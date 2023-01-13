Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs’ Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.

Meanwhile, Xavier Rhodes says he’s ready to play just five days after joining the team, Micah Parsons says he’s ready to turn it up even hotter in the playoffs, and Troy Aikman says the Cowboys need to be very wary of TB12. A former Bucs star, though, believes running back Leonard Fournette is the real key to Tampa Bay’s chances, and the computer models suggest another disappointing end to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes. There’s news on Sam Williams’s arrest warrant that should puts fans’ minds at ease. And Jason Witten sits down with Cowboys Wire to preview the playoffs, talk about gold jackets, and introduce the world to the next great high school quarterback to come out of Texas. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys safety Tyler Coyle sustains MCL sprain in Thursday’s practice :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The pratice squadder who made his season debut- and six total tackles- in Week 18 will miss two to four weeks with a knee sprain suffered during practice on Thursday.

Tyron Smith listed on initial Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card injury report :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The big offensive lineman was deemed to be a limited participant on Thursday with a knee injury; that’s a development worth watching. DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited with his ongoing foot issue. Leighton Vander Esch and Tyler Biadasz were full participants. For the Bucs, three offensive linemen were limited, as was NT Vita Vea and safety Logan Ryan. Tight end Kyle Rudolph did not practice.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles drops a crucial Vita Vea injury update ahead of playoff clash vs. Cowboys :: ClutchPoints

Story continues

Link

The Tampa Bay defensive tackle sustained a calf injury early in Week 14; it kept him out of the two games that followed. He came back in Week 17, but was given the season finale off. He’s been a question mark heading into the wild-card round, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave an update Thursday: “He came out and did some stuff – he’s coming along,” Bowles said. “We’ll progress it during the week.”

Rhodes ready to contribute for Cowboys in playoffs :: The Mothership

Link

The call isn’t his to make, but the recently-signed Cowboy says he’s “getting the hang of things” on defense and feels ready to make his debut in the biggest game of the year. “Can I go?” the three-time Pro Bowler asked rhetorically. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here.” Rhodes signed with Dallas on Jan. 7.

Rob Gronkowski: “Playoff Lenny always steps up” :: SI.com

Link

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette has not had his best season, but former teammate Rob Gronkowski remembers all too well the way he took over the 2020 postseason, logging 64 carries for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns while also adding 18 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. “I think he’s going to step it up once again when it really counts,” the tight end said. “He’s going to be the most crucial player on the offensive side of the ball for the Buccaneers.”

Troy Aikman: Tom Brady, Bucs will be 'dangerous' Monday night :: Bucs Wire

Link

The former quarterback has seen enough of Brady to know that the Tampa Bay offense is designed to let him avoid sacks and get rid of the ball in a hurry. But it’s his mindset that makes him an opponent you can never count out. “The longer this game goes, and you give Tom an opportunity,” Aikman said, “he’s going to find a way to win the game, and I’ve seen it.” The Hall of Famer expects to see the best of the Bucs when the playoffs lights are brightest.

Micah Parsons on the playoffs: 'This is where legends are made' :: 105.3 The Fan

Link

Parsons has already turned in a season worthy of Defensive Player of the Year consideration. But he’s about turn it up even more. “These are going to be my best games. That’s just because I want it,” he said recently, adding that he’s feeling better injury-wise and claiming he has hit his “second wind.”

Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams played role in car accident, issued a warrant :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

There is some clarity on the Wednesday report that a warrant has been issued for the Cowboys defensive end regarding his December car accident. Police now reveal that Williams’s speed has been determined as a factor in the crash; that’s what prompted the warrant. There are no plans to fine and arrest Williams, though, and his status for Monday’s game is unchanged by the issue. He has been contacted to turn himself in “at his own convenience.”

NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy? :: NFL.com

Link

Cynthia Frelund’s models say Dallas has a 12.6% chance of winning the NFC and just a 4.6% chance of winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy this year. The computer also predicts a Buccaneers win on Monday. An expanded preview of the game says fans should keep an eye on how well the Cowboys defense does on third down; it could be a key factor in deciding the winner. Of the ten network pickers, six of them foresee Tampa Bay firing the cannons in victory.

Cowboys legend Jason Witten surprises award-winning HS player, talks playoffs and Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The legendary tight end presented Metroplex high school quarterback Jackson Arnold with the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award. Ahead of his former team’s playoff game, Witten says the Cowboys don’t “really have any holes,” though Tom Brady will have the Bucs “ready to play.” As for the Hall of Fame, Witten is “pulling for” his three ex-teammates who are up for the honor this year, but he says he hasn’t thought a lot about it for himself.

Dallas, Tampa mayors make lousy football bet :: D Magazine

Link

The mayors of Dallas and Tampa have put a friendly- if silly- wager on Monday’s game. The winning city gets “500 dozen boxes” of cookies from Tiff’s Treats. Except both cities have locations of the bakery, and the company is actually donating the goods. So the prize isn’t something that either city doesn’t already have in abundance… and it’s not even going to hurt the pride of the loser to pay up. As Tim Rogers points out, it’s not a real bet if no one is risking anything.

The breathtaking violence of an ordinary NFL hit :: The Washington Post

Link

TV brings pro football to our homes, but it diminishes what’s taking actually place. Two men of about 220 pounds reach top speeds of about 10 meters per second — when the defender suddenly slams into the receiver and brings him to a dead halt. Now their speeds are zero. Multiply the mass by the acceleration, and divide by the time interval over which the change in speed occurs. The backward deceleration comes out to minus 240 feet per second squared. That’s 1,650 pounds — about three-fourths of a ton. On every hit.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire