Cowboys News: Jerry talks Pitts ‘infatuation,’ Sean Lee’s future, Dak’s progress

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has famously (over)shared what he thinks of when he’s in bed, what he dreams of at night, and even players he thinks about in the shower. But on Tuesday, he was quick to shoot down a story he is reportedly “infatuated” with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Jones was so adamant, in fact, that he may have inadvertently revealed that the team won’t be trading up to draft Pitts on Thursday night, one possibility that some draft pundits had considered.

The team owner also had plenty to say about linebacker Sean Lee, who seems to have a place at the Cowboys table whenever he’s ready. At the same press conference, coach Mike McCarthy updated the media on the status of Dak Prescott in his injury rehab efforts. There’s still plenty of draft-day strategy to dissect as the first round is nearly here; check out Cowboys Wire’s look at what Dallas’s history in the draft has to say about what they’ll do this year. More mocks forecast names to watch during the Cowboys’ ten picks, and explore how scouting during the pandemic could make for a wild and wacky draft. And finally, an inside look at the star-clad helicopter that serves as a state-of-the-art billboard for the Cowboys brand.

“Not legitimate” to say Jerry Jones is infatuated with Kyle Pitts :: ProFootballTalk

Link The 78-year-old owner shot down an earlier report that had him supposedly "infatuated" with the Florida tight end prospect. "It's a distortion for this draft and where we are there," Jones said during a media session. "It implies something that's just not the case. We're not going to go in there and spend inordinate value to maneuver up there so we can get Pitts." -TB

Cowboys 2021 Draft Commandments: Trends, tells dictate Dallas picks :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys, much like any team, have developed a pattern of what they do and look for in the NFL draft. K.D. Drummond breaks down the Cowboys' draft tendencies under the Jason Garrett regime, how they changed slightly in 2020 under Mike McCarthy, and how that could impact this week's draft. -ML

Sean Lee considering coaching after retirement from Cowboys, but not 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Linebacker Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. Rumblings of him joining the Cowboys coaching staff began quickly, and although he's interested in the idea, it's not in his immediate future. -ML

Jerry Jones on Sean Lee's future with Cowboys: 'It's just starting' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Team owner Jerry Jones did nothing to quash the whispers about Lee strapping on a Cowboys headset instead of a helmet. "I'm a big believer that the legacy of the Cowboys and certainly, in this case, [Sean]'s story can be a big part of our future," Jones said during Tuesday's press conference. -TB

Sean Lee shares how Jerry Jones picked him up after injuries :: Jane Slater (Twitter)

Cowboys: Prescott's injury rehab 'maybe a little ahead of schedule' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Coach Mike McCarthy spoke glowingly of his starting quarterback's rehab efforts, calling a workout he saw from Prescott on Saturday "his most extensive" since last October's injury. Team management expects Prescott to be "110% ready" to go by the time the games matter. -TB

Cowboys 2021 Mock Draft 2.0: Secondary/defensive line get upgrades, offensive line gets insurance :: Inside the Star

Link Mock drafts are still running wild just before the NFL draft on Thursday. In this particular piece, the focus is on the first and third levels of the defense while adding insurance on the offensive line. -ML

Perfect fits at each position for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft :: Blogging the Boys

Link People have players that they like at certain positions in every NFL draft. Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys gives his thoughts of the best fits for the Cowboys at each position. It's highlighted by South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, TCU's Ar'Darius Washington, and Kentucky's Jamin Davis. -ML

Mailbag: More names to watch at cornerback? :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys have a great shot at landing one of the top cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn, with the 10th overall pick. However, if they should go another direction, players like Washington's Elijah Molden or Georgia's Eric Stokes would make viable options. -ML

How scouting during the pandemic will turn 2021 NFL draft into 'wild, Wild West' :: ESPN

Link "It feels like we know less about this class of players than any class in recent memory," one NFL general manager has said. Having to evaluate players remotely for an entire season means a prospect's grades can vary dramatically from team to team, especially beyond the first- and second-rounders. "It's going to be a crazy-[expletive] draft. Just watch," said one pro scout. -TB

Jerry Jones’s custom Airbus chopper is a Dallas Cowboy for the skies :: Robb Report

Link A year after Cowboys Nation saw Jerry Jones draft from his superyacht, it's time for a look at the ten-seat helicopter whose official air traffic control call sign is Bluestar One. Apart from turning the one-hour drive from The Star in Frisco to AT&T Stadium into a 13-minute flight, the spectacular Airbus allows Jones to conduct business meetings in the clouds, shuttle sponsors and VIPs, and even get the family to their grandsons' high school football games on Friday nights. -TB

