Cowboys News: Jerry gives a roster spot, turning focus to Tampa, new destination for Dez?

The Cowboys’ preseason has- mercifully- come to an end. They had no wins, but they suffered no massive season-plan-altering injuries, either. Perhaps that’s the best that can be said for the 2021 exhibition schedule. Preseason game No. 4 versus Jacksonville was little more than a showcase for relatively-unknown bubble players (at least that’s the way Dallas treated it). So for those who had better things to do with their Sunday afternoon than watch the Cowboys’ 2s and 3s get a beatdown from last year’s worst team in the league, a quick recap kicks things off.

We’ll dive a bit deeper to see who from each position group may have solidified their roster spot as final cuts loom large, including one free agent signee who had his ticket punched by the boss personally. Rookie Kelvin Joseph gives an update on his groin pull, but he doesn’t really provide an answer on his return. We’re looking for the silver linings in a winless preseason, while head coach Mike McCarthy has already closed the book and is looking ahead to September 9th. All that, plus a puzzling tease from a former star wideout about the surprising place former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant may be headed next. Here’s the News and Notes to start a busy week.

There wasn't much positive news to come out of Sunday's preseason finale for Cowboys fans, but there was plenty to dissect nonetheless. Here's a quick catch-up on what transpired:

Link The preseason finale was the last opportunity for many to play their way onto the team's 53-man roster. Garrett Gilbert may have gained some ground on Cooper Rush for the backup quarterback gig, rookie offensive lineman Matt Farniok played well at center, linebacker Luke Gifford may have won a spot in a deep group, and safety Israel Mukuamu helped his cause by snagging the Cowboys' only interception of the preseason.

Link With the preseason officially over, the Cowboys have already turned the page to what's next. "I mean, not to be Captain Obvious, but it's full-steam ahead to Tampa," coach Mike McCarthy said. The Cowboys will practice Thursday and Friday (after the mandated three straight days off following the preseason finale) and then get into a normal week of preparation for the Buccaneers.

Link Cornerback Kelvin Joseph took to social media shortly after the Cowboys' preseason loss to give an update- albeit a vague one- on the groin injury that saw him leave the game early. "Minor will be back and better," the rookie tweeted. Whether that means he won't miss any time or won't miss much time will likely be up to the team's medical staff.

Link Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answered one of the team's questions at secondary by announcing that safety Malik Hooker will survive the final round of roster cuts. "There's no question he'll make our team. Period," Jones said on Dallas radio before Sunday's game. "I made the roster," Hooker confirmed afterward.

Link If Cowboys fans are displeased with the 0-4 record the team has amassed during the preseason, coach Mike McCarthy is more focused on that last number. Specifically, he likes that it represents one more game's worth of experience than 30 other teams got heading into the season. "The best thing," McCarthy said, "is the amount of football in particular our draft class were able to participate in the entire preseason."

Link Meaningless? That's debatable. But Nick Eatman of the team website points out a few noteworthy tidbits from Sunday's game. For instance, kicker Greg Zuerlein placed a lot of importance on his first extra-point attempt, since it was his first after returning from injury. And historically speaking, the club's 0-4 preseason mark may, in fact, be a good omen; the last two times that's happened, Dallas made the playoffs.

Link Dez Bryant returning to Lambeau Field... as a Packer? Ex-Green Bay wide receiver Donald Driver seemed to suggest so on Sunday. Driver made a cryptic post to his Instagram account showing Bryant and the Green bay Packers logo, with the added caption, "Look who is heading to @Packers. My brother @DezBryant.. It was a catch!!!!!!" The post has since been deleted.

