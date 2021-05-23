Cowboys News: Julio Jones rocking Cowboys gear, Parsons vs Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys are always in the news and when it comes to free agency they always seem to be used to drive up the notoriety and potentially price. But when a player is on the trade market? That’s interesting. Even more interesting is when it’s a wide receiver and there’s no room at the inn. Julio Jones in a Cowboys’ t-shirt? Prepare for the Monday morning water cooler talk.

Meanwhile in more serious news, Sean Lee opens about who helped motivate him while injured. Products of Lee’s alma mater Penn State have engaged in some friendly banter as new rivals in the NFC East. The corner situation, depth at quarterback and whether or not the Cowboys should be considered as one of the top teams in 2021 are all up to bat.

Lee Roy Jordan used to call Sean Lee when he was injured to try and motivate him to return :: Blogging the Boys

Link Lee discussed his career and retirement with Colin Cowherd where he mentioned a tradition that was completed with Dallas Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan. Jordan used to call Lee after injuries to motivate him and lift his spirits. Lee viewed the calls as a reminder of his responsibilities to keep the Dallas Cowboys' reputation strong. Lee was quick to note the linebackers did not perform to the best of their ability in his final season, regardless of injuries. -AC

Dallas Cowboys: Reggie Robinson on the outside looking in :: FanSided

Link With a real training camp this year the cornerbacks are in for quite a battle with limited spots up for grabs. Reggie Robinson, a 2020 fourth-round pick who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 205 pounds should have the size speed and quickness to excel at the position. The issue is there are a lot of bodies for him to compete with behind the top guys as Nahshon Wright, Maurice Canady and CJ Goodwin all will fight to make the club go long at the position. -AC

What’s the status of the Dallas Cowboys position depth? :: FanSided

The Cowboys' backup QB spot played a big role in 2020 when Dak Prescott was lost for the season in Week 5. Here the author handicaps the backup role as it stands right now.

Are the Cowboys really the 16th best team in the NFL :: Dallas Sports Fanatic

Link ESPN has posted their list of post-draft power rankings. Corey Douglas went through the rankings and out of 32 possible positions, Dallas was ranked at number 16. Some of the teams ahead of Dallas seemed fair, others were a bit questionable like the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts. -AC

Three down-roster players from 2020 looking at a breakout year in 2021 :: Blogging the Boys

Link One Cool Customer takes an interesting look into players who could be making a move to the forefront in 2021. One of which is defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

DT Neville Gallimore. The Cowboys have now drafted a DT on Day 2 in three consecutive drafts: Trysten Hill in the 2019 second round, Neville Gallimore in the third in 2020, and Osa Odighizuwa in the third round this year. Additionally, they added Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins in free agency. And even if they did release Antwaun Woods, that still leaves a crowded DT room. Gallimore got nine starts last year, and flashed spectacularly on some snaps later in the season. We’ll soon see whether he’s improved enough over the offseason to come out on top of the DT heap this year.

https://twitter.com/BuzzJohnNabors/status/1396207383769141250

Micah Parsons, Miles Sanders exchange trash talk as new NFL rivals :: 247 Sports

Link Once teammates at Penn State now divisional rivals, Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders are ready to battle against each other. This time, however, it could be within the A gap. Anything goes in the NFC East, Miles Sanders had already admitted facing Parsons will lead to challenges and battles just from the pure fact he is from Penn State. While Sanders held a youth football clinic in Harrisburg, Parsons, a native to the area, showed up ready to duke out who to root for this season. -AC

