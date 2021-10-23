Cowboys News: Jerry on trade possibilities, Stephen on losing coordinators

An off week for the players means it’s up to Jerry and Stephen Jones to keep the Cowboys in the headlines. Jerry had things to say about how active- and on which side of the transaction wire- they might be as the trade deadline approaches; he also put on his doctor’s stethoscope for a status report on Dak Prescott and his strained calf. Son Stephen, meanwhile, weighed in on the prospect of both the team’s offensive and defensive coordinators becoming hot commodities for head coaching jobs in 2022.

Elsewhere, Randy Gregory’s strip-sack in Week 6 still has the league talking (in a good way), Anthony Brown is doing unexpected things (also in a good way), and a former NFL receiver breaks down what Trevon Diggs is doing (with a very good outlook for his future). Cowboys coaches team up with Dallas area combat veterans for a worthy cause, we’re getting to know the Brit who’s coaching up America’s Team, and the Cowboys Wire podcast is looking beyond the abysmal NFC East. All that, plus why is a receiver who’s fifth on the depth chart taking a shot at a four-time Pro Bowl lineman? That’s ahead in News and Notes.

Jerry Jones dropped a huge hint about Cowboys trade deadline plans :: Fansided

Link

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and Jones is a dyed-in-the-wool wheeler-and-dealer. The Cowboys may not be strictly shopping for a missing piece; they could also be looking to stockpile draft capital by being sellers this time around. “Open for business year-round,” he told 105.3 The Fan. “…I think we’ve got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re going to have to have roster spot room for. So, we’re busy.”

Are the Joneses worried about losing both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn for 2022? :: KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket

Link

Story continues

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones knows that the further the team goes in 2021, the better the chances of losing some of the responsible personnel in 2022. Could Dallas find both their offensive and defensive coordinators leaving for head coaching gigs of their own? “Coach [Bill] Parcells was here. We had Mike Zimmer and Sean Payton, and certainly those guys got their opportunities to go on and be successful coaches, but the good news with that is it usually means you’re having success on the field. So, certainly, it happened back when we had our Super Bowl run when we had guys like Butch Davis [and] Dave Wanndstedt getting opportunities, Norv Turner getting opportunities. That comes with success.”

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Rest of the NFC East are some bums, focus bigger :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Our own K.D. Drummond and guest host Steve Bortstein explore the Cowboys’ 5-1 start and why, even though the rest of the NFC East is awful, this Dallas crew (and their fanbase) has to be careful not to get too far ahead of themselves in terms of postseason plans with 11 games still to be played. Also up for debate: where are there still holes to be plugged in the much-improved defense?

Dak Prescott injury: Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'feels good about status' of Pro Bowl QB vs. Vikings in Week 8 :: CBS Sports

Link

The Cowboys quarterback threw a good scare into everyone with his walking boot after the Week 6 win and talk of an MRI, but the man who signs his checks says he’s not worried about Prescott missing the team’s Halloween meeting with the Vikings due to a calf strain. “Big ole thumbs up,” said Jones of Prescott during a Friday radio interview. “… I feel good about his status.”

After further review: Cowboys CB Anthony Brown has been quietly playing good football :: Blogging the Boys

Link

He got toasted in Tampa by Antonio Brown, but the Purdue alum has turned his season around just as many fans were ready to run him out of Dallas. He’s allowing a rather generous 75% completion rate, but the veteran’s experience is paying off in minimizing yards after the catch. He may even be playing well enough to hold off rookie prospect Kelvin Joseph for a while.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's violent strip sack wins Week 6 'Way to Play' Award :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The defensive end’s de-cleater of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter of last week’s game was not only a game-changer, it was a textbook example of how the league hopes all players approach a bone-crunching tackle. Gregory won the “Way to Play” award for the hit, in which he led with his shoulder and did not land on top of Jones.

Brandon Marshall believes Trevon Diggs can maintain INT pace :: Inside the NFL (Twitter)

.@TrevonDiggs is a play-maker with 7 interceptions in 6 games and could break the record for most interceptions in a season.@BMarshall saw first-hand how the @dallascowboys ⭐️ trained for this season. pic.twitter.com/EypuyE3dYI — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 20, 2021

Ex-Cowboys OL Brandon Knight to focus on mental health away from NFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Knight did not report to the Ravens after he was claimed off waivers this past week; now the backup lineman has announced he’ll step away from the game to focus on his mental health. Mental health awareness was certainly a topic of conversation during his days in Dallas, where teammate and vocal advocate Dak Prescott wore the message “Ask 4 Help!” on his wrist tape during last week’s game.

How a guy with a British accent found a home as Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

He was one of the reluctant stars of HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, thanks to a British accent that really stands out in an American football locker room. But after a brief career playing the sport overseas, Durde is now making waves on this side of the pond as a promising coach under mentor Dan Quinn. “Q’s got this gift that I know he believes in me. And I think you see that with our team,” he said. “He has that and he gives it to other people. He kind of made me feel like that at the same time. And I kind of grew from there.”

Cowboys WR goes after Jason Kelce over Ben Simmons take :: Larry Brown Sports

Link

Maybe it’s bye week boredom, but Cowboys bench receiver Noah Brown is suddenly taking shots at the Philadelphia Eagles center over comments Kelce made about a Philadelphia 76ers player. After Kelce suggested that the disgruntled Simmons “just play better” in order to win over the city’s notoriously fickle fans, Brown took to social media with a veiled shot of his own. “All these Philly athletes tryna [expletive] on Simmons for a extra pat on the back from Philly fans,” Brown wrote. “Cornball activity.”

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP connection :: The Mothership

Link

The Star at Frisco’s practice field held a very special workout this week when a group of combat veterans and their families were put through the paces by coaches from Dallas’s Adaptive Training Foundation. Merging Vets and Players (MVP) connects former military members with ex-pro athletes and was founded by Jay Glazer and former NFL player Nate Boyer. Coaches Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn, both supports of the organization, were also part of the event.

1

1