Cowboys News: Joint practice with Chargers? Former team assistant get HC gig

The decision by Bruce Arians to step down as Buccaneers head coach puts a former Cowboys assistant in the big office in Tampa. Also late-breaking Wednesday, news that the Cowboys and Chargers are working on plans to hold a joint practice between the two clubs this summer.

Tons of draft news to get to, too, including player profiles of four prospects worth getting to know, a mock that looks to the middle of the defense, and a glimpse of what one Ohio State speed demon could bring to Dallas. Stephen Jones is talking about linebackers- one that he passed on as well as one he can’t wait to see, Jourdan Lewis is throwing up the deuce in 2022, and a Cowboys receiver could be packing his bags for the desert. All that and more is in this edition of News and Notes.

Bruce Arians steps down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles picked to be successor :: Football Morning in America

With the surprise announcement Wednesday night that Arians will step down as Tampa Bay coach to take a role in that club’s front office, Todd Bowles immediately becomes the top man for the Buccaneers. Bowles coached the Cowboys defensive backs from 2005 to 2007.

Cowboys, Chargers in talks to conduct joint practice this summer :: Dallas Morning News

Nothing is finalized, but the two teams are discussing plans to hold a joint practice, likely at the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa, California, a few hours south of Cowboys camp in Oxnard. The Cowboys hosted a joint session with the Rams during last summer’s training camp.

2022 Free Agency: Cowboys WR Malik Turner visits with Cardinals :: Cowboys Wire

The wide receiver pulled in 12 balls for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 2021; two of those scores came late in the blowout loss to Denver. The Cowboys’ receiving corps has seen some churn this offseason. Arizona’s has, too, with Christian Kirk leaving and A.J. Green questionable to return.

Possible Pick: Hard to ignore Chris Olave's speed :: The Mothership

If the Ohio State speedster is sitting there at 24, the Cowboys may not be able to say no. He’s on the lean side, but a pro-style body can be developed later. The thought of pairing him with CeeDee Lamb for the foreseeable future is especially tantalizing.

Stephen Jones: Jabril Cox 'should be a big plus' for Cowboys in '22, changing LB strategy in free agency :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys executive says the team is out on free agent Bobby Wagner, saying the linebacker position isn’t “a huge priority” before the draft. That may be because they still have high hopes for the second-year man out of LSU, whose rookie campaign was cut short by an ACL injury.

Calvin Watkins’ 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Who will Dallas Cowboys select at No. 24? :: Dallas Morning News

This mock likes the linebacker out of Utah with the 24th pick. Offensive line is arguably a bigger need, but if a higher-ranked defender is there for the taking, the Cowboys say they may pounce. With nine total picks to work with, it’s not out of the question that they’ll even trade up to get the player they want.

Kyler Gordon has experience on outside, but skills to dominate slot in NFL :: Cowboys Wire

The Huskies defensive back is a freakish athlete with a background in ballet and kung fu. He is still a raw talent, though, perhaps the kind of second-round project that fits the Cowboys prototype, and maybe even allowing the club to cut Anthony Brown to save cap dollars.

Back to cornerback? Martin Emerson's ability could lead Cowboys to attacking position yet again :: Cowboys Wire

He’s big and physical, with an alpha mentality and a smooth change of direction. If he has a weakness, it’s a lack of elite long speed. But for a team that loves to draft cornerbacks, the Cowboys may be looking to go to the well again with the Mississippi State product.

Could nimble Bearcat Myjai Sanders develop into star rusher for the Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys appear prepared to play a rotation at Randy Gregory’s old defensive end spot. This Cincinnati product will need some time on special teams before he’s ready for a starting role on the edge. But he has a unique array of finesse moves that might make him worth a look on Day Three of the draft.

Revolving Door or Door Stop? Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson fits mold of Cowboys TE approach :: Cowboys Wire

The 6-foot 4-inch Badger is the traditional tight end, a sure-handed receiver who’s used to blocking in the run-heavy Big Ten. The Cowboys love their two-TE sets, so having another big body in the mix to replace Blake Jarwin would be good. He’d also be a candidate to take over for Dalton Schultz if a long-term deal doesn’t happen.

New number, who dis?: Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis to wear single-digit jersey :: Cowboys Wire

The fifth-year cornerback has worn 27 and 26; now he’ll don No. 2 for the Cowboys this season. Lewis announced the switch with a post to Instagram. Along with Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson, he’ll be the third Cowboys defensive back sporting a single-digit jersey number.

Lawyers for woman who says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father deny 'conspiracy' :: ESPN

Alexandra Davis’s legal team denies that their client is part of any conspiracy to exploit the Cowboys owner. She claims she has never met or spoken to the husband of Charlotte Jones; Shy Anderson has been instructed to save documents that may pertain to the woman’s paternity case or other scandals involving the Cowboys organization. Davis’s lawyers insist that she does not seek money and that she only wants to be able to legally and publicly say that Jerry Jones is her biological father.

