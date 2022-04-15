Cowboys News: Joseph sought after, list of draft picks club will avoid at all costs

The Cowboys’ nightmare offseason continues with cornerback Kelvin Joseph now being a person of interest for the Dallas police after an altercation lead to a murder in March. A second-round selection in 2021, he played sparingly as a rookie but gained traction late in the season.

Looking toward the draft, wide receiver is a position of need and there’s a long list of talented players that can step into the void created by the Amari Cooper trade. Wide receiver might not be the biggest hole on offense, though. The offensive line lost La’el Collins, while Tyron Smith continues to deal with injuries. Will Dallas try to find another cornerstone offensive lineman like Zack Martin?

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys could select another LSU linebacker. Damone Clark is a second-round talent, but a back injury will keep him out of the 2022 season. Could Dallas take the gamble like they did with Jaylon Smith?

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph being linked to fight preceding March shooting death in Dallas :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas police wish to interview Joseph regarding a murder in March. During the altercation at a bar, Dallas Morning News identified a YKDV chain in the footage. Joseph goes by the rap persona YKDV Bossman Fat.

15 top-100 prospects Cowboys almost assuredly won't pick in 2022 NFL draft :: Cowboys Wire

Over the years, how the Cowboys draft has fallen under a criteria. K.D. Drummond breaks down who likely won’t be selected by Dallas, with evidence of 30 visits and even what conference the player is in impacting the Cowboys’ interest.

Cowboys Draft Digest: Depth and quality at wide receiver is obvious for this draft :: The Athletic

With a glaring hole at wide receiver and consistent draft classes with multiple first-round talents at the position, Bob Storm breaks down all the top prospects and details who the Cowboys might select as the heir apparent receiver.

WR David Bell's production screams NFL star, but will Cowboys be deterred by testing numbers? :: Cowboys Wire

With a 6-foot-1, 216-pound frame, Purdue wide receiver David Bell fits the billing of an NFL prospect. Could below-average testing numbers, could below-average testing numbers push Dallas away from the potential Day 3 selection?

Draft Show: Getting Aggressive? | Dallas Cowboys 2022 :: The Mothership

Eye of the Tiger: Could delayed Damone Clark be next LSU LB to prowl on Cowboys defense? :: Cowboys Wire

With linebackers Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in the fold, could the Cowboys go to Cox’s alma mater for another?

LSU’s Damone Clark suffered a back injury that will sideline him for his rookie season, and Dallas could take the opportunity similar to the one with Jaylon Smith a few years back.

Cowboys waive Hunter Niswander 15 months after last punt :: Cowboys Wire

After spending the entire 2021 season on injured reserve, punter Hunter Niswander will be finding a new team. The Cowboys are waiving Niswander, who picked up for Chris Jones in 2020, but injuries kept him from sniffing the role in 2021 while Bryan Anger took over.

Recent history indicates the day 3 NFL draft picks are not going to help the Cowboys enough :: Blogging the Boys

In recent years, the Cowboys’ late-round picks haven’t been their strong suit. Quarterback Dak Prescott is the obvious outlier but safety Donovan Wilson and running back Tony Pollard are other notables.

Beyond those three, it’s been a lot of misses for Dallas and fans shouldn’t expect the rough offseason to be fixed on the third day of the draft.

Cowboys 2022 Draft: Trading up for wide receiver wouldn’t solve the biggest offensive issue :: Blogging the Boys

While wide receiver is the flashy pick for Dallas, it might not be the biggest issue. La’el Collins is gone and the offensive line issues have gotten larger.

Zack Martin is the lone reliable option, while every other position is either subpar or dealing with injuries too often. Even then, will the Cowboys address it in the first round?

NFL draft 2022: Reporters answer 32 biggest questions, including positions to target, potential trades, teams to watch :: ESPN

The story of the Cowboys 2022 draft is how they’ll fix the holes they’ve created. Who will replace Cooper? Who will replace Randy Gregory?

They’ve added some young talent at the positions but it doesn’t compare to the star talent before and a splash selection is probably their last hope before the season gets rolling.

