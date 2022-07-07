Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?

A big part of their potential success will be what solid players turn into unsung heroes in Dallas. Could linebacker Jabril Cox jump into a big role coming off of a torn ACL that derailed his 2021? Could the Cowboys be making a changing of the guard with some star players to extend their window of success? This and more in News and Notes.

Breakout Kings: 5 Cowboys set to make 'The Jump' in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Ben Grimaldi details the five Cowboys who are awaiting their chance to turn into big pieces in the 2022 campaign.

The Cowboys were the most efficient team last year and there’s a good chance they are again in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

Even though the Cowboys’ 2021 season ended in their first playoff game, the team’s efficiency was at the top of the league. Adding in the mix of a healthy Dak Prescott with their DVOA from 2021 sets Dallas up to be the most efficient again.

3 former Pro Bowlers who could be playing their last season with the Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

During their careers in Dallas, three former Pro Bowlers have been a household name. One of those is running back Ezekiel Elliott, who could be entering his final season as a Cowboy.

With the short window to win in the NFL, Dallas may be letting go of star players to extend their window of success further into the decade.

A recent data point could be the first crack in the Cowboys image as the most popular franchise :: Blogging the Boys

Regardless of the team’s success, the Cowboys normally hold a couple top spots in jersey sales every season. For what feels like the first time in a while, Dallas doesn’t have a single player cracking the top ten in jersey sales.

Is it a sign of the team slowly losing the belief of their fanbase and will the Joneses react accordingly?

Odds Continue to Grow for Julio Jones to Land With the Cowboys :: Inside the Star

Since the trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys fans have been itching for a big name to take over his role at the wide receiver position. While rookie Jalen Tolbert should be a big boost, Jones has entered the radar and Dallas currently has the third-best odds to sign the five-time All-Pro.

Cowboys Somehow Moving Into Underdog Status in NFC East :: Inside the Star

Offseason discussions are always unpredictable. No one truly knows who the best team will be until the season kicks into gear, but the perception around Dallas makes it appear they are an underdog in their current situation.

The Cowboys are always hyped up to be the best or the worst regardless of the situation, and the underdog narrative may help this team as training camp approaches.

Kyler Murray’s contract, Rob Gronkowski’s replacement and summer concerns for all 32 NFL teams :: The Athletic

What’s the biggest concerns for every NFL team? The Athletic’s staff details what to look out for with every team. Regarding Dallas. their concern lies with the offensive line. Mostly a young unit but can Tyron Smith stay healthy? Will Tyler Biadisz take a big step or will he be replaced?

Hot Takes for Dak Prescott, More Cowboys Stars Ahead of Training Camp :: Bleacher Report

While some opinions are aganst the Cowboys during the offseason, the other side of the coin calls for big years from Dallas’ best players. With three hot takes, Alex Ballentine believes Prescott won’t lose a step while Micah Parsons takes the spot as the best defender in the land.

