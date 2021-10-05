Cowboys News: Keanu Neal’s return, most important W4 stat, sign CB Isaiah Johnson

As good as the Dallas defense has been, they’re not even at full strength. They may be getting one of their key pieces back next week, though, as linebacker Keanu Neal is set to be activated off the Reserve/COVID list, according to team chief operating officer Stephen Jones. He gave updates on a few other Cowboys who’ve missed time of late. Dallas also signed an intriguing corner to the practice squad on Monday.

Elsewhere, Amari Cooper continues to play hurt, the rookies are stepping up, and Dak Prescott is crediting the home fans with playing a huge role in the past two games. The Cowboys players, though, are taking things one game at a time. Trevon Diggs is in rarefied air when it comes to interceptions, but he’s looking for more. One of the biggest stats from Sunday isn’t getting enough attention, the Dallas run game is rolling after a monster day, and several locker room leaders are looking to teach a lesson to the younger guys about putting an opponent away after the Panthers made things too close for comfort. All that, plus the players and moments that defined the Cowboys’ huge 36-28 win in Week 4. That’s all in News and Notes…

Optimism on Keanu Neal & others for Week 5 :: The Mothership

The Boys are back… at least some of them, a few at a time. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says linebacker Keanu Neal may return to the lineup for the Giants game after missing two straight contests on the COVID list. He was listed as a close contact at first, but then tested positive for the virus. Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins should also be ready to go following his knee injury, and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe appears to have recovered fully from being hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Cowboys' leaders on easing up late vs Panthers: 'We can't have that' :: Cowboys Wire

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end Randy Gregory were among the Cowboys players who expressed displeasure with the Panthers’ 4th-quarter comeback on Sunday. While Dallas held on to win the game, the veterans made it clear that the next step in the team’s evolution would be learning how to finish off an opponent on the ropes.

Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Chauncey Golston has a breakout game :: Blogging the Boys

Micah Parsons isn’t the only defensive rookie making a splash as a brand-new Dallas Cowboy. Osa Odighizuwa has impressed early with his quarterback pressure skills. Now Chauncey Golston joins the group. Golston notched five tackles versus Carolina, split a sack with Odighizuwa, and landed a hit on the quarterback… a feat made even more impressive considering he basically missed all of camp and put on pads for the first time since college two weeks ago.

McCarthy on Cowboys torching Panthers for 245 rushing yards: 'We're hitting a pretty good rhythm right now' :: Cowboys Wire

Sunday’s rushing totals gave the Cowboys one of the franchise’s most productive games in two decades. But best of all is the fact that the load is being carried by both Elliott and Tony Pollard, meaning both of them have a better chance to stay fresh for the duration of the 17-game season.

Dak Prescott is ‘thankful' for the energy Cowboys fans bring to home games :: NBC DFW

Fans were limited at AT&T Stadium last season, but they’re back in full force in 2021. They brought the noise all afternoon on Sunday, even after the team’s 36-28 win. A loud contingent interrupted Prescott’s postgame news conference by beating on the glass wall during his Q-and-A session. “I have to call the snap in this; y’all can ask questions in this,” Prescott joked.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs not satisfied with league-leading 5 INTs: 'Keep throwing. I need more.' :: Cowboys Wire

The second-year cornerback has eight picks in his first 16 games as a pro. His teammates have come to expect interceptions from Diggs every time he takes the field. The most recent two for the newly-crowned NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September came during Sunday’s game, despite him sitting out the fourth quarter with back pain.

Amari Cooper injury update: Dallas Cowboys WR says tweaked hamstring is 'just part of the game' :: Bama OnLine

Cooper was already dealing with cracked ribs. On Sunday, he played on after tweaking a hamstring, too. “It’s just part of the game,” he said afterward. “I’m going to rehab it and get some treatment on it. As long as I can run, I’ll be good.” Cooper recently made headlines as he described how fear of being replaced in the lineup at Alabama taught him to play through injury. He caught three balls for 69 yards and a score against Carolina.

Cowboys not satisfied even as wins come and expectations grow :: ESPN

If the team’s 3-1 start has breathed optimism into the fanbase, the players and coaches are adopting a more cautious flavor of it. “We’ve had some adversity,” Mike McCarthy said. “It’s been good to win having this adversity. We have a lot of things we can be better at. That’s the way we’ll approach it.” Even Jerry Jones was oddly restrained: “This is one-by-one here.”

Film room: What we learned from Cowboys-Panthers, including the most important stat from Dallas’ win :: Dallas Morning News

There was a lot that went right in Arlington on Sunday. From the offensive play-calling to the defensive interior’s pressure on Sam Darnold to Dan Quinn disguising his coverages, much of the Week 4 action is worth a replay. But here’s a point that’s gone largely unmentioned: the Cowboys offensive line gave up zero sacks to the NFL’s best pass rush. Join Nick Kehoe for a breakdown of how they did it.

Cowboys-Panthers postgame awards, analysis, coverage :: Cowboys Wire

Much of Cowboys Nation was unable to watch the early Sunday battle, thanks to the league’s local broadcast rules. Cowboys Wire was all over it, though. Here’s a look back at who showed up and showed out in the 36-28 win.

Dallas Cowboys #1 Pick Russell Maryland Watches As Son RJ Makes His Own Way :: CBS DFW

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was a key piece of the Cowboys’ dynasty of the ’90s. Now his son is a big-time playmaker for Southlake Carroll’s undefeated high school team and headed for Boston College in the fall. Dad’s advice for his son? “Don’t be satisfied thinking you’ve done enough. Do more.”

Cowboys sign CB Isaiah Johnson to practice squad

