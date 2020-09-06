Cowboys News: Initial 53-man roster complete, Brandon Carr reunion?

The initial 53-man roster for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season is now set.

Some key players such as Sean Lee and La’el Collins are headed to IR to start the season, and in a surprising move, linebacker Francis Bernard was waived after a strong showing during training camp.

Former Cowboy Brandon Carr was in for a visit with the team on Friday and baring any foreseen changes, it seems the veteran is headed back to Dallas. Trysten Hill was written off by many after a rough rookie campaign, but the second-year project has blossomed in training camp and is headed towards a starting role in 2020. Bringing back Earl Thomas, what a new deal for Deshaun Watson means for Dak Prescott, and more are covered in the news and notes.

Cowboys Wire’s own K.D. Drummond lays out the entire initial 53-man roster for the 2020 Cowboys.

With new IR rules, the Cowboys are finding ways to use it to their advantage.

After a rough rookie campaign, Trysten Hill has worked his way into the starting lineup.

Earl Thomas had been linked to the Cowboys for two years, and with the recent release of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, the anticipation for him to come to Dallas has ramped up again. However, with his recent history of not getting along with teammates, some things would have to change for that to happen.

What News Deals For Deshaun (and Mahomes) Mean To Cowboys QB Dak :: Sports Illustrated

Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated breaks down what new deals for Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson mean for future negotiations involving Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott joined SiriusXM Radio on Friday to discuss his career plan and future with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a shocking move, the Cowboys waived linebacker Francis Bernard even after a strong training camp. However, with Sean Lee starting the season on IR he could possibly make the 53-man roster after all.

A hip issue has landed La’el Collins on IR to start the season and not only changes who the Cowboys will contain on the 53-man roster but also how the Cowboys will operate offensively.

The Cowboys have cut down their roster to 53, and it could lead to a reunion with Brandon Carr.

