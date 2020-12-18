Cowboys News: Will Jaylon Smith be back in 2020, continuity issues

The Dallas Cowboys and their Week 15 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, have had somewhat similar seasons. Both teams entered the year with Super Bowl expectations, but injuries and losses have derailed their seasons. What once seemed like a matchup would that decide playoff seedings now has more NFL draft implications than playoff, and for those reasons the NFL decided to relegate this game from it’s prime time slot to noon on Sunday.

A carousel of injuries hit the Dallas secondary this year, but the Cowboys are slowly getting their top defensive backs healthy, including the impressive rookie CB Trevon Diggs. Ezekiel Elliott is having a down season, but his durability has been on full display as he continues to battle through nagging injuries. Jaylon Smith’s struggles in 2020 have been well documented, will the team consider moving on from him? Plus, who are some early candidates to fill next year’s defensive coordinator vacancy?

CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Rookie defensive tackle Neville Gallimore has made an impact on the field, and he's also doing the same off of it as an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the support of Black-owned businesses.

Cowboys' Elliott misses 2nd day of practice, expected to play vs 49ers :: Cowboys Wire

Link Despite missing two straight practices, Ezekiel Elliott says he's good to go this week, and moving forward.

Practice Views :: Dallas Cowboys, Twitter

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1339695012238508032

Former Cowboys S Darren Woodson Rips Defensive Effort in Dallas :: Inside The Star

Link The Dallas Cowboys have been a disaster defensively in 2020. So much so, that former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson bashed their effort during a recent promotional tour.

Three unexpected moves for the Cowboys to make :: Blogging The Boys

Link Tom Ryle discusses cutting Jaylon Smith, trading out of the first round of next year's draft, and Jerry Jones ending his general manager role.

Story continues

Cowboys, 49ers flexed out of prime time in Week 15: How did it come to this? :: ESPN

Link The Dallas Cowboys are always the first choice for primetime games in the NFL due to their overwhelming popularity. ESPN's Todd Archer and Nick Wagoner talk about what went wrong that forced the NFL to move their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers to an earlier start time, which includes injuries and Mike Nolan's failure to implement his defensive scheme.

Cowboys Thursday practice report :: Jon Machota, Twitter

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1339700581317918726

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Mike Nolan's replacement pool needs more water :: Cowboys Wire

Link In the latest edition of the Cowboys Wire Podcast hosts K.D. Drummond and Ryan O'Leary discuss the ins and outs of the upcoming Cowboys defensive coordinator search, will Andy Dalton return to Dallas next year, and more.

Continuity At CB Has Been A Challenge All Year :: Dallas Cowboys

Link This season the Cowboys have had constant instability at one of the most important position groups in football, the secondary. Dallas Cowboys' staff writer Rob Phillips writes about the lack of continuity, and the latest updates for the Cowboys defensive backs.