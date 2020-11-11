Cowboys News: Jerry Jones talks Dak Prescott, drafting a QB

Despite losses in their last two games to Pennsylvania’s Eagles and Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive effort and execution has been miles better than what fans saw earlier in the year. Rookie defensive tackle Neville Gallimore’s snaps are increasing, and so is his impact. The former Sooner was borderline dominant Sunday against the Steelers, a great sign for a team that had previously lacked an interior presence.

Unfortunately for that Dallas defense, standout rookie CB Trevon Diggs suffered a broken bone in his foot and will miss a handful of weeks. Chidobe Awuzie was activated from injured reserve; his return should help mitigate the recent loss of Diggs. The Cowboys quarterbacks were a topic of discussion early in the bye week: Jerry Jones ruled out drafting a QB with Dallas’ likely-high first-round pick and Jones doubled down on his intent to keep Dak Prescott in a Cowboys uniform. Plus, should Garrett Gilbert get another crack at the starting job, or is the team right to hand the reins back to veteran Andy Dalton?

'Crazy' for Cowboys to consider drafting QB in first round? Jerry Jones: 'Yes' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Once Dak Prescott went down with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle rumblings began about the Cowboys possibly going quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Team owner Jerry Jones squashed those thoughts on Tuesday on a phone interview with 105.3 The Fan. The long and short, Jones have the only acceptable answer to be given sitting the early half of November; all intent is to roll with Prescott.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie activated from injured reserve :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys got some horrible injury news with rookie Trevon Diggs being diagnosed with a for fracture and missing the next 4-6 weeks and possibly the rest of the season. However, it was countered with something positive as veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie has been activated off of injured reserve.

Week 10 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: CeeDee Lamb returns to end zone :: CBS Sports

Story continues

Link Josh Edwards of CBS Sports' continues the rookie power rankings. After finding the endzone again in Week 9, CeeDee Lamb remains in the top 10.

Jerry Jones: Andy Dalton will be Cowboys' starting QB when healthy :: Cowboys Wire

Link Some Cowboys fans believed that Garrett Gilbert's performance in the near-upset of the Steelers earned him another start following the club's Week 10 bye, but that is not the case, according to Jerry Jones. Andy Dalton is set to rejoin the Cowboys first team, if he's healthy as expected after the bye.

Mailbag: Trying Out Some Younger LBs? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The latest edition of Mailbag, Cowboys' staff writers Rob Phillips and David Helman do their best to answer two fan questions. Were the official egregious last Sunday, and should the Cowboys give their young linebacker (Francis Bernard) more playing time?

Neville Gallimore recorded his 2nd career start on Sunday and had a breakthrough performance as a run defender :: PFF Cowboys, Twitter

https://twitter.com/PFF_Cowboys/status/1326187461131694080

Three stars from the Cowboys close loss versus the Steelers :: Blogging the Boys

Link While the Cowboys were handled their seventh loss of the season by Pittsburgh last Sunday, Dallas put up a valiant effort with a fourth string QB against one of the NFL's best teams. Garrett Gilbert was surprisingly confident leading the offense, CeeDee Lamb was the star we know he is, and John Fassel's influence on special teams has been massive.

Breaking: Cowboys CB Diggs suffers broken foot, 4-6 week timeframe :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys promising rookie suffered a broken foot against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be out for 4-6 weeks and possibly the rest of the season.

PFF's highest-graded edge defenders of 2020 :: PFF, Twitter

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1326234684435668995

Steelers place 4 more, including Ben Roethlisberger, on COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Steelers defeated the Cowboys on Sunday, but had a number of players placed on the Covid list just a day later. There haven't been any reported Cowboys positive test's following their matchup with Pittsburgh.

Cowboys rookie DT Neville Gallimore shining in increased role :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys were applauded for their 2020 draft class in the weeks following the draft. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs have already proved they were worth the hype, and third-round selection Neville Gallimore is started to find his footing as well. Gallimore played a career high in snaps against Pittsburgh, and the young defensive tackle showed flashes of dominance.