Cowboys News: Jones not worried about extending stars, McCarthy back at work

The Cowboys are getting back into the swing of things at work, but locking in the star employees to long-term contracts is always on the to-do list, it seems. The front office spoke out today about a quartet of playmakers who could be in line for extensions at any time. The team’s head coach is back on the job after taking some time off for a recent back surgery, and a key piece of the offense’s passing attack says he’s finally over an injury of his own that led to a very down year.

In other news, we’re checking the fit of a few members of this year’s draft class, we’re wondering why the Cowboys haven’t called on an obvious choice at kicker, and we’re looking at several Dallas coaches who could be fielding phone calls from other clubs in the near future. That, and a surprising stat that puts Dak Prescott’s performance when blitzed into perspective, all ahead in News and Notes.

Jones on 4 extensions: 'Not daunting, it's doable' :: The Mothership

Dak Prescott. Micah Parsons. CeeDee Lamb. Trevon Diggs. Each has been the subject of contract-extension speculation for this offseason. But Cowboys COO Stephen Jones isn’t worried. “We’ll work on all of the above, but we’ll see how this thing plays out. You can’t dictate when things happen. … Just because we don’t get it done by the start of the season doesn’t mean we’re not ultimately going to sign them.”

500 days after ACL tear, Cowboys WR Michael Gallup: 'I feel springy again' :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran receiver admits that he was sore and tentative last season as he tried to come back from an ACL tear; he says he couldn’t even walk at this time last year. Now, exactly 500 days after the injury, he is confident that he’s back for real. “It just feels different. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility.”

Cowboys rookie minicamp: Mazi Smith’s expanding skill set, rookie TE watches Witten :: The Athletic

Among the nuggets to come out of rookie minicamp was an explanation from the Michigan first-round draft pick on his supposed lack of pass-rush ability. “I never had a pass-rush plan,” said Smith, who only had half a sack in 35 college games, most played in the ground-and-pound Big Ten. “I was a run stopper. If we were going to win the game, I was gonna have to stop the run. And that’s what I focused on. … I wanted to win games and win the Big Ten championship. I knew if we were gonna do that, we were gonna have to stop the run.”

Mike McCarthy has brought energy back to Dallas Cowboys after absence with back surgery :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The head coach is back at work after missing rookie minicamp due to back surgery. “There was definitely a little bit of energy missing,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I mean, seeing him back in there, it’s awesome and you felt that right away.” Phase 2 of the offseason program started Monday; OTAs begin on May 22.

7 coordinators who will be 2024 NFL head coach candidates :: The 33rd Team

No surprise, the Cowboys’ Quinn tops this list of current coordinators who’ll be hot commodities just as soon as a head coaching job opens up somewhere. The 52-year-old interviewed for three of the five head-coaching jobs this offseason, and according to league sources, at least two (and possibly all three of those jobs) were his for the taking. Sooner or later, some organization will present him with an opportunity he can’t turn down.

'A perfect fit': Sarkisian raves about DeMarvion Overshown's role with Cowboys :: SI.com

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian believes his former linebacker will fit right into the defense in Dallas. “Versatility really helps in that system,” Sarkisian said. “We saw it obviously with DQ last year with Micah Parsons and moving him around, so I think DeMo’s versatility can play into that.” Sarkisian served under Quinn for two season in Atlanta.

Cowboys may need to slow down idea of Vaughn replacing Turpin on returns :: Cowboys Wire

Putting the speedy Vaughn to work as a return man is a tantalizing notion. Except he hasn’t done it much. And what about last year’s shiny new toy plucked from the USFL? Smart money says the Cowboys will ease the rookie into the kick/punt return role in 2023. Turpin will keep the job for another season, and the real battle between the two diminutive playmakers will be had on offense as they jockey for gadget plays.

Totally Asim: Cowboys' Day 3 draft pick could blossom under OL coaching in Dallas :: Cowboys Wire

Asim Richards was often the weak link of the North Carolina offensive line in his sophomore year. As a senior, he was the unit’s leader. The difference was a coaching change that helped him unlock a new level of aggressiveness in his style of play. Perhaps the staff in Dallas can help Richards tap into even more potential and reveal a long-term anchor for the team up front.

Cowboys assistants among participants in NFL’s Coach Accelerator program :: Dallas Morning News

Joe Whitt Jr. and Aden Durde are among 40 league assistants who will take part in the program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings. The Coach Accelerator is designed to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent. Last year’s Accelerator was the first; eight coaches and three executives who participated were hired to new roles for 2023. This will be Whitt’s second year attending.

Cowboys come in 7th in ESPN power rankings :: Cowboys Wire

The Worldwide Leader bumped the Cowboys up one spot, mostly for upgrades made to the defensive line: drafting Mazi Smith; re-signing Johnathan Hankins and Dante Fowler; keeping stars Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Sam Williams together, and adding Junior Fehoko to a mix of Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston. It may now be the deepest D-line in the league.

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Could trade winds blow for QBs? :: NFL.com

When your kicker is your biggest problem, you’re in pretty good shape. But why hold off any longer? Dallas should already be on the phone with ex-49er Robbie Gould about a job. Yes, he’s crossed the 40-year mark but remains one of the game’s clutch booters. It would shore up a weak spot and provide Dallas with a dash of psychological warfare should they meet San Francisco again in January.

This just in: don't blitz Dak Prescott :: PFF (Twitter)

The most passing TDs vs the blitz over the past two seasons 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Fld0K6dD3g — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2023

