Cowboys News: Jerry weighs in on Williams arrest, another rookie lost for season?

News of Sam Williams’s arrest dominated the headlines in Cowboys Nation on Wednesday. The multiple charges slapped on the former second-round draft pick confused many, even after details emerged. But it apparently won’t affect his playing time, if Jerry Jones is to be believed. The team owner weighed in and even tried (in a cringey way) to turn the whole thing into a punch line.

Elsewhere, the Ring of Honor is getting a new member… but not the legend who got promised a spot two years ago. Another promising rookie may have just seen his first season cut short by injury, and Ezekiel Elliott speaks for the first time as a Patriot. Brandin Cooks says he’s grounded from flying until the offseason, the Cowboys have a top-10 offense, and we’re gauging the season schedule based solely on opposing quarterbacks. All that, plus an unlikely contender for the OT3 job, and local military personnel go through a different kind of boot camp at the Cowboys’ training facility. That and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

The second-year end was arrested Sunday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor, but possession of a controlled substance- later confirmed by Frisco police to be THC- is a low-level state felony in Texas. The arrest puts Williams in possible violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, with a fine or suspension from the league possible.

The Cowboys owner says he has all the information he needs regarding Williams’s arrest. “I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field,” Jones told reporters. “He hit the wrong combination of things. When you add those together … it’s something that everybody ought to think about.”

Williams’s arrest led to plenty of online bewilderment about the intricacies of Texas law, lots of jokes about “the same ol’ Cowboys” making police-blotter headlines, and a bonkers statement from Jerry Jones in which he said Williams is “maturing” and showing “improvement” since the police clocked him going slower before this arrest than they did in December’s reckless driving incident.

The undrafted free agent suffered a non-contact injury running a route against Trevon Diggs on Wednesday; there is concern within the club that Durden may have torn an ACL. An MRI on Thursday may reveal him to be the third promising Cowboys rookie in five days to suffer the same injury.

After getting chastised by Jones for taking Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore airborne over Seattle before last weekend’s game, Cooks- a licensed pilot with over 250 hours logged- apparently got the message. “That was probably the last flight of the year,” Cooks said. “I’d obviously never do anything like that during the regular season. We’ll get back to it after February.” Another veteran pilot was also aboard the small plane.

Ware will become the 23rd person immortalized on the stadium walls. A club official said it would take place prior to Ware being presented with his Hall of Fame ring on Nov. 30. No word on when Coach Johnson’s long-ago promised day will come, but Jerry Jones has now also vowed to put Tony Romo and Jason Witten in, too.

The UNC product has made the most of his chances, with Matt Waletzko struggling and then getting hurt. Richards now seems to have the inside track on the OT3 role in 2023. In 78 pass-protection snaps this preseason, he hasn’t been called for a penalty, allowed a hit, or given up a sack.

Dallas has the eighth-best offense in the league heading into the season, according to this list. Dak Prescott will return to form, flirting with 40 touchdowns and keeping his interceptions significantly lower than last year. The Eagles come in at No. 4, and the 49ers lead the way with the league’s top offense.

Based on quarterback tiers alone, the Cowboys have the 14th-hardest schedule in 2023. Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert will pose the toughest tests, while the Dallas defense should have an easier time facing Bryce Young, Colt McCoy, and Sam Howell twice.

Constructing the team is a delicate dance of who makes the initial roster, who will be sent to returnable injured reserve, who the Cowboys think they can sneak onto the practice squad, and who they must protect from 31 other teams looking to upgrade. Guessing the correct 53 names later this month is entertaining, but the truth is that personnel adjustments usually continue for several days beyond the cut announcements.

The previously-announced renovations will include an interior refresh of premium clubs and suites, according to reports, with new millwork and finishes, plus upgrades in technology. The stadium’s overall look will not be altered. Work is set to begin Jan. 2 and go through July 2025.

Our tour of @NFL #SaluteToService Boot Camps took us to the @DallasCowboys this week, where local active duty military attended practice and participated in the same combine drills used to evaluate pro talent. Learn more about how USAA and the NFL honor our military at… pic.twitter.com/mZpc6aLjVQ — USAA (@USAA) August 23, 2023

In his introductory press conference in New England, Elliott told reporters that he’s “just having fun” getting to know his new teammates and coaches. He’s been taking snaps behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson and could see action in Friday’s preseason game. “I don’t think any outside entity could put more pressure on me than any pressure I have for myself. So, it’s not really to go out and prove anything to anyone but just go out there and show what kind of player I am.”

