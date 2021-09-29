Cowboys News: Joseph, Gallimore unlikely to return yet, new culture brewing in Dallas?

Just as everything seemed to be going the Cowboys’ way after taking Philadelphia to the woodshed, fans got a reality check Tuesday regarding several players the club was hoping to get back for Week 4. Coach Mike McCarthy revealed that some unfortunate injuries are taking longer than the three-week minimum mandated by IR rules.

But there’s still plenty of good news to bask in after Monday night’s win. We’re breaking down tape to see how Kellen Moore kept the Eagles defense guessing, Ezekiel Elliott isn’t the least bit upset about missing out on 100 yards, Trevon Diggs used his Alabama connections to log the first pick-six of his pro career, and the Cowboys social media team had some fun with that infamous T-shirt that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was wearing. Plus a collection of all the postgame coverage from Cowboys Wire, an odd cameo appearance by Dez Bryant, talk of a new winning culture in Dallas, and how you can soak in Emmitt Smith’s hot tub. Seriously. That’s all ahead in this edition of News and Notes.

McCarthy gives timetable for Joseph & Gallimore :: The Mothership

The silver lining of the injured reserve list as it exists in the COVID-19 era is that players may return to the active roster after three weeks. But the clouds are still a little dark for a few of the notable names who were placed on that list back before opening night. Neither Kelvin Joseph nor Neville Gallimore seem likely to return this week, despite being eligible. DeMarcus Lawrence and Sean McKeon are also still reportedly weeks away from being ready to play.

Cowboys' McCarthy defends first-half timeout fiasco: 'I was comfortable' :: Cowboys Wire

Up 20-7 and with the Eagles backed up way behind the chains deep in their own end with time running out before the half, McCarthy elected not to stop the clock. Doing so would likely have given the Cowboys offense a chance at another score to conceivably put the game out of reach. Team owner Jerry Jones supported the decision on Dallas radio, but fans and analysts alike are questioning McCarthy’s time management skills for the second week in a row.

Film room: What we learned from Cowboys-Eagles, including how Dallas’ offense kept Philly guessing :: Dallas Morning News

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had the Eagles on their heels all night with a ground-heavy approach that attacked the interior defensive line of Philadelphia. But he also used screens and side-to-side play-action bootlegs with great success, and draws that left Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave grasping at air.

'They definitely felt us:' Ezekiel Elliott basks in Cowboys' run game dominance vs Philly :: Cowboys Wire

Elliott came up five yards short of his first 100-yard game since last December, but the two-time rushing champ was just as happy to see bench back Corey Clement gets snaps against his former team in the big win. Elliott says he could tell that the Cowboys’ run game had worn the Eagles defenders down by the end of the game.

‘Statement win’ leads Dak Prescott to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ new culture :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

On a night before a primetime audience, with Hall of Famers and Super Bowl-winning franchise legends in attendance, the Cowboys announced to the rest of NFL that the glory days may be coming again. “To beat a division opponent by two plus scores,” McCarthy said, “it’s a good win. We’re getting better, we’ve got a lot of room to grow, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Crimson Tide connections help Trevon Diggs roll for Cowboys in Week 3 win :; Cowboys Wire

Cornerback Trevon Diggs felt like he was back at practice in Tuscaloosa, picking off a Jalen Hurts pass meant for DeVonta Smith and taking it to the the house in Monday night’s game. The trio’s coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, remarked that Diggs’s skills as a onetime wide receiver certainly helped him grab his first career pick-six.

Cowboys troll Eagles with T-shirt modification after big 'MNF' win :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Slater: Dez Bryant interrupted McCarthy's presser to tell him he caught pass vs. Packers :: NFL.com

Jane Slater has a bizarre nugget from Monday night’s postgame press conferences. Former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant apparently popped in while McCarthy was addressing the media just to remind the ex-Packers coach that he, in fact, “caught that” ball in Green Bay during the 2014 playoff game.

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith lists Dallas mansion for $2.2 million :: Mansion Global

Owning the home custom-built by No. 22 will set you back, appropriately enough, $2.2 million. “The rooms are enormous,” says a rep from the real estate company in charge of the sale. “The dining room seats 22, again in honor of his Cowboys number.” In addition to the five bedrooms, there’s a media room, a game room, a steam room and hot tub in the master suite, a pool, and a four-car garage. For the lucky buyer, Smith will also throw in a private dinner.

