do what they have to in order to be the best they can now. That means finding a way to creatively restructure Lawrence’s money and keeping both him and Gregory in the building.

Report: Cowboys exploring trade options for RT La'el Collins :: Cowboys Wire

The front office is apparently having “exploratory” conversations with multiple teams about taking on the veteran right tackle in what would be yet another money-saving move for Dallas. No deal is imminent, according to reports.

5 sensible teams who could trade for Cowboys RT La'el Collins :: Cowboys Wire

The Bengals would be a no-brainer fit for Collins, as quarterback Joe Burrow needs far more protection than he got in 2021. The Steelers, Titans, and Jaguars are also possibilities, but the Broncos may be the best match of all, given the expensive upgrade they just made behind center.

Terence Steele reportedly not available for trade, Cowboys tell suitors :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Some NFL teams have reached out to the Cowboys about trading Terence Steele but have been rebuffed, a source said. Cowboys confidence in Steele is prompting some of this La’el Collins trade talk. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 10, 2022

Cowboys’ offseason strategy may be flawed, but critics should wait before drawing conclusions :: Dallas Morning News

David Moore reminds that, despite whatever it looks like the Cowboys are- or aren’t- doing in regard to Collins, Lawrence, Cooper, Gallup, and others, free agency hasn’t even actually started yet. Right now, it’s about getting a read on the market, working scenarios to create options, and keeping everyone guessing to maintain an edge. There is a plan, even if it’s not obvious or popular.

Fox didn’t make an offer to keep Troy Aikman in ‘strange’ decision :: New York Post

The Cowboys legend may be jumping ship to ESPN, but it’s not because he didn’t want to stay at Fox. Aikman claims, though, that his employer of 21 years “never jumped in the game” when an opt-out in his contract allowed others to court him. “They never made an offer. I didn’t have any conversations with Fox, until I got a call to congratulate me on my new deal. So that was a decision they made and it’s fine.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sued by woman claiming to be secret daughter :: Cowboys Wire

According to a lawsuit filed in Dallas County, the Cowboys owner paid an Arkansas woman $375,000 in a settlement and funded two trusts for a child born in December 1996, on the condition that they never reveal Jones to be the girl’s father. Now 25, that child is asking to be legally recognized as Jones’s daughter and released from the confidentiality agreement her mother signed.

Lawyers for woman suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Client isn't motivated by money :: ESPN

Incredibly, the lawsuit brought by the alleged secret daughter of Jerry Jones also involves Charlotte Jones. The woman with whom Jerry had the relationship was subpoenaed in the divorce proceedings of Charlotte Jones Anderson and her husband, Shy Anderson. Shortly after, the lawsuit claims, the woman was contacted “by at least one person” associated with the Cowboys owner. This person reported that Jerry “could, and perhaps would” terminate the trusts- which still owe her daughter two lump sum payments- if she testified in court as to Jerry’s identity as the father.

Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders had two toes amputated after life-threatening blood clots :: Cowboys Wire

The legendary two-sport athlete survived a scary brush with death last fall, after a lower leg surgery resulted in life-threatening blood clots. Sanders, 54, eventually had to have two toes on his left foot amputated. He missed three games as head football coach at Jackson State, but is only just now revealing how dire the situation had been.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs pokes fun at Carson Wentz's return to division :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ star cornerback snared his first interception off Wentz in 2020 as an Eagle. Now that the passer is returning to NFC East as a Washington Commander, the pick-prolific Diggs reacted to the news on Twitter by posting, simply, a rosy-cheeked smiling emoji with no other comment.

Cowboys trade back, go OL in latest NFL Wire mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL Wire Network’s site editors got together for a mock draft. Our own K.D. Drummond did some wheeling and dealing, sending the Cowboys’ 24th and 128th pick to Green Bay for selections 28 and 92. The short wait in the first round still got Dallas a starting-caliber stud in Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

Jones' longtime assistant Marylyn Love passes away :: The Mothership

The executive assistant began working for Jones well before he bought the Cowboys in 1989. In a statement, the owner called Love “my advisor, my confidant, my best friend, and a cherished member of our family.” How important was she to the day-to-day operations of the team? Deion Sanders mentioned her by name in his Hall of Fame induction speech.

