Cowboys News: Jabril Cox’s role in ’22, how Matt Eberflus’s time in Dallas won him Bears HC job

It’s a true sampler platter of news items to close out a momentous week in Dallas. While the NFL officially announced that it would not be pursuing the Rich Dalrymple scandal further, there will no doubt be some degree of lingering fallout for the organization in the weeks and months to come, even if only from fans who are angry about the details of the alleged incidents, the way the victims were hushed, and how the team seemingly swept its internal investigation under the rug.

Elsewhere, we’re looking at how Jabril Cox’s recovery from a rookie-year injury is coming along, exploring the Cowboys’ depth and how it affects free-agent decisions, reveling in the still-untapped potential of Micah Parsons, making a case for the re-signing of Jayron Kearse, and troubleshooting the Dallas run game (hint: it’s the interior of the offensive line). Super Bowl LVII predictions are already in, Mike McCarthy’s in a no-win situation, and Chicago’s new head coach may have aced his job interview with what he learned as a Cowboys assistant. All that, plus a look at how The Star in Frisco changed NFL facilities… and even Texas state law. It’s all up in the News and Notes.

Mailbag: Can Jabril Cox have role like Neal? :: The Mothership

Digging into the mailbag, staff writers Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips explore linebacker Jabril Cox and what impact he could have in his second season. He likely won’t be full-go until training camp- at the earliest- after his ACL injury, but the Cowboys like his potential enough to give him the time he needs to heal, with the hope he’ll be able to bolster a thin linebacker corps.

Cowboys’ ugly truth: Jerry Jones is setting Mike McCarthy up for failure :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys owner has once again created a circus atmosphere around the organization with his comments regarding head coach Mike McCarthy and his coordinators/prospective head coaches-in-waiting. It’s now a no-win situation for McCarthy, and he seems to realize it, given his rebuttal remarks to Rich Eisen.

Cowboys lack the positional depth to release Cooper, Lawrence :: Cowboys Wire

It’s been a popular opinion to say the Cowboys don’t have the cap space to retain both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. But the reality of the roster says the club absolutely cannot afford to let both high-priced veterans go, either. There are simply too many questions regarding starting-quality depth at both their positions for the front office to let their balance sheet alone make the decision.

NFL.com ranks Dak Prescott 9th among all quarterbacks from the 2021 season :: Blogging the Boys

Sixty-two quarterbacks started an NFL game this past season. In a ranking of all of them by NFL.com, the Cowboys passer was slotted ninth. That placement would no doubt have been higher without Prescott’s November slump. The question moving forward is: will the 2022 Prescott be the one fans saw in Weeks 1-6? Or the one that struggled throughout the second half of the season?

Film room: How improving interior offensive line can help Cowboys reach new heights in 2022 :: Dallas Morning News

Last season, the Cowboys were 11-0 when rushing for 100 yards or more. They were 1-6 when they didn’t. The 6 games with their fewest rushing attempts? All losses. Missed blocks, ineffective double-teams, shuffled personnel from week to week: the run game simply wasn’t effective enough for Kellen Moore to stick with it. The two Connors (McGovern and Williams) and Tyler Biadasz are the offense’s weak link; the interior must be addressed for 2022.

NFL says it won't investigate settlement between Dallas Cowboys and cheerleaders in voyeurism claim :: ESPN

After an initial email reply to a media inquiry that amounted to a “no comment,” the NFL has now officially and definitively said it will not open an investigation into the events surrounding the Cowboys’ $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders who accused retired PR man Rich Dalrymple of spying on them in their locker room. “The club handled the matter,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep :: NFL.com

The Cowboys have three safeties heading for free agency. But they’d be silly to not re-sign the one who led the team in tackles and finished in PFF’s top-five in defense, run defense, pass rush, and coverage… all while playing over 900 defensive snaps last season. Jayron Kearse is a must-keep for Dallas.

Breakdown hints at even bigger things for Micah Parsons :: Brian Baldinger (Twitter)

.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 congrats on being the DROY. Well earned; Well deserved. He can easily become the DPOY and easily attain 20+ sacks if used properly. If I were Dan Quinn I would be busy getting the “Hungry Lion” more 1 on 1 oops from everywhere! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Y3SR9UUM89 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 18, 2022

Twenty-five percent of ESPN panel predicts Cowboys to make Super Bowl LVII :: Cowboys Wire

It’s a long way off, but three of ESPN’s 12 insiders believe the Cowboys will be there to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. Dallas was picked by two panelists to face the Chiefs; another forecasted them to play the Bills. All three experts called for the Cowboys to come up short, though, in their bid for a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

‘How you win in the NFL’: Why Bill Polian, Tony Dungy are high on the Bears hiring Matt Eberflus :: The Athletic

Chicago’s new coach impressed in his Bears job interview with a player-grading system he calls HITS: hustle, intensity, taking the ball away, and playing smart. Turns out it’s a philosophy that Eberflus first learned in Dallas, as a Cowboys defensive assistant under coordinator Rod Marinelli for five seasons.

The Great Frisco Caper :: D Magazine

In 2013, a real estate broker approached the Cowboys about a 91-acre parcel of land that was available after a deal to build a furniture warehouse megastore fell through. Five years later, The Star in Frisco opened, revolutionizing how a sports franchise could anchor an entire entertainment district year-round and become its own tourist destination. It also changed an entire city with a financing scheme so clever that the state of Texas made it illegal.

