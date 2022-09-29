Cowboys News: Kearse’s comeback, Rush’s rank, players question artificial turf

It’s time to close the book on the Giants win and look ahead to Washington. But there are some interesting tidbits left to chew on before that happens. We’ll go deep into the 3rd-and-long playcall that shocked everyone, we’ll look at why Michael Gallup didn’t play after all, we’ll recap just another day at the office for the unexcitable Cooper Rush, and we’ll look at what we learned from the division win… including what the Cowboys should keep doing even after Dak Prescott comes back.

Elsewhere, injury updates on Prescott and Jayron Kearse, a preview of how players will be putting their international heritage on display this weekend, and how one four-yard catch impacts a promising rookie as he starts his NFL journey. We’re checking out the ratings from Monday Night Football, seeing where Cooper Rush ranks among the league’s passers, and we’ll get into why so many players are fed up with fake turf. All that, plus Tony Romo comes home to Wisconsin for a special accolade under Friday Night Lights. News and Notes, coming right up.

Updates: Kearse has chance vs. Washington :: The Mothership

Safety Jayron Kearse could miss just two games with that knee injury suffered in the season opener. There’s a chance he’ll play Sunday against the Commanders. “I don’t have odds for you, but he’ll work [on Wednesday],” said Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup held himself out Week 3; aiming for return vs Commanders :: Cowboys Wire

“It was my decision,” the veteran wideout said, to stay inactive for Monday night’s tilt rather than push his surgically-repaired knee too soon. Gallup felt he needed more practice reps before declaring himself game-ready. “It’s really just mental now,” he explained, and he believes he’ll be ready to roll versus Washington on Sunday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Prescott will likely start throwing again by the end of the week as his swelling subsides and he starts building back his grip strength. He’s officially out this Sunday but is clinging to the outside possibility that he’ll be ready to play Oct. 9 against the Rams. The following week versus Philadelphia remains the more realistic target date.

Cooper Rush has kept Cowboys afloat — with a new offense. Should they keep it? :: Fox Sports

Maybe the real revelation hasn’t been Cooper Rush’s calm and cool presence at quarterback, it’s how Kellen Moore has crafted a game plan strategy that has helped the inexperienced backup with extra blocking and put him in a position to succeed. Rush was protected by the playcall on 65% of his snaps Monday; Dallas would be wise to keep that trend up once Prescott returns.

Business-as-usual Cowboys QB Cooper Rush forgot to do his postgame interview after Monday's win :: Cowboys Wire

It was just another day at the office for the unflappable Mr. Rush, who led the Cowboys to yet another come-from-behind win, something he’s done in all three of his pro starts. It’s apparently become so routine that Dak Prescott had to chase him into the locker room to remind him to do his postgame chat with the Monday Night Football crew. Rush followed it up by digging into his bag of vanilla sports clichés for his postgame press conference.

NFL QB Index, Week 4: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson coming for No. 1 spot; Russell Wilson tumbles :: NFL.com

Don’t look now, but Cooper Rush is ranked the 21st-best quarterback in the league heading into Week 4, sandwiched between Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan. Over back-to-back game-deciding touchdown drives in the second half, Cooper hit 12 of 13 passes. Suffice it to say every front office in the league has taken notice.

New-look OL, 'boom-or-bust' play call propelled Cowboys run game vs Giants :: Cowboys Wire

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore admitted that a backfield pitch on 3rd-and-12 deep in their own end would have made him “feel pretty dumb” had it backfired. But with great blocking- including from impressive rookie Tyler Smith and Jason Peters in his Cowboys debut- Ezekiel Elliot picked up 27 yards to put toward the team’s best rushing performance since early last year.

Zeke getting it done on 3rd downs :: Bobby Belt (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott is the only running back in the NFL with a 100% conversion rate on 3rd down (minimum 3 attempts). — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 28, 2022

Cowboys’ rookie WR Jalen Tolbert continues to gain confidence after debut vs. Giants :: Dallas Morning News

The rookie caught just one pass for four yards in his NFL debut, but there was a deep ball along the Cowboys sideline that Tolbert dropped. “That’s two guys that don’t play a lot of football together,” McCarthy explained. “But for a young guy getting in his first game, I thought Jalen did some really good things.”

More Cowboys-Giants postame analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Commanders to debut all-black uniforms in Week 4 vs. Cowboys :; Commanders Wire

Washington’s players will wear their all-black uniforms and black helmets on Sunday when they visit Arlington. “I think they’re sharp,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “Hopefully we execute well wearing them, but I think they’re sharp. I think guys will be excited for it.”

Monday Night Football delivers another record-shattering viewership, as more than 19.3 million viewers watch Cowboys-Giants :: ESPN Press Room

Monday night’s broadcast placed within the top five most-watched MNF games since ESPN took over the franchise. The ratings were up 29% from last season’s Week 3 game, which also featured the Cowboys (against the Eagles).

Players have been discussing the dangers of playing on turf :: The Dan Patrick Show

The Giants’ Sterling Shepard tore an ACL on a non-contact play Monday night on the maligned MetLife Stadium turf. More and more players are complaining about artificial surfaces, and they’re pointing to European soccer stadiums, where natural grass is the norm. NFL reporter Albert Breer says the reason why there isn’t more natural grass in U.S. stadiums is simple: owners prefer to keep their venues multifunctional in order to book more moneymaking events.

Conflicting reports emerge as to whether AT&T Stadium will host 2026 World Cup final :: ProFootballTalk

Some reports are suggesting that the Cowboys’ home stadium will play host to the World Cup final in 2026, although both the mayor of Dallas and Stephen Jones say a decision won’t come “for a while.”

NFL to celebrate the league's international diversity with helmet initiative in Weeks 4 and 5 :: NFL Communciations

More than 200 players, coaches, and executives will sport international flags and decals on their helmets and clothing in Weeks 4 and 5. For the Cowboys, Isaac Alarcón’s helmet will be graced with a Mexican flag, Neville Gallimore and Dakoda Shepley will represent their native Canada, Osa Odighizuwa will salute Nigeria, and Israel Mukuamu will honor the Republic of Congo. Defensive line coach Aden Durde will wear the flag of the United Kingdom.

Before calling Packers game, Tony Romo will stop by Burlington High School for dedication of field that bears his name :: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

The ex-Cowboy will attend Friday’s game at his high school alma mater, where the new synthetic playing surface will be dedicated in his name. Tony Romo Field will host Burlington’s homecoming game against Beloit Memorial; Romo will then head to Green Bay to call Sunday’s Patriots-Packers contest for CBS.

