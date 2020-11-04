Cowboys News: Jaylon escape hatch, Rush may start over DiNucci, Martin won’t move

Andy Dalton was already trying to get through concussion protocol after the brutal hit he suffered in Week 7. Now, the 10-year veteran finds himself on the reserve/COVID-19 and will miss the Dallas Cowboys‘ battle against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington on Sunday. As fast as seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci got the starting job at quarterback it could jump ship to Cooper Rush in Week 9, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Even with the Cowboys struggles at the tackle position this season due to injury and suspect play, All-Pro guard Zack Martin will remain on the interior, although he shined when he slid outside in Week 3 vs the Seattle Seahawks. Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that the Cowboys making a trade before the deadline wasn’t likely, and that was proven true as the organization didn’t make any significant moves.

The Cowboys gifting $1 million to Texas High School Football, whether or not the offensive line can find some continuity, and how tanking could be the best way for the Cowboys to go, and more is in this edition of the news and notes.