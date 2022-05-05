Cowboys News: Jerry Jones’ accident, Elliott excited about Smith pick

It’s been a quick week since the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, as the storylines and analysis are abundant. As usual, Jerry Jones made headlines. This time, the Cowboys owner and GM flashed the Cowboys’ big board to the media and internet sleuths were able to decipher the clubs top 34 prospects, in order. While the reconstruction was a fun exercise, Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night that fortunately wasn’t too serious.

The rankings revealed that Dallas’ did in fact have offensive lineman Tyler Smith, the No. 24 overall selection, as their No. 16 player on their big board. Ezekiel Elliott may be the biggest beneficiary from the addition of Smith, and the Cowboys running back already had some high praise for the rookie.

Another rookie who figures to contribute early and often, WR Jalen Tolbert, had his selection by the Cowboys foreshowed, as he received a phone call from Dak Prescott days before the draft. The two hit it off, as did Tolbert with all of the Cowboys staff he interacted in the pre-draft process, which helped to eventually land him with the club in Round 3.

Find even more draft talk, rookie minicamp dates, and available free agents that fit with the Cowboys in Wednesday’s news and notes,

List of 1st-round picks Cowboys will have to square off with in 2022 is formidable :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys fans will get a good chance to see how the top prospects are playing as rookies, as Dallas is set to face off against exactly half of the 2022 first round draft picks during the regular season. That includes a double dose of the Giants top-7 selections, OT Evan Neal and DE Kayvon Thibadeaux, as well as DT Jordan Davis of the Eagles, and new Commanders WR Jahan Dotson.

Pre-draft phone call from Dak Prescott helped sell Cowboys on WR Jalen Tolbert :: Cowboys Wire

In an unusual move, Dak Prescott called Jalen Tolbert days before Dallas added the South Alabama wide receiver in the draft. Tolbert spoke to the media about his conversation with the Cowboys quarterback, as well as his workout with the club after his pro-day, and his contact with Dallas’ wide receiver coach Robert Prince.

'A good fit': Ezekiel Elliott supports Cowboys' selection of OL Tyler Smith in first round of NFL draft :: USA Today

Dallas’ first-round pick Tyler Smith’s biggest strength is creating lanes with his strength in the ground game, and Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott has already taken note of the Tulsa offensive lineman’s fit with the team. Elliott noted Smith’s versatility, physicality, and fierce mentality, three traits that were known priorates for Dallas.

Will McClay: Inside The Draft :: Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel

Cowboys announce dates for crowded rookie minicamp :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys added 29 draft picks or undrafted free agents last weekend. Yesterday, the dates for Dallas’ rookie minicamp were released by the league, revealing that the Cowboys fresh faces will hit the field in just over a week from now, with rookie minicamp beginning May 13.

3 things to know about Cowboys' injury gamble, LB Damone Clark :: Cowboys Wire

Even those familiar with Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark can learn something from Tim Lettiero of Cowboys Wire’s profile of the prospect where Lettiero discusses Clark’s early years, college career, and his fit with the Cowboys.

Full at fullback and everywhere else, Cowboys waive 2020 UDFA to make space :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys will have to clear a few roster spots in order for all of their drafted and undrafted players to join the offseason roster, and the club has already begun that process as the waived fullback Sewo Olonilua on Wednesday. Should Olonilua clear waivers, he could rejoin the club as a practice squad member/

Why Jalen Tolbert's Not "Overlooked" Anymore :: The Mothership

Dallas was able to address their need for another wide receiver with a talented prospect, Jalen Tolbert. and they were able to do it in Round 3 after adding two other players with lots of upside. Tolbert spoke told the media this week that he feels he has always been overlooked and underrated, but he certainly won’t be overlooked if he can capitalize on his new opportunity within the Cowboys high-profile offense.

Top 10, err 20, err 34: Cowboys 2022 draft board expanded :: Cowboys Wire

As mentioned above, Jerry Jones accidentally revealed the Cowboys big board during his post-draft press conference. The list was first deciphered to just show the top 16 list on the rankings, but as further investigated was done eventually the top 34 prospects were able to be determined.

3 free agents the Cowboys should sign following the 2022 NFL Draft :: Blogging the Boys

Stephen Jones made it clear that the Cowboys weren’t finished in free agency, but who is still available that makes sense for the club to bring on as a post-draft addition? Blogging the Boys’ Brian Martin lists three veterans that he believes could help solidify the Cowboys roster; G Quinton Spain, LB Joe Schobert, and WR Emmanuel Sanders.

Report: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in accident, transported to hospital :: Cowboys Wire

Jones was involved in a car accident on Wednesday night in Dallas.

