Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners’ meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.

Meanwhile, Dan Quinn weighs in on the penalties that plagued his defense Sunday night, we have an update on Tyron Smith’s rehab efforts, Tony Romo will be back in the house this weekend, and the Week 6 loss doesn’t really torpedo the Cowboys’ spot in the power rankings. The team helps a local middle school tackle bullying, we review the lessons learned in Philadelphia, we spotlight low scoring numbers across the league, and we find out where Cowboys Nation ranks among the NFL’s most annoying fans. That’s all up in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday :: ESPN

It’s still not decided for sure, but the man in charge is hopeful that his $40 million man will be back on the job come Sunday when the Cowboys host the Lions… and have no limitations once he’s back on the field. “From my perspective, from what I can know and see,” said Jones, “I think he’s going to get there. We feel like that physically, he’s at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury.”

Lessons learned from Week 6 for Cowboys include defense still has work to do :: Cowboys Wire

So what did we learn from the Week 6 loss? That the offensive line is holding up nicely, that the defense isn’t always going to dominate, that discipline is still an occasional issue, and that Mike McCarthy is still something of a mixed bag; he kept his team fighting but blew a golden opportunity (and basically gifted the Eagles a field goal) by not challenging CeeDee Lamb’s first-down catch. Oh, and it was confirmed that Cooper Rush- as well as he played over the past month- is no Dak Prescott.

Updates: Tyron improving, Schultz a 'question mark' :: The Mothership

“We are gonna see a lot of football out of” left tackle Tyron Smith, said owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday. The perennial Pro Bowler is working his way back to health after a preseason avulsion fracture of the knee, but Jones said his rehab progress has been “notable.” Where he plays when he’s ready to return, however, is another matter, as rookie Tyler Smith has been impressive in his place.

'We can do better than that,' post-snap penalties irk Cowboys DC Dan Quinn :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn repeatedly described the mood as “pissed” after his unit’s performance in the first half of Sunday night’s game. Particularly irksome were five defensive penalties, most of which were post-snap mental mistakes. “You certainly can’t have them,” he told reporters while adding, “Sometimes these lessons like today can go a long way about what we need to do and how we need to play.”

Dorance Armstrong having excellent season, and not just on defense :: Marcus Mosher (Twitter)

The highest-graded special teams player by @PFF in the NFL through six weeks is none other than #Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong (93.2) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 18, 2022

Power Rankings: NFC East dominating Top 10 :: The Mothership

Power Ranking Day has become a welcome sight for Cowboys fans this surprising season. Even with a loss to the last unbeaten, Dallas remained near the top of most major lists. Fox Sports and ESPN both had the Cowboys slipping a notch but staying in the top ten; NFL.com actually bumped the team up– by four spots- to No. 6.

Tony Romo will be on the mic for Lions-Cowboys in Week 7 ::: Lions Wire

The Detroit Lions don’t get a lot of national-spotlight games; they aren’t scheduled to play in primetime once this season. But they’ll get the play-by-play treatment from CBS’s A-team on Sunday when they visit AT&T Stadium. Romo and Jim Nantz will be working the booth for the early-afternoon meeting between the two clubs.

Sources: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have heated exchange amid Roger Goodell contract discussion :: ESPN

Jones was the lone “no” vote among the 32 owners Tuesday to open negotiations on a new contract with the league commissioner. It’s not the first time Jones has voiced opposition to a new contract for Goodell, especially one that doesn’t tie his bonus to a strict set of financial goals for the league. Sources say Jones at one point told the Patriots owner, “Don’t [expletive] with me,” but the measure passed by a wide margin.

Jerry Jones says owners won't discuss Dan Snyder bombshell report at league meeting :: 105.3 The Fan

Calling it “more a media thing than it is an internal thing,” Jones explained that he didn’t expect the recent news story on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and a possible vote by owners to remove him to be an official topic at the owners’ meeting in New York. [Ed. note: Colts owner Jim Irsay, however, went on to say plenty to reporters about his belief that there’s “merit to remove” Snyder following multiple stories of workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.]

Scoring is down in the NFL this season, but league officials say they are not concerned :: ProFootballTalk

NFL teams are averaging 21.6 points per game so far in 2022, down from 23.0 last year and 24.8 in 2020. Dallas is one of the teams pulling this season’s number down; their anemic offense is scoring just 18.3 points per contest. Just six games into the schedule, the league isn’t worried… yet. If the trend continues all year long, it might get looked at in the offseason.

NFL Survey Series #2 - Which team has the worst fans? :: BonusFinder

Cowboys Nation is tied for second place on this particular list, in which over 1,000 people were asked to name the NFL fanbase that’s most annoying. Dallas is tied with the Green Bay Packers; both teams’ fans earned 6.73% of the vote. The runaway winners were the Philadelphia Eagles, with 11.92% of respondents calling their fans the most annoying.

Dallas Cowboys visit Frisco school to tackle bullying :: NBC DFW

Tyler Biadasz, Isaac Alarcón, and Aviante Collins were among the team representatives at Griffin Middle School on Tuesday, talking to students about maintaining high personal character in difficult situations. “It is inspirational to hear about it from them, and how it happens in their life, too, and not just ours,” said one eighth-grader.

