Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup’s bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.

Elsewhere, Trevon Diggs’s high grades for last week’s performance could signal more than just a good game, Micah Parsons is drawing early comparisons to the best to ever do it on defense, and Cooper Rush continues to climb the quarterback rankings by being the perfect understudy. A former fan favorite in Dallas is hanging them up for good, the power rankings show encouraging movement for the Cowboys after three straight wins, and find out how Michael Gallup missed out on witnessing history because of a poorly-timed bathroom break. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Jayron Kearse ready to rejoin 'No. 1' safety group :: The Mothership

Kearse practiced in full for the first time in a month on Wednesday, eyeing a comeback against the Super Bowl champion Rams this Sunday. He tweeted a picture of a three-headed monster- a reference to himself, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson; he says the trio makes up the best safety group in football.

Dak Prescott officially a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice :: ProFootballTalk

He hasn’t officially been ruled out of the team’s Week 5 game, but Dak Prescott seems doubtful to suit up. He missed practice on Wednesday, working with the rehab group instead. “His first step for football, from my view,” said head coach Mike McCarthy, “will be when he’s inserted into the quarterback school.”

How Cowboys will handle deep snapper position :: The Mothership

Pro Bowler Matt Overton and rookie free agent Tucker Addington are on the practice squad for now; one of them will ostensibly be elevated Sunday to handle long snapping duties for Jake McQuaide, now lost for the season. Backup quarterback Will Grier took McQuaide’s spot on the 53-man roster, as he was out of gameday elevations. When Dak Prescott returns, the club may waive Grier in hopes of re-signing him back to the practice squad.

Bohanna, Wilson limited on Wednesday; Lewis, Ferguson among DNPs :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys injury report from today: pic.twitter.com/4Nd41jf2Ca — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 5, 2022

Cowboys rookie LB Damone Clark practices for first time as 21-day activation window opens :: Cowboys Wire

The Top 100 prospect fell to the fifth round after spinal fusion surgery in March; the Cowboys may soon get a better idea on whether he was worth the gamble. Clark practiced with the team on Wednesday and could be put on the active roster any time within the next 21 days.

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10 :: NFL.com

Cooper Rush rises five spots in this set of rankings, landing in 16th place. He sits fourth overall in ESPN’s QBR metric as he’s executed the play-action offense nicely over three straight starts. That offense isn’t lighting it up, exactly, but Rush has been “the picture-perfect understudy” in Dallas.

The Cowboys number to know: 92 (Week 4 versus Washington) :: D Magazine

Pro Football Focus gave Trevon Diggs the second-highest grade of his career on Sunday, a 92.0, for his three-breakup, one-interception performance. But it’s not just one stellar outing; early results suggest that the cornerback has improved his game overall since last year and may be turning into a true legitimate shutdown corner.

Week 5 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys slowly climb ranks after 3 straight wins :: Cowboys Wire

Seven top outlets now have the Cowboys in their Top 10 and as high as No. 6. The Athletic, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, and The Ringer aren’t as convinced that the team is among the league’s best; they place Dallas anywhere from 12th to 16th leaguewide.

Quick Slants: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons enters L.T. conversation :: The 33rd Team

Former NFL team executive Joe Banner says he’s seen, for the first time in his life, a defensive player who can legitimately be brought into the same conversation as the legendary Lawrence Taylor. Micah Parsons is having an impact on every play in a way that Banner calls “just stunning.” Even more remarkable is that this discussion is happening in just Parsons’s second year as a pro.

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley retiring after 2 games with Buccaneers :: Cowboys Wire

Just fourteen days after signing with Tampa Bay, the fan favorite is hanging up his cleats for good. Citing a desire to spend more time with family, Beasley leaves the game as the 18th-most prolific wide receiver in Cowboys history. Both Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb could pass him this season.

Three Cowboys attended Rangers-Yankees, but only one saw Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 :: Dallas Morning News

Micah Parsons, Michael Gallup, and Dak Prescott were there the night history was made, but only Parsons actually saw Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run. Incredibly, Gallup was using the restroom when the big moment occurred; Parsons texted him that he had missed Judge’s record blast. Prescott was still pulling into the Globe Life Field parking lot. Ezekiel Elliott was invited, but he opted not to attend due to traffic, explaining, “I hate driving all the way to Arlington.”

MIcah Parsons geeks out meeting Aaron Judge on historic night :: Bob Nightengale (Twitter)

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was like a giddy kid getting an autographed ball from Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole pic.twitter.com/kd91kKgDXf — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2022

