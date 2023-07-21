Cowboys News: Jones makes wave with Washington ownership comments

The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in five days, and there’s plenty of reason to be excited. The regular faces are looking to take the next step in their career, like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after a career year as a WR1 for the first time in the NFL. Where does he rank amongst the division’s receivers, as Dallas likely has two of the top five in the NFC East.

On the other hand, the young defensive talents like defensive linemen Sam Williams and Mazi Smith could be set for breakouts in Dan Quinn’s defense. Do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons just missed Defensive Player of the Year last year, but how can he make sure he doesn’t miss out on it again?

As always, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was vocal in the midst of huge news. This time, he had some viral comments during the meetings for the sale of the Washington Commanders. What Jones uttered, breakout candidates for camp and more in the latest News and Notes.

The 6 most anticipated Cowboys to watch in training camp :: Cowboys Wire

Headed into 2023 training camp, Ben Grimaldi has six Cowboys to keep your eye on with a mix of young talent and stars looking to take the next step.

Damone Clark or Sam Williams? Which breakout would have a bigger impact on Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Dan Quinn’s offense is full of youth, including two second-year players who could make a splash, but which would pay more dividends for Dallas?

One Cowboy makes top 10, other is underappreciated yet again..

Why the Cowboys can afford to take the ‘wait-and-see’ approach at RB2 for 2023 :: Blogging the Boys

With Tony Pollard taking over the starting role, the true RB2 isn’t yet decided in Dallas. This isn’t a worry for the Cowboys, because the talent is there heading into camp.

How can Micah win Defensive Player of Year? :: The Mothership

After coming up just short of the award last season, how will Parsons get it done in 2023? The Dallas staff writers discuss how he can enter rare air and secure the Defensive Player of the Year.

Top 5 NFC East wide receivers ranked in 2023 :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys have two of the top five receivers in this ranking of the NFC East, but how does Lamb stack up with AJ Brown for the top spot?

One breakout player for each NFL team entering 2023 :: CBS Sports

Taking a look at breakout candidates around the league, Dallas may have the youngest in the sophomore defensive end that was incredibly efficient on limited snaps as a rookie.

An Exclusive Look at How Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Prepared for the 2023 Season :: Pro Football Network

Dallas knows they have a star in CeeDee Lamb and 2023 is a key year for him to cement his place as one of the true greats at receiver in the NFL. Jess Nevarez details how Lamb is preparing for this crucial time in his career.

Jerry Jones at meeting to approve Commanders sale: “Great day for the NFL” :: Pro Football Talk

The Cowboys owner never minces words in the lime light, and the sale of the Commanders was no exception, where he made his voice heard about the news.

