Cowboys News: Jeff Driskel leaves without deal, should LVE be traded?

The NFL draft is now firmly in the past, meaning roster speculation is now in full swing. With two big additions at linebacker, some believe the Cowboys should begin shopping their high-profile linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. Cowboys rookie defensive end Osa Odighizuwa can learn from the career of his brother, who was draft by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. Take an extra look at the Cowboys undrafted free agent class, and sixth-round WR Simi Fehoko who Will McClay said has the “it” factor.

Cowboys fans might remember Jeff Driskel as he nearly earned his second career win when he almost upset the Cowboys during the 2019 season. As Dallas searches for the right backup for Dak Prescott, the free agent Driskel visited Dallas Friday but left without a deal. The Cowboys next three important offseason dates were revealed, and the rookies are in Dallas for minicamp in just one week. Plus, an early projection for the Cowboys 53-man roster.

Link Dallas bringing in veteran help to be depth behind Dak Prescott seems like an obvious choice after the team didn't spend one of their 11 draft picks on the position. In the end, a deal wasn't imminent though as Driskel has left town without a deal.

The Cowboys should look to move Leighton Vander Esch now :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make when it comes to the linebacker position. With the team declining Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option they have a choice to make: get ready to let him walk, sign a team-friendly deal, or complete a trade in hopes of receiving a player to fill a larger need. Teams around the NFL know LVE will be a free agent come the end of the season, now is the time to move him if they are looking to trade. With the thought reigning that Dallas will move on from both LVE and Jaylon Smith, LVE is definitely the easier option due to the dead money Smith would leave behind. Some teams may be wary with LVE's medical history while others may be primed to take a chance on a former first-round pick. -AC

Top 10 games of the 2021 NFL season: Bills-Chiefs, Giants-Cowboys make list :: NFL

Link With the NFL schedule about to be released the Dallas Cowboys have made the top 10 list of most exciting games to watch. With players returning from season-ending injuries on both sides, Dallas slides in at game number nine. Playing against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott will be going against the team he played when he went down with his horrific ankle injury the previous year. The defense will be trying to prove they can redeem their horrible play from years prior. It will be an NFC East showdown filled with excitement and hope for all. -AC

2021 Free Agency Cost-Benefit Analysis :: Football Outsiders

Link With the salary cap dropping this year by $15.7 million, the Cowboys had to figure out how to sign their retained free agents, pay their current roster, rookies and new players with less money than before. Using a formula that allows the team to find free agents (both on and off their roster) who signed less expensive deals and can become leaders for the locker room, the Cowboys have seemed to hit home runs in both the offensive tackle position with Ty Nsekhe and the cornerback position with Jourdan Lewis. The formula of calculating if the money will equal the play of the player is not fool proof, but it does allow teams to try and save money while finding players worth the most value. -AC

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction is heavy on defense following draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link Ben Grimaldi takes a look at the 90-man roster and makes his initial predictions on who will end up on the initial regular season roster.

Will McClay: Dallas Cowboys’ Simi Fehoko ‘Just Got this “it” About Him’ :: Inside the Star

Link Excitement is all around for Standford wide receiver, Simi Fehoko. He has incredible size and speed, especially running a 4.37 and weighing 220lbs. Teams across the league were calling Dallas claiming to have wanted him after the team was able to steal him in the fifth round. Will McClay, Vice President of Player Personnel, believes that Fehoko has an "it" factor surrounding him. As one of only three offensive picks in the draft, Fehoko has a bit to live up to, but the team is confident he can be a star. -AC

Odighizuwa Followed Brother's Path To NFL :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Dallas Cowboys used their No. 75 pick on Osa Odighizuwa, brother to the New York Giants' 2015 74th pick Owa, who has taught him how to care for his body and be the best possible version of himself that he can. Now, Odighizuwa will be able to bring that skill set to the Cowboys, especially against the run game. -AC

UDFA Profile: Unique Mix Of Eagles & Cowboys :: Dallas Cowboys

Link It will be one for the history books- the first time the combination of Cowboys and Eagles will have a positive connotation. Undrafted free agent Brennan Eagles has joined the team at wide receiver. While his stats do not jump off the board, he does show potential with his build, speed ability, and general coordination. As a college player, Eagles led the Longhorns in yards and receptions in 2020. Overall as a player, he has issues that need to be fixed including line separation and drops but Eagles still has the potential to be a special teams threat or certain passing options. -AC

Cowboys' offseason workout dates announced :: Cowboys Wire

Link The dates for the Cowboys Rookie Minicamp, OTA Offseason Workouts, and Mandatory Minicamp have all been revealed. Reported by our own Todd Brock, find out when Cowboys practice finally begins. --AH

The Cowboys should be interested in this recently released safety :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys did an adequate job addressing their defense in the NFL draft. However, many believe the club could still stand to add another potential contributor at the safety position. The Dolphins released veteran safety Bobby McCain, and Terence Watson of Blogging the Boys explains why the Cowboys should be interested. --AH

Tom Brady football to be auctioned has Cowboys connection :: Cowboys Wire

Link This weekend, the football from Tom Brady's first ever touchdown pass is going to auction. Todd Brock details how the historic ball has Dallas Cowboy connections. --AH

NFL Power Rankings: Browns on the rise after 2021 NFL Draft, Bucs and Chiefs remain on top :: CBS Sports

Link With the NFL draft now in the past, it is slightly easier to get a feel for each team and where they stand. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gives his post-draft power rankings. The Cowboys are at No. 114 in Prisco's rankings, just one spot behind their division rival, Washington. --AH

