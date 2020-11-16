Cowboys News: ICYMI 8 important things from the bye week

The Dallas Cowboys have been on vacation, licking their wounds and formulating a game plan for how things will play out over the last seven weeks of the season. Whether they admit it to themselves or not, the team is no longer the primary focus. I say that in the sense that this iteration of the Cowboys will not attain their goal of a playoff spot. This iteration is done for, and the individuals are going to take precedent over the collective.

That isn’t the same as saying players and coaches will become selfishly motivated; though that is a concern that has to be watched for. No, but players operating within the team concept now will be concerned with how their performance impacts their future; with the team or in the league in general. Coaches have to do things to help prepare themselves for the offseason reboot, and that includes gathering information on the deepest reaches of the roster.

On Tuesday the club will start to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings, but really they are preparing themselves for the seven-game stretch in general. Older veterans need to have their playing time reduced. Free-agents-to-be need to make final pushes for new deals. Younger players need to get live-action game reps which will send them forward in their development. Coaches need to figure out where to tell the front office their weakest links lie and what needs to be fortified. The executives need to evaluate who makes financial sense in the crazy mixed up pandemic reality of the next salary cap.

It’s all a blur.

This past week was meant for introspection and forward thinking, and that’s what we tried to focus on here at Cowboys Wire. Here’s a look at the top pieces we produced that did just that.

Cowboys News: Prescott ahead of schedule

Link This was a link dump, but the important information contained within is that Prescott is doing well in his rehab from his compound fracture and ankle dislocation. He should be good to go when the negotiating window reopens in January.

10 things Cowboys have to change during bye week

Link What good is time to reflect if it's not used wisely? Dallas has several things they need to do in the second half of the season, but none of it really focuses on winning games in the here and now. Instead, decisions such as sitting veterans and playing specific younger players reign supreme. Also, let's try some guys in different spots.

Cowboys should strongly consider trading Amari Cooper this offseason

Link This article gets very specific into the parameters that would need to be put in place for this to make sense. The fact of the matter is, it's plausible Dallas finds themselves in this situation in a few months. The ins and outs of moving on from their top wideout, from cap ramifications to on-field impact to draft impact.

NFL Week 10 EPA Power Rankings: Cowboys trending up, sort of

Link Dan Morse's look into the expected points differential that gives the truest ranking of NFL teams to date.

4-Round Mock Draft 1.0: Small trade gives Cowboys 6 top-100 picks

Link We mock responsibly here at Cowboys Wire. We don't just drop a mock in your laps and walk away, we examine the team's needs and more importantly add insight into each prospect and give an overview as to what kind of player could be available at certain points of the draft.

Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford added to Reserve/Covid-19 list

Link The week started with the club's Week 9 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers putting multiple players on the COVID-19 list after the game. Dallas also ended up placing practice squad DT Walter Palimore on the list later in the week.

Roster Moves and Notes

Rookie CB Trevon Diggs will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured foot bone. Chidobe Awuzie activated from IR. Rookie Ron'Dell Carter signed to the 53-man roster after being lost to Colts for a month. Jerry Jones wants to sign Aldon Smith long term. Jerry Jones says Andy Dalton will regain starter status when healthy. Cowboys work out Marquette King, 3 others.

Podcasts

Cowboys Wire Podcast Does everything smell right to you? The Dallas Cowboys players are trying their best. Guys like Jaylon Smith and Xavier Woods may not be putting their best foot forward on the film (or one foot in front of the other for that matter) but we know they aren’t tanking. What about the coaching staff and front office? In the latest episode, we look into the words of the front office and the action of the coaching staff and wonder if their intentions are still to put the best product on the field for the remainder of the 2020 season. Catch This Fade! S5E21 Earlier in the week, Cowboys Wire laid out the position that the Dallas Cowboys, if financial situations dictate a purging of parts of their roster, then they should look closely at the possibility of trading WR Amari Cooper. It’s brash and bold on the surface, but the logic is there if one is open-minded about the reality of the picture and what life post-Amari would look like. To better drive the points home, I went beyond just the article and gave it a full talking through in the latest episode of the Catch This Fade! Podcast, available through subscription at Patreon.com/CatchThisFade. We’re making the first half of the episode available for all, on Youtube and on the various podcatchers.